1015 T STREET NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1015 T STREET NW

1015 T Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1015 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

Walk into your modern & newly renovated DC apartment. Reno complete Nov. 2018 and perfect for any tenant looking for comfortable living with easy access to everything the District has to offer. Efficient kitchen space with SS appliances, built in microwave, dishwasher and ample cabinet and countertop space. Spacious bedroom with ample storage & bright bath. Washer/Dryer in unit & One parking space included. Sorry, no pets. Perfectly situated and within walking distance to additional world-class neighborhoods, including Dupont Circle, Logan Circle, Adams Morgan, and Columbia Heights. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 T STREET NW have any available units?
1015 T STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 T STREET NW have?
Some of 1015 T STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 T STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1015 T STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 T STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1015 T STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1015 T STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1015 T STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1015 T STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 T STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 T STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1015 T STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1015 T STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1015 T STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 T STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 T STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
