downtown new haven
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:40 AM
150 Apartments for rent in Downtown New Haven, New Haven, CT
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 09:32am
85 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,618
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,743
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified
1 of 99
Last updated July 11 at 02:19pm
17 Units Available
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,345
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,521
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 09:32am
$
20 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,985
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
5 Units Available
Cambridge Oxford
32 High St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,450
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
700 sqft
In the heart of New Haven, just steps from Yale's old campus, enjoy historic apartment homes with all modern conveniences. 24-hour gym and updated interiors with wood floors.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated May 29 at 09:22pm
Contact for Availability
254 College Street
254 College St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom units in the former Palace Theater a block from Yale University. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extremely walkable neighborhood, with transit options.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated May 29 at 09:24pm
Contact for Availability
Residence Court
904 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,380
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
State-of-the-art gym, on-site laundry, hardwood floors, pet-friendly with an elevator. Steps from bustling Chapel Street and near Yale University, Yale Medical Center, and Elm City Market.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated May 29 at 09:14pm
Contact for Availability
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
Beautiful units located right by the New Haven Green. Units have high ceilings and large windows. Amenities include a private outside courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a bike storage room.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated May 29 at 09:19pm
Contact for Availability
Strouse Adler
78 Olive St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
Recently renovated historic apartment in an extremely walkable neighborhood near Wooster Square. One- to three-bedroom units feature hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly, with easy access I-91, Connecticut Turnpike and public transit.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated May 29 at 09:15pm
Contact for Availability
38 Crown Street
38 Crown St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
These pet-friendly apartments are conveniently located right by the Union Street Dog Park. Restaurants, art galleries and museums are also located nearby. Apartments feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1150 Chapel St Apt 2
1150 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,300
Studio apartment in amazing location: Downtown New Haven available now! This newly renovated and modern apartment features amazing hardwood floors throughout, gorgeous granite counters, beautiful cabinets, and brand new kitchen appliances! The unit
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
139 Bradley Street
139 Bradley Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
Great clean one bedroom located on first floor. Convenient to everything. Off street parking. well maintained building. Available now. NO PETS /NO SMOKING Policy. Coin-operated laundry and storage in the basement. Separate entrance.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
38 Trumbull Street 3
38 Trumbull Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1200 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 AMAZING and BIG NEW 2BR - Best Location for Yale - Property Id: 270296 Highly desirable and quaint East Rock community, just off of Orange Street.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
95 Audubon Court
95 Audubon St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,950
841 sqft
AUDUBON COURT- Over sized end unit in a gated Condo Community centrally located in the Arts District of New Haven. Walk to everything NH has to offer. Updated kitchen and Bath. LR/DR with fireplace, built-in bookcases and bow window.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
University Towers, 100 York Street
100 York Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,475
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegantly updated, clean 1bedroom unit. Kitchen with granite counters, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, spacious pantry. Beautiful bathroom. Plenty of storage space. Balcony with beautiful view. Ready to move in. Utilities Excluded.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
777 Chapel St
777 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,700
700 sqft
Very modern decor Great location Walk to train, University, and Hospital
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
116 Crown Street
116 Crown Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1526 sqft
Live in a very stylish downtown condominium. This loft style 2 bedroom with 1 and half baths is what you want and need now.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
124 Court Street
124 Court Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,100
346 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live downtown New Haven and walk everywhere - steps to the State Street train station, restaurants, museums, Yale University, Gateway Community College, shops and more! This studio is in the highly desirable Center Court Condominiums that has 14
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
44 Trumbull Street
44 Trumbull Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,495
777 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning brand new 1 bedroom apartment with private laundry in unit and central air. Be the first to live in this meticulously renovated downtown property.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
73 Whitney Avenue
73 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
800 sqft
Excellent Location! Walk to Yale and downtown New Haven from this bright 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment. This apartment offers an open layout, high ceilings, hardwood floors and beautiful large windows. Very safe building.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
338 Orange St Apt 202
338 Orange St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Downtown 3 Bedroom near Yale Contact: Levi Mm 646 923 1524 **Virtual Tours Available** Walking distance to Yale Bright and clean Granite countertops Stainless steel appliances Microwave Hardwood floors Tiled kitchen Newly renovated
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
64 Trumbull Street
64 Trumbull Street, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1624 sqft
Downtown New Haven brand new 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath luxurious apartment with complimentary private parking. Live in urban sophistication in this brick building with only one other apartment.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown New Haven
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
Eli Whitney
750 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,355
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
975 sqft
Walkable, beautiful, and comfortable, this beautiful development offers lots of unique features. Apartments include heat and hot water as well as hardwood floors, walk-in closets, an on-site fitness center, and a shuttle.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 12 at 09:32am
36 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,507
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,837
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,694
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
$
15 Units Available
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1083 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
