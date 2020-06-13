Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

117 Apartments for rent in Bridgeport, CT

North Bridgeport

Last updated June 13
North End
1 Unit Available
471 Westfield Ave
471 Westfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1843 sqft
Freshly updated, loaded with amenities, super convenient to Sacred Heart University and all that both Bridgeport & Fairfield have to offer. Minutes from the Merritt Parkway, Rt 8 & i95.

Last updated June 13
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
430 Wells St
430 Wells Street, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,045
1 BR HIGH CEILING Heat and Hot water included - Property Id: 194026 Beautiful 1 BR Heat and Hot water included in the rent!!! Near St Francis Hospital!! If u r looking for a quiet place to live, then this is for U!! with Heat and hot water

Last updated June 13
North End
1 Unit Available
3411 Main Street
3411 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1400 sqft
This spacious second and third-floor duplex apartment offers a private entrance and abundant parking. The apartment offers a gracious living room, modern eat-in kitchen, master bedroom, second bedroom and a modern full bath on the main level.

Last updated June 13
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
718 Lincoln Avenue
718 Lincoln Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1488 sqft
A MUST SEE!! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Large single family home with a serene environment.

Last updated June 13
East Side
1 Unit Available
6 Armstrong Place
6 Armstrong Place, Bridgeport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
913 sqft
Beautiful 2 floor apartment!! This second floor apartment features 2 bedrooms, gorgeous kitchen and bathroom on the main floor then on the 3rd floor features 2 additional bedroom and another bathroom! Please come see this beautiful updated apartment

Last updated June 13
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
61 Merchant Street
61 Merchant Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
BROOKLAWN LOCATION! This cozy apartment features 2 large bedrooms one with walk in closet! kitchen and living room. Minutes away from 95, Trumbull Mall, Sacred Heart and so much more. Available immediately.

Last updated June 12
North End
1 Unit Available
495 Glendale Ave 11
495 Glendale Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
904 sqft
Unit 11 Available 06/13/20 Sunny Bridgeport North End Condo - Property Id: 111945 1 Bedroom / 1 bath Condo in quiet and safe area in the North End of Bridgeport.

Last updated June 12
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
80 Cartright St 5h
80 Cartright St, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
900 sqft
Unit 5h Available 09/01/20 Cartright towers condominium / heat included - Property Id: 293508 Spacious one bedroom, hardwood floors large closets and beautiful balcony . Off at parking, laundry on premises , with door man and security building.

Last updated June 12
North End
1 Unit Available
745 Ruth St
745 Ruth Street, Bridgeport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1208 sqft
Well Kept Ranch with close proximity to Sacred Heart as well as other everyday conveniences. 4 bedrooms are an attribute to those seeking potential University student housing.

Last updated June 12
Boston Ave - Mill Hill
1 Unit Available
370 East Ave
370 East Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1720 sqft
Expansive and updated town house style half duplex home. The unit features updated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious living room and dining room with loads of closet, basement and walk in attic space for all of your storage needs.

Last updated June 12
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
25 Cartright Street
25 Cartright Street, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1067 sqft
Large 2 br condo with hardwood floors, large balcony, indoor parking , 24 hour doorman, close to Fairfield line, heat and hot water included More info & apply online at https://hunt.

Last updated June 12
East Side
1 Unit Available
1489 Pembroke St
1489 Pembroke St, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Building located just off Boston Avenue, just in front of Luis Muoz Martn School and overlooking the lush playgrounds of the school. huge backyard. - Off-street parking - Near Bridgeport Hospital and Warren Harding High School.

Last updated June 12
Reservoir - Whiskey Hill
1 Unit Available
981 Sylvan Ave
981 Sylvan Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
7 Bedrooms
$3,500
Newly renovated, single family home, great commuter property, brand new 2nd floor, with 3 bedroom plus 1 extra room suitable for office or den and full bathroom, first floor contains 3 bedrooms, full bathroom, living room, dining room and kitchen

Last updated June 12
Black Rock
2 Units Available
2916 Fairfield Ave
2916 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
$975
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
600 sqft
Super cool one bedroom apartment featuring hard wood floors, gas stove, granite counters and stainless steel sink, subway tile back splash & Kraftsmaid cabinets. In- unit stacked washer/dryer. Highly efficient on-demand, gas heat and hot water.

