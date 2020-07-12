/
dwight
149 Apartments for rent in Dwight, New Haven, CT
$
17 Units Available
The Novella
1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,560
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1095 sqft
Brand new apartments with large windows and chef-inspired kitchens. Property offers tenants access to a fitness center, theater and sun terrace. Minutes from Yale University and all the fun of downtown New Haven.
1 Unit Available
382 Crown Street 4
382 Crown St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
550 sqft
Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 Downtown 1BR Steps from Yale - Hardwood Floors - Property Id: 270317 Great 1BR unit in 5-unit building just steps from Yale and close to downtown and all the great restaurants and nightlife on Crown Street (but far enough
1 Unit Available
382 Crown St 2
382 Crown Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
500 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3BR Downtown/Yale - GIANT backyard and porch - Property Id: 270331 Remodeled 3 BR/1BA Steps from Yale Campus & Downtown - Excellent Value Location: 382 Crown St.
1 Unit Available
392 Crown Street
392 Crown Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
852 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown New Haven, walk to everything. Stunning and large 3 bedroom apartment. Enormous eat-in kitchen and free off street parking. Right on Yale campus. Easy access to medical school, hospitals, and train station.
1 Unit Available
394 Crown Street
394 Crown Street, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1440 sqft
Downtown New Haven! Meticulous 4 bedroom duplex apartment with a bright and airy eat in kitchen perfect for the chef! Washing machine and dryer in apartment and free off street private parking.
1 Unit Available
165 Edgewood Ave
165 Edgewood Ave, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Huge 3 bedroom unit Beautiful renovation Extremely large brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances Brand new bathroom Beautiful brand new hardwood flooring throughout Built-in Bluetooth fan light combos in the ceilings Central air New Washer
17 Units Available
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,345
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,521
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
$
15 Units Available
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1083 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
85 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,618
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,743
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
$
20 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,985
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
5 Units Available
Cambridge Oxford
32 High St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,450
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
700 sqft
In the heart of New Haven, just steps from Yale's old campus, enjoy historic apartment homes with all modern conveniences. 24-hour gym and updated interiors with wood floors.
Contact for Availability
254 College Street
254 College St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom units in the former Palace Theater a block from Yale University. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extremely walkable neighborhood, with transit options.
Contact for Availability
Residence Court
904 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,380
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
State-of-the-art gym, on-site laundry, hardwood floors, pet-friendly with an elevator. Steps from bustling Chapel Street and near Yale University, Yale Medical Center, and Elm City Market.
Contact for Availability
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
Beautiful units located right by the New Haven Green. Units have high ceilings and large windows. Amenities include a private outside courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a bike storage room.
Contact for Availability
214 State Street
214 State Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,640
1600 sqft
214 STATE STREET - STATE STREET LOFTS, Enjoy all that beautiful New Haven has to offer!
Contact for Availability
Strouse Adler
78 Olive St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
Recently renovated historic apartment in an extremely walkable neighborhood near Wooster Square. One- to three-bedroom units feature hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly, with easy access I-91, Connecticut Turnpike and public transit.
Contact for Availability
38 Crown Street
38 Crown St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
These pet-friendly apartments are conveniently located right by the Union Street Dog Park. Restaurants, art galleries and museums are also located nearby. Apartments feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
35 Norton St
35 Norton St, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2758 sqft
4 or 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom - Recently renovated - Property Id: 312148 Very large and spacious, newly renovated 2nd and 3rd floor combined unit in a 2 family house. Can be used as an in-law type setup and can also be used as a 5 bedroom.
1 Unit Available
1456 Ella T Grasso Blvd Apt 1
1456 Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Stunning and newly remodeled 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom multi-family house with a beautiful living room & dining room located on the 1st Floor in an amazing location is available now! This apartment is freshly painted and newly renovated and is perfect
1 Unit Available
1150 Chapel St Apt 2
1150 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,300
Studio apartment in amazing location: Downtown New Haven available now! This newly renovated and modern apartment features amazing hardwood floors throughout, gorgeous granite counters, beautiful cabinets, and brand new kitchen appliances! The unit
1 Unit Available
61 Stevens St Fl 1
61 Stevens St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1st Floor Available 07/16/20 Stunning 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment located on the 1st floor of a multi-family house available now! This apartment features brand new, gorgeous bamboo flooring throughout the unit, brand new granite counters and
1 Unit Available
261 Winthrop Ave
261 Winthrop Avenue, New Haven, CT
7 Bedrooms
$2,700
2700 sqft
Spacious 7-Bed/1.5 Bath Single Family Home Available 7/1 $2700/mo - 261 Winthrop Ave Available 7/1 $2700/mo 7-Bed 1.
1 Unit Available
907 Congress Ave
907 Congress Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$995
**EXCELLENT CREDIT REQUIRED!** 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment available now! This apartment features brand new carpet throughout the unit, ceramic tiles in the kitchen, as well as a brand new stove, and lots of natural lighting throughout the
1 Unit Available
309 Norton Street
309 Norton Street, New Haven, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful Modern 5 Bed 3 Bath - Beautifully renovated 5 Bed 3 Bathroom Single Family house just 5 minutes to Downtown New Haven.
