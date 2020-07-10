Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful luxury Victorian Row house in the heart of Washington D.C. Minutes to downtown offices, the US Capitol, D.C. attractions, great restaurants and night-life.



Key features include

- 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 patios

- Fully furnished with luxury fittings and furniture

- Large car garage

- Carriage house/artist's studio (must see!)

- Additional on street parking

- Enhanced security windows and doors

- Original hard wood floors

- Elfa closet system (in master bedroom)

- Lots of original charming features