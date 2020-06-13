117 Apartments for rent in Bridgeport, CT

Neighborhoods

Downtown

Downtown Bridgeport is perhaps the area where the nascent evolution of the city is the most evident. The ubiquitous abandoned-factory-come-lofts permeate the downtown apartment market. One of the largest of these buildings, Read's Artspace, a former department store, has several units available for live/work purposes. Expect to pay $1100-1450 for two bedrooms in this area.

West

So, the New York Times will not shut up about Black Rock. Beginning as early as 2002, this developing area of north Bridgeport has been featured in numerous Times lifestyle pieces. So here's how it works: the Black Rock neighborhood is divided into two sections by the main thoroughfare of Fairfield Avenue, which itself has undergone changes as older businesses are transformed into trendy bars, restaurants and boutiques . There are a number of developments along the coast side of Black Rock, including two large condo complexes that overlook the Long Island Sound and boardwalk park. The other side of Fairfield is a more densely packed, varied neighborhood. Expect to pay $900-1050 for a two bedroom on this side of Fairfield, while prices for two bedrooms on the coast side range from $1300-1600.

Beyond Black Rock, there are a number of other desirable west side neighborhoods that skew slightly cheaper. For instance, the primarily residential Brooklawn area has a number of historic homes that have one and two bedroom apartments for rent, ranging in price from $550-1300.

South

South End Bridgeport guarantees a number of rentals with flexible leases. Two bedrooms range from $650-850.

East

Bridgeport's eastern neighborhoods provide some of the best housing options. Less commercially developed than Black Rock, the areas found in east Bridgeport, including Treeland, Beardsley Park and Success Village all have a variety of housing options ranging in price from $950-1250 for a two bedroom. Gated communities, condos and apartments within private houses are all available in this region, within walking distance to the area's many parks.

Gettin' Around

The Greater Bridgeport Transit Authority operates several express and local routes throughout the city and Fairfield County with lines operating into neighboring Stratford and Trumbull. Perhaps the main draw of Bridgeport public transportation is its prime location on the East of Hudson Metro-North line, which gets passengers from Bridgeport to Grand Central Station in a little over an hour.

Considerations

A wide variety of housing options and its status as a developing city allow Bridgeport renters more ease in their apartment searches than neighboring Fairfield County cities. Start your apartment search 30-60 days before your move-in date and be prepared to spend up to $50 in credit checks and application fees.