Albertus Magnus College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:46 AM
110 Apartments For Rent Near Albertus Magnus College
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
87 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,618
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,743
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
21 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,985
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,139
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
16 Units Available
Dwight
The Novella
1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,570
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1095 sqft
Brand new apartments with large windows and chef-inspired kitchens. Property offers tenants access to a fitness center, theater and sun terrace. Minutes from Yale University and all the fun of downtown New Haven.
Verified
1 of 99
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
17 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,345
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,721
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
31 Units Available
East Rock
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,530
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,837
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,681
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
14 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,475
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated May 29 at 09:20 PM
Contact for Availability
Newhallville
214 State Street
214 State Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,640
1600 sqft
214 STATE STREET - STATE STREET LOFTS, Enjoy all that beautiful New Haven has to offer!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
8 Units Available
Westville
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,037
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
975 sqft
Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, high ceilings, and balconies in select units. Complex offers gym, media room, and game parlor. Walking distance to dining at Cilantro Mexican Grill and Dayton Street Apizza.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
Cambridge Oxford
32 High St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,450
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
700 sqft
In the heart of New Haven, just steps from Yale's old campus, enjoy historic apartment homes with all modern conveniences. 24-hour gym and updated interiors with wood floors.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated May 29 at 09:13 PM
Contact for Availability
Whitney Avenue
1217 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,010
1 Bedroom
$1,010
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in a pet-friendly building right down the street from Lake Whitney. Amenities include 24-hour maintenance, bike storage and on-site laundry. Section 8 accepted.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated May 29 at 09:15 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
38 Crown Street
38 Crown St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
These pet-friendly apartments are conveniently located right by the Union Street Dog Park. Restaurants, art galleries and museums are also located nearby. Apartments feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
13 Units Available
Prospect Hill
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1083 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated May 29 at 09:19 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
Strouse Adler
78 Olive St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
Recently renovated historic apartment in an extremely walkable neighborhood near Wooster Square. One- to three-bedroom units feature hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly, with easy access I-91, Connecticut Turnpike and public transit.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated May 29 at 09:14 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
Beautiful units located right by the New Haven Green. Units have high ceilings and large windows. Amenities include a private outside courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a bike storage room.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
5 Units Available
Eli Whitney
750 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,355
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
975 sqft
Walkable, beautiful, and comfortable, this beautiful development offers lots of unique features. Apartments include heat and hot water as well as hardwood floors, walk-in closets, an on-site fitness center, and a shuttle.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
7 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,015
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartment homes located right on Lake Whitney. Homes feature updated decor and open layouts. Located on the bus line and near I-91. Steps from cafes and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated May 29 at 09:24 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
Residence Court
904 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,380
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
State-of-the-art gym, on-site laundry, hardwood floors, pet-friendly with an elevator. Steps from bustling Chapel Street and near Yale University, Yale Medical Center, and Elm City Market.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated May 29 at 09:22 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
254 College Street
254 College St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom units in the former Palace Theater a block from Yale University. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extremely walkable neighborhood, with transit options.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
Edgewood
56 Norton St
56 Norton Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 & 3br apts New Haven! H/HW INCLUDED! *Tons of Natural Light *Hardwood floors *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Close to Shopping and Downtown *Minutes From Yale/SCSU **Heat and Hot Water Included** Requirements: 2 Month Security
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Beaver Hills
246 Colony Rd
246 Colony Road, New Haven, CT
5 Bedrooms
$5,495
Stunning 5 bedroom 2.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Wooster Square - Mill River
40 Franklin Street
40 Franklin Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
1,200 sq ft penthouse apartment in Wooster Square.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Haven
64 Trumbull Street
64 Trumbull Street, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1624 sqft
Downtown New Haven brand new 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath luxurious apartment with complimentary private parking. Live in urban sophistication in this brick building with only one other apartment.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
641 Fitch Street
641 Fitch Street, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1350 sqft
641 Fitch Street Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom House For Rent Steps away from Southern University - Immediate move in available! Freshly renovated beautiful 3BR Single Family house, walking distance to Southern Connecticut University.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
East Rock
147 Foster Street
147 Foster Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Heart of East Rock! A very large 2 bedroom, one bath with bathtub, apartment with a large eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and a large butlers pantry. Perfect space for entertaining with a formal dining room and formal living room.