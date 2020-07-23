/
new haven county
243 Apartments for rent in New Haven County, CT📍
27 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,985
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,088
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1458 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
4 Units Available
Hamden Centre Apartments
169 School St, North Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
808 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment community with pool, 24-hour gym, picnic area, Internet cafe and laundry facilities. Units have private balconies, carpeting or hardwood floors, large closets and intercoms. Just minutes to Town Center Park.
25 Units Available
East Rock
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,568
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,872
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,766
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
20 Units Available
Dwight
The Novella
1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,570
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1095 sqft
Brand new apartments with large windows and chef-inspired kitchens. Property offers tenants access to a fitness center, theater and sun terrace. Minutes from Yale University and all the fun of downtown New Haven.
13 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,475
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
89 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,547
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,657
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,126
1077 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Crest
79 Noble Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1033 sqft
Spinnaker Crest is a charming two-bedroom community tucked in a neighborhood setting on the west end of Milford’s historical Town Green.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,716
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
6 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
752 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful residential area of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Chase is a two-story community that offers spacious one-bedroom apartment homes with meticulously maintained private entrances, dedicated parking and light-filled spaces.
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Green
124 Washington St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,653
760 sqft
Nestled just off the historic Boston Post Road, Spinnaker Green is conveniently located next to shopping, restaurants and I-95. A stone-walled entrance welcomes you and lovely gardens add to the ambiance of this peaceful and charming property.
13 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,561
784 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,333
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,407
932 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
7 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,266
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,223
627 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
6 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,363
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,569
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
913 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,107
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,371
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
9 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
Cambridge Oxford
32 High St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,450
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
700 sqft
In the heart of New Haven, just steps from Yale's old campus, enjoy historic apartment homes with all modern conveniences. 24-hour gym and updated interiors with wood floors.
66 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,314
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1298 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
2 Units Available
The Foundry & Colonial Court
680 3rd Avenue, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1086 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with full appliance packages, exposed brick walls, lots of natural light and large windows. Community has an atrium and on-site laundry facilities. Close to I-95 and downtown New Haven.
8 Units Available
Woodtick Road
RiversEdge
35 Sharon Rd, Waterbury, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1094 sqft
Gated community with landscaped grounds, a swimming pool, and heat and hot water included. Units have spacious closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and private patio/balcony. Located close to I-84, Route 8, and shopping and dining.
7 Units Available
The Soundview at Savin Rock
1 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,565
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1314 sqft
Luxury community with fitness center, outdoor pool and barbecue/lounge area. Units have oversized closets, in-unit washer/dryer and wall-to-wall carpeting. Great location close to I-95, Yale University and Metro-North public transit.
19 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,345
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,721
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
3 Units Available
Fairlawn
Lakeview Apartments
440 Meriden Rd, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Lakeview Apartments, the emphasis is on you, the resident. Located just minutes away from all the cultural attractions of Danbury, Lakeview Apartments offers peaceful water views and a variety of floor plans.
7 Units Available
278 Main Street
278 Main St, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one- and two-bedroom open layout floor plans. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, cathedral ceilings, over-sized windows. Near shopping and dining in West Haven. One block from West Haven Green. Near Yale University and Morse Beach.
12 Units Available
Prospect Hill
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,640
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1083 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
9 Units Available
Whitney Towers
2405 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,325
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
947 sqft
Nicely crafted homes filled with natural light. Enjoy a spacious living room. Secured entry. Close to Laurel View Country Club, Quinnipiac University, and Town Center Park. By shops and restaurants in the Centerville Neighborhood.
