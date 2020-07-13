Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated carpet granite counters oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities concierge elevator 24hr gym parking bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse internet access valet service

Cambridge Oxford offers boutique apartment living in the heart of downtown New Haven, CT. We are located steps from Yale University’s Campus as well as a short walk to Yale New Haven Hospital and the multitude of Bio Tech firms. Cambridge Oxford is the premier location for local professionals, Yale graduate students and undergrads who want to walk to everything New Haven has to offer. Exciting new renovations along with historic architectural charm, off street parking, a 24-hour fitness center and package concierge, with easy access to eateries, pubs, nightlife, and public transportation make living at Cambridge Oxford Apartments the most intelligent choice in New Haven housing.



Virtual touring options are available from on-site self-guided to face to face videos and 3D options. Let us know your preference and we are here to make it happen. We are here to help you select your perfect studio, one, two, three, or four bedroom floor plan. Find your home today at Cambridge Oxford and Live