Last updated June 13
Black Rock
1 Unit Available
167 Wilson Street
167 Wilson Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
950 sqft
1st fl. 2 bdrms apt. Nice ample Freshly painted. New remodeled kitchen with granite counter top. Stainless steel appliances, Street parking Garage for rent if storage needed.

Last updated June 13
North End
1 Unit Available
2994 Madison Avenue
2994 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
875 sqft
BRIGHT & TASTEFULLY updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in desirable North End complex 1.5 mile from Sacred Heart University.

Last updated June 13
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
8-10 High Ridge Drive
8 High Ridge Dr, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Beautifully updated 2-bedroom townhouse style rental. Six foot hedges around the perimeter of the property for privacy and charm. Features driveway, outdoor patio and storage shed, washer/dryer, and eat in kitchen.

Last updated June 13
North End
1 Unit Available
185 Bretton Street
185 Bretton Street, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
626 sqft
North End Condo very ample, Freshly painted w/hardwood floors and tiled kitchen and bathroom. Very nice size bdrms with plenty of closet space. Intercome. Reserve parking w/ gate for more privacy. DEFINITELY NO PETS AND NO SMOKING

Last updated June 13
North End
1 Unit Available
2955 Madison Avenue
2955 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
740 sqft
Settle right into this IMMACULATE and tastefully renovated 1 bedroom unit in North Bridgeport.

Last updated June 13
Black Rock
1 Unit Available
Cypress
585 Ellsworth Street, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
950 sqft
Mid-Rise Building with Elevator Located just minutes from the finest restaurants, bistros and nightlife. Gorgeous Vinyl hardwood floors, granite counters, oak cabinets, appliances. Within a short distance of New England's finest beaches.

Last updated June 13
Black Rock
1 Unit Available
25 Ellsworth Street
25 Ellsworth Street, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
784 sqft
Heat and hot water included! Just renovated! Freshly painted! All new appliances! New Carpeting! Fantastic one bedroom unit in very stable Black Rock building overlooking the park. Private balcony with great views and fresh breezes.

Last updated June 13
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
182 Dupont Place
182 DuPont Pl, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
Completely renovated, gorgeous townhouse style apartment. New kitchen with white shaker cabinets, Carrera quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. New modern tiled bath. New paint and hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 13
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
132 Virginia Avenue
132 Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
948 sqft
This townhouse style rental is waiting for you. Featuring two bedroom, living room dinning area, remodel kitchen and bathroom. Hardwood floors, finish basement.

Last updated June 13
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
151 Louisiana Avenue
151 Louisiana Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
Renovated unit with finished basement, newer kitchen cabinets,quartz countertops,stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in the basement, basement has new floors. Updated bathroom upstairs, all new windows.

Median Rent in Bridgeport

Last updated Feb. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bridgeport is $1,040, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,313.
Studio
$850
1 Bed
$1,040
2 Beds
$1,313
3+ Beds
$1,660
City GuideBridgeport
Step right up! Come one, come all to Bridgeport, Connecticut, birthplace of famed circus promoter PT Barnum. Bridgeport is the largest city in Fairfield County, which is home to many of Connecticut's New York commuter cities. Because of its large size, finding yourself a good apartment in Bridgeport can feel a bit like attending a three-ring circus. Fear not! Ample time to plan and a clear view will prevent you from falling prey to Barnum's famous adage, "There's a sucker born every minute."
Neighborhoods

Downtown

Downtown Bridgeport is perhaps the area where the nascent evolution of the city is the most evident. The ubiquitous abandoned-factory-come-lofts permeate the downtown apartment market. One of the largest of these buildings, Read's Artspace, a former department store, has several units available for live/work purposes. Expect to pay $1100-1450 for two bedrooms in this area.

