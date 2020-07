Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished refrigerator bathtub extra storage oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill internet access package receiving 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 e-payments guest parking online portal

WELCOME TO BROOK HOLLOW. Brook Hollow Apartment Homes are spacious and airy residences that are designed to deliver the finest in contemporary living at an affordable price. Each of our generous floor plans offer plush wall-to-wall carpeting, fully applianced kitchens, central air and heat, abundant closet space, high speed internet access and separate storage for your seasonal belongings.



Our professionally landscaped community offers ample on-site parking, secure buildings with intercoms and modern laundry rooms in each building. The on-site management and maintenance teams are here to service your needs.



Brook Hollow is located only minutes from downtown New Haven with easy access to both I-95 and I-91, public transit, schools and numerous local shopping and entertainment amenities. We are also a short drive away from New Haven Light House and East Haven beaches.



All these wonderful features are further enhanced by Paredim Partners attentive and professional on site management te