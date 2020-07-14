Amenities
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it. Wrap yourself up in the sights, sounds, and tastes of our city by living where everything is an option. We are perched at the gateway to all things cultural and culinary, and offer everything you need to flow seamlessly between work and life. Our collection of studios, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment residences, and townhomes is a nod to whats next for New Haven: an exceptionally unique curation of style, function, urbanity, and impeccable amenities. Now leasing brand new apartment residences.