Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:10 AM

1 N St Nw

1 N Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful luxury Victorian Row house in the heart of Washington D.C. Minutes to downtown offices, the US Capitol, D.C. attractions, great restaurants and night-life.

Key features include
- 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 patios
- Fully furnished with luxury fittings and furniture
- Large car garage
- Carriage house/artist's studio (must see!)
- Additional on street parking
- Enhanced security windows and doors
- Original hard wood floors
- Elfa closet system (in master bedroom)
- Lots of original charming features

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 N St Nw have any available units?
1 N St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 N St Nw have?
Some of 1 N St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Is 1 N St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1 N St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 N St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 N St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1 N St Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1 N St Nw offers parking.
Does 1 N St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 N St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 N St Nw have a pool?
No, 1 N St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1 N St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1 N St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1 N St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 N St Nw has units with dishwashers.

