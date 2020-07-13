All apartments in New Haven
Cambridge Oxford
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:46 PM

Cambridge Oxford

32 High St · (203) 427-0894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32 High St, New Haven, CT 06510
Downtown New Haven

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 32507 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Unit 32101 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 32208 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit 32408 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 32404 · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cambridge Oxford.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
internet access
valet service
Cambridge Oxford offers boutique apartment living in the heart of downtown New Haven, CT. We are located steps from Yale University’s Campus as well as a short walk to Yale New Haven Hospital and the multitude of Bio Tech firms. Cambridge Oxford is the premier location for local professionals, Yale graduate students and undergrads who want to walk to everything New Haven has to offer. Exciting new renovations along with historic architectural charm, off street parking, a 24-hour fitness center and package concierge, with easy access to eateries, pubs, nightlife, and public transportation make living at Cambridge Oxford Apartments the most intelligent choice in New Haven housing.

Virtual touring options are available from on-site self-guided to face to face videos and 3D options. Let us know your preference and we are here to make it happen. We are here to help you select your perfect studio, one, two, three, or four bedroom floor plan. Find your home today at Cambridge Oxford and Live

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Assigned parking $180/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cambridge Oxford have any available units?
Cambridge Oxford has 5 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does Cambridge Oxford have?
Some of Cambridge Oxford's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cambridge Oxford currently offering any rent specials?
Cambridge Oxford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cambridge Oxford pet-friendly?
Yes, Cambridge Oxford is pet friendly.
Does Cambridge Oxford offer parking?
Yes, Cambridge Oxford offers parking.
Does Cambridge Oxford have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cambridge Oxford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cambridge Oxford have a pool?
No, Cambridge Oxford does not have a pool.
Does Cambridge Oxford have accessible units?
No, Cambridge Oxford does not have accessible units.
Does Cambridge Oxford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cambridge Oxford has units with dishwashers.
