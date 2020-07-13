102 Apartments for rent in New Haven, CT with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
85 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,618
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,743
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
$
21 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,985
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified

1 of 99

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
17 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,345
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,521
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
15 Units Available
Prospect Hill
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1083 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
14 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,475
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
10 Units Available
Whitney Towers
2405 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,325
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
930 sqft
Nicely crafted homes filled with natural light. Enjoy a spacious living room. Secured entry. Close to Laurel View Country Club, Quinnipiac University, and Town Center Park. By shops and restaurants in the Centerville Neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
Eli Whitney
750 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,355
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
975 sqft
Walkable, beautiful, and comfortable, this beautiful development offers lots of unique features. Apartments include heat and hot water as well as hardwood floors, walk-in closets, an on-site fitness center, and a shuttle.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,085
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartment homes located right on Lake Whitney. Homes feature updated decor and open layouts. Located on the bus line and near I-91. Steps from cafes and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
35 Units Available
East Rock
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,507
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,837
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,694
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
12 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,055
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
924 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
5 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
Cambridge Oxford
32 High St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,450
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
700 sqft
In the heart of New Haven, just steps from Yale's old campus, enjoy historic apartment homes with all modern conveniences. 24-hour gym and updated interiors with wood floors.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
17 Units Available
Dwight
The Novella
1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,560
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1095 sqft
Brand new apartments with large windows and chef-inspired kitchens. Property offers tenants access to a fitness center, theater and sun terrace. Minutes from Yale University and all the fun of downtown New Haven.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
8 Units Available
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,025
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1124 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with generous closet space and large bedrooms. Grow your own veggies in the on-site organic garden. On-site laundry available. Right near Hamden's "Miracle Mile," where you can shop, eat, and socialize.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Westville
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,037
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
975 sqft
Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, high ceilings, and balconies in select units. Complex offers gym, media room, and game parlor. Walking distance to dining at Cilantro Mexican Grill and Dayton Street Apizza.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
8 Units Available
Chestnut Hill South
835 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,425
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with open-floor plans and oversized balconies. Community includes an organic garden, bocce court, and swing set. Close to Town Center Park. Easy access to Wilbur Cross Parkway.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Fair Haven Heights
The Fairways
80 Eastern St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1050 sqft
Townhouses feature wall-to-wall carpeting, state-of-the-art kitchens, hardwood floors and laundry facilities. Located close to I-91 and I-95 as well as downtown New Haven. Community is landscaped with private entrances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 23 at 05:21pm
6 Units Available
Fair Haven Heights
Bella Vista C/D
339 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$723
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
$916
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated May 29 at 09:14pm
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
Beautiful units located right by the New Haven Green. Units have high ceilings and large windows. Amenities include a private outside courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a bike storage room.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated May 29 at 09:20pm
Contact for Availability
Newhallville
214 State Street
214 State Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,640
1600 sqft
214 STATE STREET - STATE STREET LOFTS, Enjoy all that beautiful New Haven has to offer!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 29 at 09:19pm
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
Strouse Adler
78 Olive St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
Recently renovated historic apartment in an extremely walkable neighborhood near Wooster Square. One- to three-bedroom units feature hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly, with easy access I-91, Connecticut Turnpike and public transit.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated May 29 at 09:15pm
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
38 Crown Street
38 Crown St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
These pet-friendly apartments are conveniently located right by the Union Street Dog Park. Restaurants, art galleries and museums are also located nearby. Apartments feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 29 at 09:13pm
Contact for Availability
Whitney Avenue
1217 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,010
1 Bedroom
$1,010
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in a pet-friendly building right down the street from Lake Whitney. Amenities include 24-hour maintenance, bike storage and on-site laundry. Section 8 accepted.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Annex
64 Chamberlain St
64 Chamberlain Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This amazing 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom townhouse is available now! This apartment features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the unit, tiled floors in the kitchen, is freshly painted.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Prospect Hill
118 Sheldon Ter Apt 1L
118 Sheldon Terrace, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
720 sqft
Amazing and freshly renovated 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment in a Prime Location: minuted from the Yale New Haven Campus available now! This charming and newly updated apartment is located in a quiet neighborhood on the end of a cul-de-sac just
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in New Haven, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some New Haven apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

