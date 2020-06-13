Apartment List
212 Apartments for rent in West Haven, CT

📍
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
278 Main Street
278 Main St, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1165 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom open layout floor plans. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, cathedral ceilings, over-sized windows. Near shopping and dining in West Haven. One block from West Haven Green. Near Yale University and Morse Beach.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Soundview at Savin Rock
1 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1314 sqft
Luxury community with fitness center, outdoor pool and barbecue/lounge area. Units have oversized closets, in-unit washer/dryer and wall-to-wall carpeting. Great location close to I-95, Yale University and Metro-North public transit.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
The Foundry & Colonial Court
680 3rd Avenue, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1050 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with full appliance packages, exposed brick walls, lots of natural light and large windows. Community has an atrium and on-site laundry facilities. Close to I-95 and downtown New Haven.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
60 Plainfield Avenue
60 Plainfield Avenue, West Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
718 sqft
Excellent investment opportunity to purchase this 2 bedroom ranch style condo located at Orange Crest condominium complex! This unit features an updated kitchen with private deck, dining area, living room, bamboo floors throughout, large storage

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
53-55 Orlando Street
53 Orlando St, West Haven, CT
10 Bedrooms
$6,500
Beautifully remodeled 11 bedroom single family house for rent!! - -Entire single family house for rent down the street from UNH -4 floors including finished basement -3 full remodeled kitchens including microwaves -3 full brand new

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
310 Noble St
310 Noble Street, West Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Large house very close to UNH 2 full bathrooms Central air Finished basement with washer-dryer Walking distance to the savin rock beach Great sized yard and plenty of storage throughout Fantastic location for roommates looking to save money Virtual

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
79 Honor Road
79 Honor Road, West Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1238 sqft
Prime West Shore location, only a short walk to the beach, in the Colonial Blvd area. 4 bed. 1.5 bath, lovely yard, HW Fls, Lower level walkout & one car garage. Move in condition.

1 of 39

Last updated May 4 at 10:36am
1 Unit Available
22 Fourth Avenue
22 4th Avenue, West Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Light and Bright Townhouse offers 2-3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Upon entering you step into a large living room, a designated dining room and fully applianced galley kitchen with large pantry.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
91 Jaffrey St
91 Jaffrey Street, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
For Showings Contact Levi G.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
87 Antrim Street
87 Antrim Street, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1218 sqft
Three bedrooms, one bathroom, second floor of duplex, corner lot. Large Living Room, Spacious Eat In Kitchen, bedrooms are not small. Tenant pays all utilities and snow removal.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
35 Claudia Dr, Apt 220
35 Claudia Drive, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$930
780 sqft
1 Bedroom (No Balcony/Patio) Spacious and affordable one bedroom apartment, large rooms and closets, carpeting, large windows. Conveniently located near I95, train station, shopping and local beaches.
Results within 1 mile of West Haven

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West River
1 Unit Available
121 Auburn St
121 Auburn Street, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Newly Renovated Single Family House 4br 1.5 bath Contact: Levi Mm 646 923 1524 **Virtual Tours Available** - Newly Renovated - Hardwood Floors - Tiled Kitchen - 1.5 Bath - Fenced Yard - Deck Requirements: Minimum Monthly Income Must = 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
322 Winthrop Ave 2
322 Winthrop Ave, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
322 Winthrop Ave #2 - Property Id: 292228 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292228 Property Id 292228 (RLNE5826878)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dwight
1 Unit Available
189 Sherman Ave 31
189 Sherman Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Newly renovated condo close to downtown - Property Id: 290455 Newly renovated bright and spacious apartment right by downtown New Haven. Off-street residential complex with off-street parking and rear yard access.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hill
1 Unit Available
907 Congress Ave
907 Congress Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$995
2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment available now! This apartment features brand new carpet throughout the unit, ceramic tiles in the kitchen, as well as a brand new stove, and lots of natural lighting throughout the whole unit.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hill
1 Unit Available
12 Button St # 2
12 Button Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Large 2br Apartment Fully Renovated! Contact: Levi Mm 646 923 1524 **Virtual Tours Available** Bright with Lots of Sun Hardwood Floors Tiled Kitchen Lots of Closet Space Laundry Connections Requirements: No Prior Evictions No Dogs Firm Good

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beaver Hills
1 Unit Available
1497 Ella T Grasso Blvd
1497 Ella T Grasso Blvd, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE** CHARMING 1BR APT BEAVER HILLS! MINUTES TO SCSU/YALE & DOWNTOWN! **3RD FLOOR** **HEAT/HOT WATER INCLUDED!** Features: *Hardwood Floors *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Tiled Bathroom *New Appliances **Income 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hill
1 Unit Available
16 Hallock Ave
16 Hallock Avenue, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! Charming 1br City Point Neighborhood a Block Away From the Water!!! 1st Floor & Private Entrance to Unit!!! Features: *O/S Parking *Newly Tiled Floors *New Cabinets & Counters *Stunning Stand Up Shower *Ample Closet

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westville
1 Unit Available
213 Alden Ave Apt 2D
213 Alden Ave, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
*HEAT IS INCLUDED* *GOOD CREDIT IS REQUIRED 650+ ** Spacious 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment available now! This beautiful apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a multifamily home.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hill
1 Unit Available
73 S Water St
73 South Water Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Stunning newly renovated 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom single family house located steps away from the water and with great views of the harbor and local boats available now! The house features a brand new kitchen with ceramic tiles, brand new bathroom and

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dwight
1 Unit Available
195 Sherman Ave
195 Sherman Avenue, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Large third floor 2 or 3 bedroom unit Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout Spacious bedrooms with lot of storage Fantastic location Tons of off street parking Heat and hot water included Laundry onsite Virtual tours and face time tours

