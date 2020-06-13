196 Apartments for rent in North Haven, CT📍
Ernest Borgnine, the famed film and television actor whose career spanned six decades, was raised in North Haven, Connecticut when his parents emigrated to the United States from Italy in 1923. For generations, this area has been a safe haven for many families and entrepreneurs that have braved crossing the Atlantic in search of a better life.
Town Center: A peaceful neighborhood that flanks the Quinnipiac River State Park, this area is highly prized by locals for its tranquil beauty. Rentals range in size from 1 to 5 bedrooms, depending on the dwelling, and are quickly snatched up by eager residents who are keen to move into this area of North Haven.
Millbrook/Augerville: This is a neighborhood populated with a mix of ages and lifestyles. Some families, some elderly, and a healthy smattering of young singles create a diverse and interesting mix. Medium to large sized homes, apartments, and town homes are found in this area with just a few small 1 and 2 bedrooms or studio apartments. The prices in this area are very affordable, but not at all cheap!
Montowese: Mostly single-family homes, some small apartment complexes, and high-rise apartments make up the bulk of this neighborhood. The rental prices are quite a bit more than in other areas, but with the rise in price comes the rise in quality and location. With Hansen Park at the north end of the neighborhood and Peters Rock Park at the south end, this is a very outdoorsy neighborhood with plenty of room to take in nature!
Maple Ave / Bailey Rd: Situated along the Quinnipiac River, this neighborhood has historic homes that date back to the 1930s to more modern choices built in the 1990s, there is a style to suit most tastes in homes.
It is important to keep a list of your wishes and desires at hand so that you can easily share the information with your agent. Also, it's a great reminder of those little quirky needs you might let slip your mind, such as washer and dryer connections! As is typical, you should also bring your identifying documents, rental history and credit check as well as professional or work related references. Most will require security deposits and pet deposits, if you are bringing your furry friend along on the move, so be prepared to part with some funds the moment you find what you like. After all your searching, you wouldn't want another eager person looking at the same space to swipe it out from under your feet!
North Haven has a small population of close to 25,000 residents spread out over 21.1 square miles of jaw-dropping, gorgeous landscape. It is located in New Haven County, just a few miles from the famed Yale University. North Haven is also home to Quinnipiac University's School of Health Sciences, Nursing, Education and Medicine.In fact, generations of families have populated this area for hundreds of years after making the long and treacherous voyage from European countries such as Sweden, Norway, Poland, and Ireland. That fact alone gives the town, as a whole, a sense of continuity and identity. The point is, North Haven is the perfect place to live if you are looking for an environment that is steeped with history, while still enjoying all of the amenities of big city life.
This is Connecticut and it will get very cold in the winter. It is very important, if you are moving here from a warmer climate, to become accustomed to the change and adapt quickly. So slow down, stay warm and buy a snow shovel... and enjoy the seasons!