Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel granite counters oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage internet access valet service cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center coffee bar dog park media room pool table smoke-free community yoga

The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it. Wrap yourself up in the sights, sounds, and tastes of our city by living where everything is an option. We are perched at the gateway to all things cultural and culinary, and offer everything you need to flow seamlessly between work and life. Our collection of studios, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment residences, and townhomes is a nod to whats next for New Haven: an exceptionally unique curation of style, function, urbanity, and impeccable amenities. Now leasing brand new apartment residences.