West

So, the New York Times will not shut up about Black Rock. Beginning as early as 2002, this developing area of north Bridgeport has been featured in numerous Times lifestyle pieces. So here's how it works: the Black Rock neighborhood is divided into two sections by the main thoroughfare of Fairfield Avenue, which itself has undergone changes as older businesses are transformed into trendy bars, restaurants and boutiques . There are a number of developments along the coast side of Black Rock, including two large condo complexes that overlook the Long Island Sound and boardwalk park. The other side of Fairfield is a more densely packed, varied neighborhood. Expect to pay $900-1050 for a two bedroom on this side of Fairfield, while prices for two bedrooms on the coast side range from $1300-1600.

Beyond Black Rock, there are a number of other desirable west side neighborhoods that skew slightly cheaper. For instance, the primarily residential Brooklawn area has a number of historic homes that have one and two bedroom apartments for rent, ranging in price from $550-1300.

South

South End Bridgeport guarantees a number of rentals with flexible leases. Two bedrooms range from $650-850.

East

Bridgeport's eastern neighborhoods provide some of the best housing options. Less commercially developed than Black Rock, the areas found in east Bridgeport, including Treeland, Beardsley Park and Success Village all have a variety of housing options ranging in price from $950-1250 for a two bedroom. Gated communities, condos and apartments within private houses are all available in this region, within walking distance to the area's many parks.

Gettin' Around

The Greater Bridgeport Transit Authority operates several express and local routes throughout the city and Fairfield County with lines operating into neighboring Stratford and Trumbull. Perhaps the main draw of Bridgeport public transportation is its prime location on the East of Hudson Metro-North line, which gets passengers from Bridgeport to Grand Central Station in a little over an hour.

Considerations

A wide variety of housing options and its status as a developing city allow Bridgeport renters more ease in their apartment searches than neighboring Fairfield County cities. Start your apartment search 30-60 days before your move-in date and be prepared to spend up to $50 in credit checks and application fees.

Renter Confidence Survey

Apartment List has released Bridgeport’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

"Bridgeport renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment ...

View full Bridgeport Renter Survey

Here’s how Bridgeport ranks on:

C
Affordability
D
Weather
A-
Public transit
Overview of Findings

Apartment List has released Bridgeport’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

"Bridgeport renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories below average scores."

Key findings in Bridgeport include the following:

  • Bridgeport renters gave their city an F overall.
  • The highest-rated categories for Bridgeport were public transit (A-) and affordability (C).
  • The areas of concern to Bridgeport renters are jobs and career opportunities, safety and low crime rate, weather, state and local taxes, social life, recreational activities and pet-friendliness, which all received F grades.
  • Bridgeport ranks low for renter satisfaction, as do nearby cities like New Haven (D).
  • Bridgeport did relatively poorly compared to other cities nationwide, including Boston, MA (A), Los Angeles, CA (C+) and New York, NY (C+).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

Renters say:

  • "The community is tight but not closed off. They welcome new people into the neighborhood and there’s always something going on to get to know everyone better, like the farmer’s market, Porchfest and Black Rock day." – Jessica C.
  • "I love how much history there is in this city and that there are so many opportunities. But the safety issues can make it hard to love the city sometimes." – Jordan D.
  • "The people are very friendly and caring toward each other and the public transportation is great. But the price of apartments is too high considering their poor condition, and the abandoned buildings around town attract crime and drugs." – Leo
  • "I love that we are a diverse community and some people are working to make it better. But the education in the public schools is terrible and that makes me worry about the future." – Christian R.

For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Bridgeport?
In Bridgeport, the median rent is $850 for a studio, $1,040 for a 1-bedroom, $1,313 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,660 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bridgeport, check out our monthly Bridgeport Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Bridgeport?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Bridgeport include North Bridgeport.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bridgeport?
Some of the colleges located in the Bridgeport area include University of Bridgeport, Housatonic Community College, Albertus Magnus College, University of New Haven, and Norwalk Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bridgeport?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bridgeport from include New Haven, Stamford, Milford city, Norwalk, and Meriden.