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewood
2 Units Available
56 Norton St
56 Norton Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 & 3br apts New Haven! H/HW INCLUDED! *Tons of Natural Light *Hardwood floors *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Close to Shopping and Downtown *Minutes From Yale/SCSU **Heat and Hot Water Included** Requirements: 2 Month Security

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
34 Hotchkiss St
34 Hotchkiss Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
HEAT/HOT WATER INCLUDED! Charming and cozy 1BR in the heart of New Haven, ample storage/closet space. Conveniently located near parks, grocery stores, public transportation and other amenities. Includes hardwood floors, nice lighting.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beaver Hills
1 Unit Available
357 Ellsworth Ave
357 Ellsworth Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic location close to everything! Beautiful hardwood flooring 2 Large new bathrooms Stainless steel appliances Plenty of off-street parking Spacious bedrooms washer and dryers provided 2 minutes to SCSU and 8 minutes to UNH Only $500 per

Median Rent in West Haven

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in West Haven is $1,072, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,309.
Studio
$939
1 Bed
$1,072
2 Beds
$1,309
3+ Beds
$1,672
City GuideWest Haven
West Haven, CT

Welcome to West Haven—I mean Orange—I mean New Haven. Though your new coastal Connecticut city has been known by a lot of different names, its rich history dates back to the settlement of the state. Now let’s get started on your apartment hunt so you can settle in before West Haven changes its name again.

Buckle down, West Haven

West Haven was settled in 1648 as part of the original New Haven colony. After a lot of struggle with borders of neighboring towns it underwent a series of differing incorporations until it finally became West Haven proper in 1961. It’s known as “Connecticut’s youngest city,” even though it was part of the state’s oldest settlement. Funny how these things work.

During the 1960s, West Haven developed as a bedroom community for the more industrial (and Yaley) New Haven. A buckle factory that provided the area with some of its largest industry closed, and suburban development built up in the inland areas. Though West Haven has always had financial difficulties with maintaining industries, it has always been considered relatively safe and desirable, especially when compared to New Haven.

Today in West Haven there is plenty to keep you busy. The City Center provides an urban area full of shops, bars and restaurants, while miles of beaches draw in tons of tourists and residents each year. Further inland, new development means a lot in the way of suburban living—including large box stores and malls.

Neighborhoods

Determining which West Haven neighborhood is right for you really depends on what you want. While overall the city has a more suburban feel than neighboring towns, the City Center does provide a shadow of urban living. If suburban rental homes are more your style, you’ll want to look away from the City Center and more inland.

Let’s start at the City Center. Since it’s located close to the beaches, shops, bars, and restaurants, apartments in this area can be quite pricey. There has, however, been a lot of development in downtown West Haven, so you’ll be getting a lot of bang for your buck. The closer you are to the beach, the more expensive the newer condominiums and developments will be, with two bedrooms generally ranging from $1300-1600. Further inland and just adjacent to the City Center, you’ll find older, well-maintained homes with two bedroom rentals for $1050-1300.

In general, one of the nicest sections of West Haven is considered the West Shore, which extends inland from the beaches at former amusement park Savin Rock. The West Shore also encompasses a wide swath of land up to Route 1. New condo construction along the beach has provided a variety of options for young, single renters and families alike, while older, established inland neighborhoods have several rental homes in even more suburban-feeling neighborhoods. Be aware, most West Shore residents have to go to the City Center or the east side for access to a wider variety of shopping and entertainment. Two bedrooms in West Shore can also be quite costly, generally ranging from $1400-1600.

The eastern portions of West Haven are generally considered less desirable. Because this area was not only primarily industrial, but borders on the industrial portions of New Haven as well, things can seem a bit less friendly out here. However, the neighborhoods around here are really in no way unsafe—just sort of rundown. Check for rentals just south of the University of New Haven (which paradoxically is in West Haven), and avoid the farthest east reaches of town along New Haven’s border. Two bedrooms in east West Haven are some of the most affordable in town, generally ranging from $1000-1250.

Rental Tips

In general, you’ll find West Haven’s rental market quite friendly, as there is a broad base of renters in town and a number of great apartments available. Start your apartment search 40 to 60 days before your move-in date to allow yourself plenty of time to see all the city has to offer.

You’ll most likely need to provide prospective landlords with proof of income and references, along with a small fee for background and credit checks. Deposits for most New Haven rentals are the typical first, last and security, so you’ll be paying a lot of money up front. However, many smaller apartment complexes offer move-in bonuses once you’ve signed your lease.

Getting Around

Because West Haven doesn’t have much in terms of industry, many residents commute to nearby cities for work, whether it be northeast to New Haven or southwest to Milford, Stratford and Bridgeport. Because of this, Interstate 95 can be a major pain in the butt during rush hour, which usually ranges from 6:30 to 9:00 in the morning and 4:00 to 6:30 in the evening. Try to take local routes to avoid the headache of the Interstate, especially on summer Friday evenings, as beach-seeking tourists will be flooding your route.

West Haven may not be the most convenient city in the central Connecticut coast region for public transportation. While bus service provided by Connecticut Transit will get you around town and into neighboring New Haven, the city has no Metro-North stop of its own. Instead, you’ll have to go into neighboring New Haven or Milford to catch a train to Penn Station.

So, welcome to New Haven, dear renter! Enjoy all that this Connecticut beach town has to offer!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in West Haven?
In West Haven, the median rent is $939 for a studio, $1,072 for a 1-bedroom, $1,309 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,672 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in West Haven, check out our monthly West Haven Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around West Haven?
Some of the colleges located in the West Haven area include University of New Haven, Albertus Magnus College, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, and Norwalk Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to West Haven?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Haven from include New Haven, Stamford, Hartford, Middletown, and Milford city.

