212 Apartments for rent in West Haven, CT

Buckle down, West Haven

West Haven was settled in 1648 as part of the original New Haven colony. After a lot of struggle with borders of neighboring towns it underwent a series of differing incorporations until it finally became West Haven proper in 1961. It’s known as “Connecticut’s youngest city,” even though it was part of the state’s oldest settlement. Funny how these things work.

During the 1960s, West Haven developed as a bedroom community for the more industrial (and Yaley) New Haven. A buckle factory that provided the area with some of its largest industry closed, and suburban development built up in the inland areas. Though West Haven has always had financial difficulties with maintaining industries, it has always been considered relatively safe and desirable, especially when compared to New Haven.

Today in West Haven there is plenty to keep you busy. The City Center provides an urban area full of shops, bars and restaurants, while miles of beaches draw in tons of tourists and residents each year. Further inland, new development means a lot in the way of suburban living—including large box stores and malls.