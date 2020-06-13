Apartment List
/
CT
/
north haven
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:54 AM

196 Apartments for rent in North Haven, CT

📍
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
1 Unit Available
Rosewood
1298 Hartford Turnpike, North Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1315 sqft
These one-, two-, and three-bedroom units offer a selection of features and are close to I-91 and the Merritt Parkway. Amenities include basements, included trash, water, and sewer, large bedrooms, and on-site service.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
5 Units Available
Hamden Centre Apartments
169 School St, North Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
808 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment community with pool, 24-hour gym, picnic area, Internet cafe and laundry facilities. Units have private balconies, carpeting or hardwood floors, large closets and intercoms. Just minutes to Town Center Park.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
Results within 1 mile of North Haven
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
7 Units Available
Whitney Towers
2405 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
947 sqft
Nicely crafted homes filled with natural light. Enjoy a spacious living room. Secured entry. Close to Laurel View Country Club, Quinnipiac University, and Town Center Park. By shops and restaurants in the Centerville Neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
9 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,055
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1025 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Quinnipiac Meadows
1 Unit Available
1385 Quinnipiac Ave Fl 1
1385 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 07/10/20 Coming available soon large 3 Bedroom Apartment with your own private garage Call 203-467-7068 (RLNE5828372)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
75 Washington Avenue
75 Washington Avenue, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ACTIVE 55+Complex. Attractive, light filled one bedroom, one bath ranch unit conveniently located on the first floor. Remodeled kitchen with a separate area for dining.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
34 Highland Ave.
34 Highland Avenue, East Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1452 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 1st floor apartment in quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 108856 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, living room, family room, spacious kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer hookup, freshly remodeled bathroom, brand new carpets.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Quinnipiac Meadows
1 Unit Available
118 Weybosset St
118 Weybosset Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!!! GUT RENOVATED 1BR APTS F/H HEIGHTS/ FOXON AREA!!! Features: * New Tiling Throughout *Plenty Of Sunlight *Granite Countertops *Stainless Steel Appliances *His/Her Closets *Porch *Laundry on Premises *Parking Lot **Income

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Quinnipiac Meadows
1 Unit Available
1423 Quinnipiac Avenue Unit 513
1423 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1028 sqft
Beautiful Spacious 2-Bed Apt - Available Now! - This is a gorgeous 2-Bed/1-bath apartment at 1423 Quinnipiac Ave with a deck! Close to major highways, bus stop and shopping stores. Features: - Approx.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Quinnipiac Meadows
1 Unit Available
60 Donna Dr
60 Donna Drive, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE** Spacious 1br Condo Fair Haven Heights! *Large closets *O/S Parking *Close to Shopping and Downtown *Requirements: *2 Month Security Deposit *Minimum Income 2.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21 Patterson Rd
21 Patterson Road, New Haven County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Great single family house only 1 mile away from Quinnipiac University! Four large bedrooms Hardwood flooring throughout Large yard and plenty of parking. Central A/C Water and sewer included! Perfect for the upcoming school year.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
237 Park Road - 1
237 Park Rd, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom on second floor in Hamden right near dmv, Close to I-95, Rt-15 in a well kept complex on Park Road.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
56 Terrace Gardens
56 Terrace Gardens, Wallingford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1152 sqft
This spacious condo townhouse is conveniently located in close proximity to highways, center of town and near new Amazon Distribution Facility. Large main level offers living room/dining room combination, large eat-in kitchen and 1/2 bath.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Quinnipiac Meadows
1 Unit Available
1425 Quinnipiac Avenue
1425 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1137 sqft
great 1st floor, 1 level unit, featuring hardwood floors, large master bedroom, washer/dryer hookup and off street parking

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
216 Welton Street
216 Welton St, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3388 sqft
Welcome to a spacious two bedroom apartment with updated kitchen, nice size bedrooms and tons of closet space. This apartment also offers parking space close to your apartment. Close to eatery, easy access To commuter train station.
Results within 5 miles of North Haven
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
$
2 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,495
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill South
835 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,310
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with open-floor plans and oversized balconies. Community includes an organic garden, bocce court, and swing set. Close to Town Center Park. Easy access to Wilbur Cross Parkway.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
11 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,035
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartment homes located right on Lake Whitney. Homes feature updated decor and open layouts. Located on the bus line and near I-91. Steps from cafes and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,035
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1124 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with generous closet space and large bedrooms. Grow your own veggies in the on-site organic garden. On-site laundry available. Right near Hamden's "Miracle Mile," where you can shop, eat, and socialize.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
East Rock
35 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,559
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Downtown New Haven
26 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,868
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,989
1458 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
68 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,308
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,973
1298 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Prospect Hill
16 Units Available
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,380
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1083 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.

