36 Furnished Apartments for rent in New Haven, CT

Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Haven
26 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,868
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,989
1458 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,654
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,758
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,136
1077 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
East Rock
35 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,559
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
2 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,495
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Verified

1 of 99

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Downtown New Haven
19 Units Available
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,239
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Dwight
21 Units Available
The Novella
1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,570
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1095 sqft
Brand new apartments with large windows and chef-inspired kitchens. Property offers tenants access to a fitness center, theater and sun terrace. Minutes from Yale University and all the fun of downtown New Haven.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown New Haven
14 Units Available
Cambridge Oxford
32 High St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,325
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
700 sqft
In the heart of New Haven, just steps from Yale's old campus, enjoy historic apartment homes with all modern conveniences. 24-hour gym and updated interiors with wood floors.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fair Haven
1 Unit Available
163 Wolcott Street
163 Wolcott Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1470 sqft
Three LG bedrooms apartment, One bathroom one living room and the kitchen, total 1470 FT and off street parking More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/new-haven-ct?lid=12930200 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5434972)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beaver Hills
1 Unit Available
309 Norton Street
309 Norton Street, New Haven, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful Modern 5 Bed 3 Bath - Beautifully renovated 5 Bed 3 Bathroom Single Family house just 5 minutes to Downtown New Haven.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beaver Hills
1 Unit Available
246 Colony Rd
246 Colony Road, New Haven, CT
5 Bedrooms
$5,495
Stunning 5 bedroom 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dwight
1 Unit Available
189 Sherman Ave 31
189 Sherman Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Newly renovated condo close to downtown - Property Id: 290455 Newly renovated bright and spacious apartment right by downtown New Haven. Off-street residential complex with off-street parking and rear yard access.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
173 Norton Street
173 Norton St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$560
1200 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT_NOT AN APARTMENT! Furnished bedroom available for rent in 6 BR (2 bath) apartment on a quiet street.. $450/month, plus $110 including all utilities, WiFi, and on-site laundry. Basement storage space also available.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Wooster Square - Mill River
1 Unit Available
441 Chapel Street
441 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
90 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**BEDROOM RENTAL**SHARED APARTMENT SITUATION** Bedroom w/shared common area space available in Chapel Street Lofts in New Haven. 3 & 4 Bedroom apartments have bedroom rentals available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Downtown New Haven
1 Unit Available
100 York Street
100 York Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1014 sqft
DOWNTOWN ONE BLOCK FROM YNHH. BRIGHT, SUNNY, BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSE 2 BEDROOM UNIT WITH 30 FOOT BALCONY PERFECT TO WATCH SUNSETS WITH VIEWS OF WEST ROCK. OPEN LAYOUT. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
East Rock
1 Unit Available
548 Orange Street
548 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
665 sqft
Sunny 4 room (1 to 2 bedroom) furnished 3rd floor condo located within minutes of Yale campus and downtown New Haven. High, beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, abundance of windows with 3 exposures. In building laundry. Elevator.
Results within 1 mile of New Haven
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
The Foundry & Colonial Court
680 3rd Avenue, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1086 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with full appliance packages, exposed brick walls, lots of natural light and large windows. Community has an atrium and on-site laundry facilities. Close to I-95 and downtown New Haven.
Results within 5 miles of New Haven
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
9 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
15 River Road
15 River Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
894 sqft
ACADEMIC RENTAL available 9/1/20 thru 5/31/21 - Direct Waterfront in Pawson Park! Charming 2BR home, fully furnished, HW floors, fireplace, heated sunroom makes a perfect in home office too! Beautiful views, beach access, $1,975/month plus

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1 Parker Memorial Drive
1 Parker Memorial Drive, Branford Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1129 sqft
August and September availability only. Direct waterfront, furnished, seasonal property located on private property within Parker Memorial Park. Beautiful views of Branford Harbor.
Results within 10 miles of New Haven
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,834
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Green
124 Washington St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,842
760 sqft
Nestled just off the historic Boston Post Road, Spinnaker Green is conveniently located next to shopping, restaurants and I-95. A stone-walled entrance welcomes you and lovely gardens add to the ambiance of this peaceful and charming property.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
8 Units Available
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,516
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
932 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
7 Units Available
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,653
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
913 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,683
752 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful residential area of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Chase is a two-story community that offers spacious one-bedroom apartment homes with meticulously maintained private entrances, dedicated parking and light-filled spaces.

June 2020 New Haven Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New Haven Rent Report. New Haven rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Haven rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

New Haven rent trends were flat over the past month

New Haven rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in New Haven stand at $1,094 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,335 for a two-bedroom. New Haven's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of New Haven, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    New Haven rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in New Haven has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. New Haven is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • New Haven's median two-bedroom rent of $1,335 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in New Haven.
    • While rents in New Haven remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Haven than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in New Haven.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

