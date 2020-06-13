117 Apartments for rent in Bridgeport, CT📍
Downtown
Downtown Bridgeport is perhaps the area where the nascent evolution of the city is the most evident. The ubiquitous abandoned-factory-come-lofts permeate the downtown apartment market. One of the largest of these buildings, Read's Artspace, a former department store, has several units available for live/work purposes. Expect to pay $1100-1450 for two bedrooms in this area.
West
So, the New York Times will not shut up about Black Rock. Beginning as early as 2002, this developing area of north Bridgeport has been featured in numerous Times lifestyle pieces. So here's how it works: the Black Rock neighborhood is divided into two sections by the main thoroughfare of Fairfield Avenue, which itself has undergone changes as older businesses are transformed into trendy bars, restaurants and boutiques . There are a number of developments along the coast side of Black Rock, including two large condo complexes that overlook the Long Island Sound and boardwalk park. The other side of Fairfield is a more densely packed, varied neighborhood. Expect to pay $900-1050 for a two bedroom on this side of Fairfield, while prices for two bedrooms on the coast side range from $1300-1600.
Beyond Black Rock, there are a number of other desirable west side neighborhoods that skew slightly cheaper. For instance, the primarily residential Brooklawn area has a number of historic homes that have one and two bedroom apartments for rent, ranging in price from $550-1300.
South
South End Bridgeport guarantees a number of rentals with flexible leases. Two bedrooms range from $650-850.
East
Bridgeport's eastern neighborhoods provide some of the best housing options. Less commercially developed than Black Rock, the areas found in east Bridgeport, including Treeland, Beardsley Park and Success Village all have a variety of housing options ranging in price from $950-1250 for a two bedroom. Gated communities, condos and apartments within private houses are all available in this region, within walking distance to the area's many parks.
Gettin' Around
The Greater Bridgeport Transit Authority operates several express and local routes throughout the city and Fairfield County with lines operating into neighboring Stratford and Trumbull. Perhaps the main draw of Bridgeport public transportation is its prime location on the East of Hudson Metro-North line, which gets passengers from Bridgeport to Grand Central Station in a little over an hour.
Considerations
A wide variety of housing options and its status as a developing city allow Bridgeport renters more ease in their apartment searches than neighboring Fairfield County cities. Start your apartment search 30-60 days before your move-in date and be prepared to spend up to $50 in credit checks and application fees.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Bridgeport’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
Here’s how Bridgeport ranks on:
"Bridgeport renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories below average scores."
Key findings in Bridgeport include the following:
- Bridgeport renters gave their city an F overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Bridgeport were public transit (A-) and affordability (C).
- The areas of concern to Bridgeport renters are jobs and career opportunities, safety and low crime rate, weather, state and local taxes, social life, recreational activities and pet-friendliness, which all received F grades.
- Bridgeport ranks low for renter satisfaction, as do nearby cities like New Haven (D).
- Bridgeport did relatively poorly compared to other cities nationwide, including Boston, MA (A), Los Angeles, CA (C+) and New York, NY (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "The community is tight but not closed off. They welcome new people into the neighborhood and there’s always something going on to get to know everyone better, like the farmer’s market, Porchfest and Black Rock day." – Jessica C.
- "I love how much history there is in this city and that there are so many opportunities. But the safety issues can make it hard to love the city sometimes." – Jordan D.
- "The people are very friendly and caring toward each other and the public transportation is great. But the price of apartments is too high considering their poor condition, and the abandoned buildings around town attract crime and drugs." – Leo
- "I love that we are a diverse community and some people are working to make it better. But the education in the public schools is terrible and that makes me worry about the future." – Christian R.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.