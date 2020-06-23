1015 T STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Walk into your modern & newly renovated DC apartment. Reno complete Nov. 2018 and perfect for any tenant looking for comfortable living with easy access to everything the District has to offer. Efficient kitchen space with SS appliances, built in microwave, dishwasher and ample cabinet and countertop space. Spacious bedroom with ample storage & bright bath. Washer/Dryer in unit & One parking space included. Sorry, no pets. Perfectly situated and within walking distance to additional world-class neighborhoods, including Dupont Circle, Logan Circle, Adams Morgan, and Columbia Heights. A must see!