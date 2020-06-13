196 Apartments for rent in North Haven, CT

North Haven Neighborhoods

Town Center: A peaceful neighborhood that flanks the Quinnipiac River State Park, this area is highly prized by locals for its tranquil beauty. Rentals range in size from 1 to 5 bedrooms, depending on the dwelling, and are quickly snatched up by eager residents who are keen to move into this area of North Haven.

Millbrook/Augerville: This is a neighborhood populated with a mix of ages and lifestyles. Some families, some elderly, and a healthy smattering of young singles create a diverse and interesting mix. Medium to large sized homes, apartments, and town homes are found in this area with just a few small 1 and 2 bedrooms or studio apartments. The prices in this area are very affordable, but not at all cheap!

Montowese: Mostly single-family homes, some small apartment complexes, and high-rise apartments make up the bulk of this neighborhood. The rental prices are quite a bit more than in other areas, but with the rise in price comes the rise in quality and location. With Hansen Park at the north end of the neighborhood and Peters Rock Park at the south end, this is a very outdoorsy neighborhood with plenty of room to take in nature!

Maple Ave / Bailey Rd: Situated along the Quinnipiac River, this neighborhood has historic homes that date back to the 1930s to more modern choices built in the 1990s, there is a style to suit most tastes in homes.