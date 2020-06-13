/
/
milford city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:57 AM
106 Apartments for rent in Milford city, CT📍
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Post Road North
21 Units Available
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
8 Units Available
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
932 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,402
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
7 Units Available
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
913 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Crest
79 Noble Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1033 sqft
Spinnaker Crest is a charming two-bedroom community tucked in a neighborhood setting on the west end of Milford’s historical Town Green.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,798
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,533
644 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Green
124 Washington St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,806
760 sqft
Nestled just off the historic Boston Post Road, Spinnaker Green is conveniently located next to shopping, restaurants and I-95. A stone-walled entrance welcomes you and lovely gardens add to the ambiance of this peaceful and charming property.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,680
752 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful residential area of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Chase is a two-story community that offers spacious one-bedroom apartment homes with meticulously maintained private entrances, dedicated parking and light-filled spaces.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
4 Units Available
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,628
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
202 Cherry St
202 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,575
800 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!! STUNNING 1BR APTS MILFORD!!! Walking distance to downtown Milford, Metro-North, Boston Post Road & all local attractions! Minutes to I-95 & Merritt! Features: *Granite Countertops *Stainless Steel Appliances *W/D IN
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
494 Naugatuck Avenue
494 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Centrally located this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse features kitchen with all appliances, granite counter tops, and sliders to balcony. Totally remodeled! Living room and half bath on first floor. Upper level has 2 bedrooms and full bath.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
43 Bailey Lane
43 Bailey Lane, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1100 sqft
Enjoy this ranch home features Living Room with fireplace, Large Eat-In Kitchen with slider to a huge wood deck overlooking large, level, fenced in yard. 3 bedrooms, one with its own private deck. Updated bath with glass shower doors.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
1 Unit Available
5 Flax Mill Lane
5 Flax Mill Lane, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2962 sqft
This sprawling ranch home features tiled foyer, huge living room with river views, bright dining room with park like views. Kitchen with peninsula and dining area. Master suite has unique built-ins and private bath.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
1 Unit Available
30 Greenview Lane
30 Greenview Lane, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
872 sqft
Wonderful 1 bedroom unit that has been very well maintained. Updated kitchen and bath, stainless steel appliances. Large bedroom with extra closet space. Open concept for the living and dining room with plenty of space to entertain.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
37 Melba Street
37 Melba Street, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
UNIQUE WATERFRONT HOME - Academic Rental Available 9.1.2020-5.31.2021. This charming house direct located on LI Sound features a first floor with open floor plan, kitchen with granite and ss appliances, living room with fireplace and sliders to deck.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
21 Orland Street
21 Orland Street, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ACADEMIC RENTAL - Fully furnished and available from 9/1/19-5/31/20. This bungalow located in desirable Bayview Beach has 2 + bedrooms and one full bath. Three season porch, living room/dining room. Kitchen with ss appliances and granite counters.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
670 Boston Post Road
670 Boston Post Road, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1070 sqft
Gorgeous newly renovated 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom apt at unit 5 in Milford ready to be rented now! Granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Hardwood floor on main floor. Two level unit with spiral staircase. Plenty of off street parking.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
865 East Broadway
865 East Broadway, Milford city, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2568 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED - Direct Waterfront - Available from 9/10/20 - 5/31/21. This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home is located on beautiful sandy beach. It features kitchen with all appliances including a wine cooler. A breakfast bar for casual dining.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
1 Cherry Street
1 Cherry St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
500 sqft
Brand new 1 bedroom apartment in downtown Milford. Everything done to perfection. Unit H. 1st floor. Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, granite countertops, and central air. Full size washer/dryer.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
12 Bridgeport Avenue
12 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
941 sqft
Mint move-in ready River front 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 941 square foot plus first for apartment with Pretty enclosed porch. Everything's been updated.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
37 Morehouse Avenue
37 Morehouse Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
888 sqft
Vacation all year long at this lovely retreat! Just steps to the beach! This two bedroom home features an exceptional open floor plan with spacious living. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
953 East Broadway
953 E Broadway, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1260 sqft
The beach is calling, this 2nd floor unit in a 2 family house is minutes to the beach. Great beach community! 3 bedrooms, french doors opening up to a patio, some water views, and full access to the rwo car garage and driveway.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
146 High Street
146 High Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,375
650 sqft
Great unit with 1 large bed with walk-in closet. Large size bathroom. In a desirable area downtown Milford. Train Station is only steps away for commuters. Perfect location for those who love the downtown night life.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Milford city rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,090.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Milford city include Downtown Milford Harbor Post Road South.
Some of the colleges located in the Milford city area include Albertus Magnus College, University of New Haven, Norwalk Community College, Wesleyan University, and Yale University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Milford city from include New Haven, Stamford, Middletown, Norwalk, and Meriden.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTStamford, CTMiddletown, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWest Hartford, CT
West Haven, CTWethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CT