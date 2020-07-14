All apartments in New Haven
Last updated July 14 2020 at 5:32 PM

The Audubon New Haven

Open Now until 5pm
367 Orange Street · (203) 496-4939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move in today and receive:$1500 off select studio apartments or $2500 off select one bedroom apartments.
Location

367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT 06511
Downtown New Haven

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 423 · Avail. now

$1,985

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

Unit 523 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 209 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Unit 713 · Avail. now

$2,139

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 608 · Avail. Aug 2

$2,179

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 17+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Audubon New Haven.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
coffee bar
dog park
media room
pool table
smoke-free community
yoga
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it. Wrap yourself up in the sights, sounds, and tastes of our city by living where everything is an option. We are perched at the gateway to all things cultural and culinary, and offer everything you need to flow seamlessly between work and life. Our collection of studios, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment residences, and townhomes is a nod to whats next for New Haven: an exceptionally unique curation of style, function, urbanity, and impeccable amenities. Now leasing brand new apartment residences.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $350 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage $150/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Audubon New Haven have any available units?
The Audubon New Haven has 22 units available starting at $1,965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does The Audubon New Haven have?
Some of The Audubon New Haven's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Audubon New Haven currently offering any rent specials?
The Audubon New Haven is offering the following rent specials: Move in today and receive:$1500 off select studio apartments or $2500 off select one bedroom apartments.
Is The Audubon New Haven pet-friendly?
Yes, The Audubon New Haven is pet friendly.
Does The Audubon New Haven offer parking?
Yes, The Audubon New Haven offers parking.
Does The Audubon New Haven have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Audubon New Haven offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Audubon New Haven have a pool?
Yes, The Audubon New Haven has a pool.
Does The Audubon New Haven have accessible units?
Yes, The Audubon New Haven has accessible units.
Does The Audubon New Haven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Audubon New Haven has units with dishwashers.
