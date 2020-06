212 Apartments for rent in West Haven, CT

Neighborhoods

Determining which West Haven neighborhood is right for you really depends on what you want. While overall the city has a more suburban feel than neighboring towns, the City Center does provide a shadow of urban living. If suburban rental homes are more your style, you’ll want to look away from the City Center and more inland.

Let’s start at the City Center. Since it’s located close to the beaches, shops, bars, and restaurants, apartments in this area can be quite pricey. There has, however, been a lot of development in downtown West Haven, so you’ll be getting a lot of bang for your buck. The closer you are to the beach, the more expensive the newer condominiums and developments will be, with two bedrooms generally ranging from $1300-1600. Further inland and just adjacent to the City Center, you’ll find older, well-maintained homes with two bedroom rentals for $1050-1300.

In general, one of the nicest sections of West Haven is considered the West Shore, which extends inland from the beaches at former amusement park Savin Rock. The West Shore also encompasses a wide swath of land up to Route 1. New condo construction along the beach has provided a variety of options for young, single renters and families alike, while older, established inland neighborhoods have several rental homes in even more suburban-feeling neighborhoods. Be aware, most West Shore residents have to go to the City Center or the east side for access to a wider variety of shopping and entertainment. Two bedrooms in West Shore can also be quite costly, generally ranging from $1400-1600.

The eastern portions of West Haven are generally considered less desirable. Because this area was not only primarily industrial, but borders on the industrial portions of New Haven as well, things can seem a bit less friendly out here. However, the neighborhoods around here are really in no way unsafe—just sort of rundown. Check for rentals just south of the University of New Haven (which paradoxically is in West Haven), and avoid the farthest east reaches of town along New Haven’s border. Two bedrooms in east West Haven are some of the most affordable in town, generally ranging from $1000-1250.