Median Rent in North Haven

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in North Haven is $1,291, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,576.
Studio
$1,131
1 Bed
$1,291
2 Beds
$1,576
3+ Beds
$2,013
City GuideNorth Haven
"I've been to a number of places and seen for myself the caliber of people who are in the Navy today -- in all the services for that matter. This is an altogether different bunch. These people of today are really bright, young, good people." (- Ernest Borgnine)

Ernest Borgnine, the famed film and television actor whose career spanned six decades, was raised in North Haven, Connecticut when his parents emigrated to the United States from Italy in 1923. For generations, this area has been a safe haven for many families and entrepreneurs that have braved crossing the Atlantic in search of a better life.

North Haven Neighborhoods

Town Center: A peaceful neighborhood that flanks the Quinnipiac River State Park, this area is highly prized by locals for its tranquil beauty. Rentals range in size from 1 to 5 bedrooms, depending on the dwelling, and are quickly snatched up by eager residents who are keen to move into this area of North Haven.

Millbrook/Augerville: This is a neighborhood populated with a mix of ages and lifestyles. Some families, some elderly, and a healthy smattering of young singles create a diverse and interesting mix. Medium to large sized homes, apartments, and town homes are found in this area with just a few small 1 and 2 bedrooms or studio apartments. The prices in this area are very affordable, but not at all cheap!

Montowese: Mostly single-family homes, some small apartment complexes, and high-rise apartments make up the bulk of this neighborhood. The rental prices are quite a bit more than in other areas, but with the rise in price comes the rise in quality and location. With Hansen Park at the north end of the neighborhood and Peters Rock Park at the south end, this is a very outdoorsy neighborhood with plenty of room to take in nature!

Maple Ave / Bailey Rd: Situated along the Quinnipiac River, this neighborhood has historic homes that date back to the 1930s to more modern choices built in the 1990s, there is a style to suit most tastes in homes.

What to Bring

It is important to keep a list of your wishes and desires at hand so that you can easily share the information with your agent. Also, it's a great reminder of those little quirky needs you might let slip your mind, such as washer and dryer connections! As is typical, you should also bring your identifying documents, rental history and credit check as well as professional or work related references. Most will require security deposits and pet deposits, if you are bringing your furry friend along on the move, so be prepared to part with some funds the moment you find what you like. After all your searching, you wouldn't want another eager person looking at the same space to swipe it out from under your feet!

But What's it Like?

North Haven has a small population of close to 25,000 residents spread out over 21.1 square miles of jaw-dropping, gorgeous landscape. It is located in New Haven County, just a few miles from the famed Yale University. North Haven is also home to Quinnipiac University's School of Health Sciences, Nursing, Education and Medicine.In fact, generations of families have populated this area for hundreds of years after making the long and treacherous voyage from European countries such as Sweden, Norway, Poland, and Ireland. That fact alone gives the town, as a whole, a sense of continuity and identity. The point is, North Haven is the perfect place to live if you are looking for an environment that is steeped with history, while still enjoying all of the amenities of big city life.

Change, Change, Change

This is Connecticut and it will get very cold in the winter. It is very important, if you are moving here from a warmer climate, to become accustomed to the change and adapt quickly. So slow down, stay warm and buy a snow shovel... and enjoy the seasons!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in North Haven?
In North Haven, the median rent is $1,131 for a studio, $1,291 for a 1-bedroom, $1,576 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,013 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in North Haven, check out our monthly North Haven Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around North Haven?
Some of the colleges located in the North Haven area include Albertus Magnus College, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, University of New Haven, and Norwalk Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to North Haven?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Haven from include New Haven, Stamford, Hartford, Middletown, and Milford city.

Similar Pages

North Haven 1 BedroomsNorth Haven 2 Bedrooms
North Haven Apartments with GymNorth Haven Apartments with Pool
North Haven Dog Friendly Apartments