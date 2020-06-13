/
naugatuck
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:33 PM
72 Apartments for rent in Naugatuck, CT📍
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
8 Units Available
Parkview Apartments
270 Spring St, Naugatuck, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
980 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have fully equipped kitchens with granite counters. Private balcony or patio and vertical window blinds. Playground, dog park, pool and laundry rooms. Intercom access. Extra storage available. Close to Route 8 and I-84.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
111 Wooster Street
111 Wooster Street, Naugatuck, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1201 sqft
Two bedroom condo with additional living space in basement now available in quiet, secluded & sought after condo complex in Naugatuck.
Results within 1 mile of Naugatuck
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Town Plot
1 Unit Available
925 Oronoke Road
925 Oronoke Road, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1022 sqft
Well maintained end unit town home for rent! Spacious 2 bed 1 1/2 baths with fully finished basement. 1 car garage attached with additional parking space. Great location, within walking distance to parks,highways, restaurants & shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Naugatuck
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Woodtick Road
8 Units Available
RiversEdge
35 Sharon Rd, Waterbury, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1094 sqft
Gated community with landscaped grounds, a swimming pool, and heat and hot water included. Units have spacious closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and private patio/balcony. Located close to I-84, Route 8, and shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Fairlawn
4 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
440 Meriden Rd, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,065
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
974 sqft
At Lakeview Apartments, the emphasis is on you, the resident. Located just minutes away from all the cultural attractions of Danbury, Lakeview Apartments offers peaceful water views and a variety of floor plans.
Last updated April 9 at 05:20pm
Mill Plain
3 Units Available
Southford Park Apartments
22 Coral Dr, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious one bedroom flats and two and three bedroom townhouses, Southford Park is a conveniently located property situated in a country setting, with close access to shopping, bus lines and highways.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Pierpont Road
1 Unit Available
380 Hitchcock Road
380 Hitchcock Road, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1042 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom townhouse, 1 1/2 baths, newer carpets, hardwood, stainless steel appliances, cair, and garage. Deck overlooking woods, great views, convenient to I-84
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
East Farm
1 Unit Available
67 Diane Terrace
67 Diane Terrace, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1406 sqft
Beautiful unit totally refurbished hardwood floors, finished family room. Small complex on a dead end street. Stainless steel appliance. Credit and background check needed. Two months security. No pets and no smoking.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Bunker Hill
1 Unit Available
379 Grandview Avenue
379 Grandview Avenue, Waterbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1580 sqft
Beautiful updated third floor apartment located in the Bunker Hill neighborhood with walking distance from park and library! All utilities included in this spacious 3 bedroom apartment which can be converted into 4 bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Woodtick Road
1 Unit Available
24 Newport Drive
24 Newport Drive, Waterbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1252 sqft
Remodeled Ranch with Garage, Central Air and Natural Gas Heat and hot water! Living Room and Dining Room with hardwood floors. Kitchen with New stainless steel appliances. 3 Adequate sized Bedrooms. Large full bath and also a half bath.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
409 Judd Road
409 Judd Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
936 sqft
LOCATION with a very large flat and private back yard. Minutes from I84 and Pomperaug High school. Clean and well kept. Updated Kitchen and Bath, hardwood floors, outdoor patio and firepit.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Town Plot
1 Unit Available
74 Royal Oak Drive
74 Royal Oak Dr, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Second Floor apartment on one level in desirable TOWN PLOT! Laundry facility in the basement. Back-ground and credit check will be done for each person 18 years of age and older by listing office only, at $30 per person. Non-Smokers-No pets.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Brooklyn
1 Unit Available
12 Hilltop Avenue
12 Hilltop Avenue, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1344 sqft
Well Maintained, spacious 2 bedroom 1st floor apartment. Large eat-in kitchen, Living room, full bath. Electricity, heat/hot water included. No pets, no smokers.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Town Plot
1 Unit Available
20 Bennett Avenue
20 Bennett Avenue, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$900
1291 sqft
Well Maintained 2nd Floor Apartment. Laundry Hookup on main Level. One Car Garage. No Pets allowed. All Credit Checks must be done By Listing Office.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Town Plot
1 Unit Available
72 Royal Oak Drive
72 Royal Oak Drive, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
First Floor apartment on one level in desirable TOWN PLOT! Laundry facility in the basement. Back-ground and credit check will be done for each person 18 years of age and older by listing office only, at $30 per person. Non-Smokers-No pets.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Woodtick Road
1 Unit Available
286 Beth Lane
286 Beth Lane, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woods Edge Carter unit featuring 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car gar, gorgeous open kitchen is fully applianced w/SS & granite counters, LR, DR. Cair, propane HA heat. Care free living in Waterbury's only active adult community.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
18 Matthew Street
18 Matthew St, New Haven County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1007 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER, this 4 bedroom cape has been freshly painted and deep cleaned. Home has two large bedrooms on the main level and two bedrooms upstairs with hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Bucks Hill
1 Unit Available
335 Perkins Avenue
335 Perkins Avenue, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$925
620 sqft
This cute very well maintained small condo complex and 1 bedroom unit is perfect for anyone looking for something small and easy to maintain. The owner will paint and clean carpets when current tenant moves out.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Boulevard
1 Unit Available
126 Fanning Street
126 Fanning St, Waterbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath available in Waterbury. 1/2 duplex. Gas included. 1st month and security due at signing. $30/per person over 18 years of age for background report.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
40 Skokorat Street
40 Skokorat Street, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1491 sqft
Beautiful and spacious farmhouse colonial set on beautiful lot offers living room, dining room, kitchen, half bathroom on main level, master bedroom and 2nd bedroom, full bath and walk in closet on 2nd level and 2 additional rooms on 3rd level.
Results within 10 miles of Naugatuck
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
68 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,308
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1298 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
9 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Westville
8 Units Available
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,047
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
975 sqft
Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, high ceilings, and balconies in select units. Complex offers gym, media room, and game parlor. Walking distance to dining at Cilantro Mexican Grill and Dayton Street Apizza.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
2 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,495
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Naugatuck, the median rent is $870 for a studio, $993 for a 1-bedroom, $1,213 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,548 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Naugatuck, check out our monthly Naugatuck Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Naugatuck area include Albertus Magnus College, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, University of New Haven, and Norwalk Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Naugatuck from include New Haven, Stamford, Hartford, Middletown, and Milford city.
