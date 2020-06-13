/
/
east haven
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM
187 Apartments for rent in East Haven, CT📍
510 Main Apartments
510 Main St, East Haven, CT
Studio
$975
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
475 sqft
510 Main redefines Connecticut living, with a clubhouse that contains free Wi-Fi and a coffee bar. Residents enjoy wall-to-wall carpeting and walk-in closet space, and extra storage is available.
Autumn Ridge
90 Gerrish Ave, East Haven, CT
Studio
$890
400 sqft
All-studio apartment complex Autumn Ridge offers efficiency combined with modern upgrades like new cabinetry, fully-equipped kitchens and private patios and balconies. The complex accepts small dogs.
34 Highland Ave.
34 Highland Avenue, East Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1452 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 1st floor apartment in quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 108856 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, living room, family room, spacious kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer hookup, freshly remodeled bathroom, brand new carpets.
86-4 Cosey Beach Ave 4
86 Cosey Beach Ave, East Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1440 sqft
Unit 4 Available 06/15/20 East Haven Beach Condo for rent - Property Id: 284417 Victoria Beach townhouse with a partial water view. Private entrance. Hardwood floors. Central heating/AC. Balcony/patio.
131 Cosey Beach Ave Apt B3
131 Cosey Beach Ave, East Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Contact: Levi M. 646 923 1524 Newly Renovated Luxury 2 Bedroom.
183 Laurel St
183 Laurel Street, East Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Charming 4 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home East Haven! Features: *Huge Yard *Driveway *Ample closet/storage space *Basement *W/D Hookup Tenant Responsible For Gas & Electric Bills **Sec 8 Accepted** Sorry, No Dogs Allowed! Further
6 Lynwood Pl. - 9
6 Lynwood Place, East Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,420
578 sqft
Available 7/1 or 8/1 Lease runs 8/1/2020 to 7/31/2021 Current tenant is looking to sublease for the month of July * YALE GRADUATE-POST DOC STUDENT BUILDING* * CLEAN-QUIET-SECURE* * DOWNTOWN* - Great 1 bedroom apartment - Heat and hot water
8 Lynwood Pl. - 8
8 Lynwood Place, East Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,420
528 sqft
Available August 1, 2020 * YALE GRADUATE STUDENT BUILDING* * CLEAN-QUIET-SECURE* * DOWNTOWN* - Great 1 bedroom apartment - Heat and hot water included - Updated kitchen, granite tops - Plenty of closet space - Hardwood floors - Full Bathroom -
123 Cosey Beach Avenue
123 Cosey Beach Avenue, East Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,700
842 sqft
Beautiful Victoria Beach. Enjoy unobstructed views of Long Island Sound and the town beach. Lovely remodeled one bedroom ranch end unit.
50 Vista Drive
50 Vista Drive, East Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
Ready for immediate occupancy! One bedroom ranch unit on second floor of house . This unit is very clean and offers wood floors. Outdoor patio area which allows for grilling! 2 parking spaces provided, No pets or smoking, No laundry on site.
232 Main Street
232 Main St, East Haven, CT
Studio
$2,350
2052 sqft
Shopping Strip
Fair Haven Heights
Bella Vista A
321 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.
Fair Haven Heights
Bella Vista C/D
339 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.
214 Monticello Drive
214 Monticello Dr, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1152 sqft
This spacious, three level, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, renovated townhouse is waiting for you! Come enjoy the beautiful pool after playing on the playground with your children or enjoying a nice game of tennis on the tennis courts.
264 Opening Hill Rd
264 Opening Hill Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1330 sqft
264 Opening Hill Road - Property Id: 297611 Beautiful townhouse-style condominium available for rent. Quiet, family-friendly neighborhood.
Annex
320 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 5F
320 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Lovely 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment located in a charming complex available now! This apartment includes beautiful hardwood floors, kitchen with ceramic tiles, and off-street parking. Section 8 vouchers welcome for 2 or 1 bed.
Quinnipiac Meadows
1385 Quinnipiac Ave Fl 1
1385 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 07/10/20 Coming available soon large 3 Bedroom Apartment with your own private garage Call 203-467-7068 (RLNE5828372)
Annex
179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R
179 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Newly renovated 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment located on the 1st floor of the building available now! This apartment is freshly painted and features hardwood floors throughout the unit, big porch right off the living room, and the kitchen
Quinnipiac Meadows
118 Weybosset St
118 Weybosset Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!!! GUT RENOVATED 1BR APTS F/H HEIGHTS/ FOXON AREA!!! Features: * New Tiling Throughout *Plenty Of Sunlight *Granite Countertops *Stainless Steel Appliances *His/Her Closets *Porch *Laundry on Premises *Parking Lot **Income
Quinnipiac Meadows
1423 Quinnipiac Avenue Unit 513
1423 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1028 sqft
Beautiful Spacious 2-Bed Apt - Available Now! - This is a gorgeous 2-Bed/1-bath apartment at 1423 Quinnipiac Ave with a deck! Close to major highways, bus stop and shopping stores. Features: - Approx.
Quinnipiac Meadows
60 Donna Dr
60 Donna Drive, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE** Spacious 1br Condo Fair Haven Heights! *Large closets *O/S Parking *Close to Shopping and Downtown *Requirements: *2 Month Security Deposit *Minimum Income 2.
Annex
210 Burwell St Apt 2
210 Burwell Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment available now! This freshly painted apartment features hardwood floors throughout the unit, a big porch right off the living room, and a kitchen featuring brand new appliances including stove, fridge and cabinets
Quinnipiac Meadows
1425 Quinnipiac Avenue
1425 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1137 sqft
great 1st floor, 1 level unit, featuring hardwood floors, large master bedroom, washer/dryer hookup and off street parking
Fair Haven Heights
483 Quinnipiac Avenue
483 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1052 sqft
Super spacious first floor 2 bedroom. Desirable Fair Haven Heights neighborhood. Newly redone with granite counters, formal dining room, large living room with river views, and 2 spacious bedrooms.
