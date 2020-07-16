128 Greenwich Ave

Amenities
Ongoing Renovation! Charming duplex City Point!
Minutes away from groceries, shopping, gas stations & local schools! Walking distance from bike path and water front and trendy restaurants!
Features:
*Driveway
*Hardwood Floors
*Newly Redone Kitchen
*New Appliances
*Full Size Basement
*W/D Hookup
*Tons of Natural Light
*Ample Closet/Storage Space
*Requirements:
*2 Month Security Deposit
*Minimum Income 2.5x Rent
*No Evictions or Felonies
*SEC 8 ACCEPTED*
For more info/schedule a showing, contact:
Levi G.
2038157007 Accepts Section 8.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4009330)