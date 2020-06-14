Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

58 Apartments for rent in New Haven, CT with garage

New Haven apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Haven
26 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,868
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,989
1458 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,654
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,758
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,136
1077 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
East Rock
35 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,559
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
2 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,495
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
9 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,055
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1025 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.
Verified

1 of 99

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Downtown New Haven
19 Units Available
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,239
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Dwight
21 Units Available
The Novella
1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,570
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1095 sqft
Brand new apartments with large windows and chef-inspired kitchens. Property offers tenants access to a fitness center, theater and sun terrace. Minutes from Yale University and all the fun of downtown New Haven.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated May 29 at 09:14pm
$
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
Beautiful units located right by the New Haven Green. Units have high ceilings and large windows. Amenities include a private outside courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a bike storage room.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated May 29 at 09:20pm
Newhallville
Contact for Availability
214 State Street
214 State Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,640
1600 sqft
214 STATE STREET - STATE STREET LOFTS, Enjoy all that beautiful New Haven has to offer!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated May 20 at 05:46pm
Fair Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista A
321 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated May 20 at 02:18pm
Fair Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista C/D
339 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hill
1 Unit Available
73 S Water St
73 South Water Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Stunning newly renovated 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom single family house located steps away from the water and with great views of the harbor and local boats available now! The house features a brand new kitchen with ceramic tiles, brand new bathroom and

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Newhallville
1 Unit Available
244 Division St
244 Division Street, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Huge 4BR Single Family in quiet nook of New Haven! **ONGOING RENOVATIONS!** *Fresh Floors *1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beaver Hills
1 Unit Available
309 Norton Street
309 Norton Street, New Haven, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful Modern 5 Bed 3 Bath - Beautifully renovated 5 Bed 3 Bathroom Single Family house just 5 minutes to Downtown New Haven.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beaver Hills
1 Unit Available
246 Colony Rd
246 Colony Road, New Haven, CT
5 Bedrooms
$5,495
Stunning 5 bedroom 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Quinnipiac Meadows
1 Unit Available
1385 Quinnipiac Ave Fl 1
1385 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 07/10/20 Coming available soon large 3 Bedroom Apartment with your own private garage Call 203-467-7068 (RLNE5828372)

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Downtown New Haven
1 Unit Available
116 Crown Street
116 Crown Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1526 sqft
Live in a very stylish downtown condominium. This loft style 2 bedroom with 1 and half baths is what you want and need now.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Prospect Hill
1 Unit Available
129 Sheldon Terrace
129 Sheldon Terrace, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1008 sqft
East Rock! Unique cozy single family house with a very rare one acre landscaped and majestic backyard and attached one car garage! Newly renovated with central air, gleaming hardwood floors, open kitchen perfect for entertaining with a soaring

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
West River
1 Unit Available
112 Greenwood Street
112 Greenwood Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1680 sqft
BEAUTIFUL over-sized townhouse style unit, completely updated, featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bath! The main level offers 9 ft ceilings and hardwood flooring and fresh paint through-out! The living-room is a perfect place to entertain and gather with

1 of 15

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
East Rock
1 Unit Available
492 Whitney Avenue
492 Whitney Avenue, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
855 sqft
Spacious condo at Whitney Walk 3rd floor condo in East Rock with Yale shuttle at the front door. Open floor plan! this 1 bedroom includes a office or den. 1 Car Garage parking. Walk downtown to local shops and parks.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Wooster Square - Mill River
1 Unit Available
97 Olive Street
97 Olive Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1334 sqft
Fully restored spacious apt. one block from Wooster Square Park. Hard wood floors throughout. Two full baths & three gas fireplaces. All appliances. Washer & dryer in unit. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Must see!

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
786 Elm Street
786 Elm Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
Beautiful 1st floor of Victorian on tree lined block of Elm St. Close to Edge of the Woods Natural Foods, 5 min to Yale, SCSU & downtown. Huge 1st floor space, hard wood floors, Living/dining, large kitchen w/pantry, gas range.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Westville
1 Unit Available
1205 Forest Road
1205 Forest Road, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
SUNNY AND BRIGHT WESTVILLE APARTMENT. 2 BEDROOMS WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, AND EAT-IN KITCHEN. LAUNDRY INCLUDED. KITCHEN WITH NEW TILE FLOOR AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE REST OF THE UNIT.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Dwight
1 Unit Available
89 Howe Street
89 Howe Street, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2522 sqft
Still available. You will not believe the size. Stunning downtown 2,100 sq ft, 4 bedroom penthouse situated on the entire second floor of the building. Heat and Hot Water included.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in New Haven, CT

New Haven apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

