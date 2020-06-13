/
/
madison center
Last updated June 13 2020
23 Apartments for rent in Madison Center, CT
Last updated June 13
22 Durham Road
22 Durham Road, Madison Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,850
900 sqft
Spectacular in-town luxury apartment located on Tuxis Pond and in the Station Square complex is just steps from the village of Madison and the Connecticut Commuter Train Station.
Last updated June 13
25 Parker Avenue
25 Parker Avenue, Madison Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
3101 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTH OF JULY. Built in 2011, this 3 bedroom home, all with ensuite baths, has the open concept all desire. The entrance level hosts the 2 car garage, Family Room and multiple access points to wonderful outdoor patio space.
Last updated June 13
24 Linden Lane
24 Linden Lane, Madison Center, CT
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
1950 sqft
Stunning, renovated East Wharf beach home with spacious yard, patio and outdoor shower. Walking/biking distance to town and all beaches. Steps from East Wharf Beach.
Last updated February 16
30 Lawson Drive
30 Lawson Drive, Madison Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1918 sqft
Summer in the coastal town of Madison! Just a short walk to desirable East Wharf beach from this newly renovated cape. Everything is brand new, including most of the furniture.
Results within 1 mile of Madison Center
Last updated June 13
48 Overshores Drive East
48 Overshore Drive East, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
1259 sqft
Beautifully renovated 1936 Nantucket Cape in a private community with access to one of the nicest Association Beaches on the Shoreline. Number 48 Overshores East is a fully renovated home with highest quality materials and attention to every detail.
Last updated June 13
140 Liberty Street
140 Liberty Street, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
1706 sqft
Desirable furnished Liberty Street private home for lease. Charmingly restored, fully furnished antique 3-bedroom, 3-bath cape plus separate 1 bedroom/1-bath guest house. Available now through September, 2020 and possibly longer.
Last updated June 13
55 West Overshores Drive
55 Overshores W, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1192 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020 FOR ANNUAL LEASE. PARTIALLY FURNISHED. This open concept 2 bedroom home, with hardwood floors, and located in one of the best beach Associations off Neck Road, is perfect for two to three people.
Last updated June 13
100 Hull Road
100 Hull Road, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2686 sqft
Partially furnished colonial in one of Madison's favorite neighborhoods. Easy access to beaches and town from this attractive home. Check out the home video to see what life at 100 Hull Rd has to offer.
Last updated June 13
52 East Overshores
52 Overshores E, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1684 sqft
ACADEMIC RENTAL AVAILABLE - SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 TO MID JUNE, 2021. Comfortable and nicely decorated, this home has 2 bedrooms upstairs that share a newer renovated full bath.
Results within 5 miles of Madison Center
Last updated June 13
110 Cherry St 6
110 Cherry St, Guilford Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2300 sqft
Unit 6 Available 07/20/20 Condo for rent - Property Id: 297050 Beautiful French country style condo with newer appliances And central AC & natural gas heat and hot water.
Last updated June 13
373 Old Whitfield Street
373 Whitfield Street, Guilford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Unfurnished Annual Rental! Just updated with new flooring and freshly painted throughout and new kitchen cabinets! Not often available is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo style living just steps from the Guilford Green, Town Marina and Jacobs Beach.
Last updated June 13
33 Church Street
33 Church Street, Guilford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
First Floor.
Last updated June 13
379 Whitfield Street
379 Whitfield Street, Guilford Center, CT
Studio
$3,300
589 sqft
38 Foot slip at the beautiful Guilford Yacht Club for rent for the 2020 boating season. The Guilford Yacht club is a stunning setting directly on the West River with immediate access to Long Island Sound.
Last updated June 13
28 Driveway
28 Driveway, Guilford Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ALL UTILITIES, BUT ELECTRIC INCLUDED IN RENT <> WASHER /DRYER ON PREMISES <> OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE SOUTH OF GUILFORD GREEN, WALKING DISTANCE AND SIDEWALKS TO TOWN BEACH, HARBOR, RESTAURANTS AND TRAIN STATION <> FRESHLY PAINTED W/ NEW FLOORS, INSULATED
Last updated June 13
58 Trailwood Drive
58 Trailwood Drive, New Haven County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2000 sqft
Well cared for 4 br home with an office, hardwood floors and updated kitchen, Landlord provides basic cable, wireless internet, trash removal, lawn/exterior care and resides in separate in-law, similar to a duplex. Use of privte yard and 1 garage.
Last updated June 13
106 Buffalo Bay Road
106 Buffalo Bay Road, New Haven County, CT
6 Bedrooms
$3,800
3148 sqft
Six bedroom home situated on appr. one acre in the private beach association enclave of Buffalo Bay, with access to Association`s beach and tennis courts, steps from the house. Tranquil private waterfront setting close to town center.
Results within 10 miles of Madison Center
Last updated June 13
119 Kelseytown Road
119 Kelseytown Road, Middlesex County, CT
1 Bedroom
$875
500 sqft
Lovely, clean and modern 1 bedroom apartment with separate entrance, nice kitchen and sitting/dining area. No pets, no smokers. Tenant pays utilities except water. Close to I-95, shopping and town. No laundry in unit.
Last updated June 13
28 River Colony
28 River Colony, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,700
933 sqft
Great location with a view of tidal river/marsh. Open floor plan with balcony off of the living/dining area. New wooden floors in main living area. Very large loft would be a great master bedroom instead of the bedroom on the main level.
Last updated April 4
744 Route 80
744 Old Toll Road, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1175 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cottage Style Single Family - This charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is conveniently located on Route 80 in Guilford and features beautiful exposed wood beams and indoor architecture.
Last updated May 4
368 Three Mile Course
368 Three Mile Course, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2106 sqft
Fantastic open concept ranch in convenient location just south of Route 1. Fully and stylishly remodeled kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors throughout, warm air heat and central air conditioning. Private and spacious back yard with patio.
Last updated April 4
4 Quonnipaug Hill Road
4 Quonnipaug Hill Road, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2424 sqft
Enjoy the Beautiful Lake Views from this very well maintained Cape-Style home in North Guilford. There are lots of recent updates! The remodeled Kitchen is very spacious and has Wood Cabinets, Granite Counters, Tile Floor & Newer Appliances.
Last updated May 4
1250 Long Hill Road
1250 Long Hill Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2386 sqft
Country setting with big deck overlooking horse pastures and pond. There is a 7 stall barn on the property to be used for horse rescue organization. Tenant will have access to one of the two garage bays in the detached garage.
Last updated June 13
3 Old Mail Trail
3 Old Mail Trail, Middlesex County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1860 sqft
Summer Weekly Rental On The Beach - Waterfront, Furnished, 4 Bedrooms (Queen, 2 Twins, 2 Full Size), Sheets and Towels supplied, Full Bath Up, Half Bath Down, Open Concept Main Floor, Stainless Appliances, Granite, Enclosed Porch, Deck, Laundry and
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Madison Center rentals listed on Apartment List is $12,460.
Some of the colleges located in the Madison Center area include Albertus Magnus College, University of Bridgeport, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, and Three Rivers Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Madison Center from include New Haven, Hartford, Middletown, Milford city, and Meriden.
