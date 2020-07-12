/
/
/
east rock
Last updated July 12 2020 at 2:25 PM
156 Apartments for rent in East Rock, New Haven, CT
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
36 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,507
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,837
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,694
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
790 Orange St Apt 3
790 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
**EXCELLENT CREDIT SCORE REQUIRED!** 2 bedroom apartment available now in prime location: Downtown New Haven! This apartment features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, stove and fridge in the kitchen, and plenty of natural lighting! Also, there
1 of 65
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1298 State St
1298 State St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Brand New Fully Renovated Apartments - Property Id: 216374 New Haven Apartments: Brand New, spacious, and well lit 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments with hardwood flooring, central air heating, and cooling, and in-building shared laundry.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
249 Humphrey St Apt 1
249 Humphrey St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$950
Studio apartment in amazing location available now! This apartment features hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural lighting, closet space in the back, and tiled floors in the kitchen! Street parking is available and small pets are welcome with
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
188 Cold Spring Street
188 Cold Spring Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
Rare duplex one-bedroom apartment in luxury East Rock building. Owner-occupied and meticulously maintained .
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
147 Foster Street
147 Foster Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Heart of East Rock! A very large 2 bedroom, one bath with bathtub, apartment with a large eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and a large butlers pantry. Perfect space for entertaining with a formal dining room and formal living room.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
239 Edwards Street
239 Edwards Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
Large 1 bedroom unit with 10 foot ceilings! 22x16 Living Room with hwd floors and built-ins, 20x10 bedroom with carpet and built ins and a remodeled kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite countertops, new windows throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
81 Avon Street
81 Avon St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
Wonderful first floor apartment of a well maintained East Rock multi family! 4 rooms,1 bedroom, 1 full bath plus a 11x9 office. Hwd floors, built-ins. Private storage in the basement along with coin-op laundry.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
237 Edwards Street
237 Edwards St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
Well maintained ground level 4 room 2 bedroom apartment. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, gas heat, gas hot water, New Windows. Electricity included in the rent. 1 car off street parking.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
40 Foster Street
40 Foster Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2712 sqft
This immaculant 2 bedroom 1 bath is located in the heart of East Rock on the Yale Orange shuttle route. Just minutes from Yale Main Campus, SOM, down Town New Haven, walking distance to shops and restaurants on State St.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
548 Orange Street
548 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
665 sqft
Sunny 4 room (1 to 2 bedroom) furnished 3rd floor condo located within minutes of Yale campus and downtown New Haven. High, beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, abundance of windows with 3 exposures. In building laundry. Elevator.
1 of 15
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
492 Whitney Avenue
492 Whitney Avenue, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
855 sqft
Spacious condo at Whitney Walk 3rd floor condo in East Rock with Yale shuttle at the front door. Open floor plan! this 1 bedroom includes a office or den. 1 Car Garage parking. Walk downtown to local shops and parks.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
829 Orange St Unit 2A
829 Orange St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
**HEAT AND ELECTRIC IS INCLUDED!** This unit is located in East Rock neighborhood of New Haven. This location features easy access to Campus Shuttle, Minutes to Yale & Downtown/On Shuttle, public transportation and bike lanes on the street.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
946 State Street 3R
946 State St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Unit 3R Available 08/01/20 3BR East Rock Remodel w Private Deck - Yale SOM - Property Id: 280488 3BR unit (sometimes used as 2BR with big office!) in highly desirable East Rock.
Results within 1 mile of East Rock
Verified
1 of 99
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
17 Units Available
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,345
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,521
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
15 Units Available
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1083 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
Eli Whitney
750 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,355
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
975 sqft
Walkable, beautiful, and comfortable, this beautiful development offers lots of unique features. Apartments include heat and hot water as well as hardwood floors, walk-in closets, an on-site fitness center, and a shuttle.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,085
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartment homes located right on Lake Whitney. Homes feature updated decor and open layouts. Located on the bus line and near I-91. Steps from cafes and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
85 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,618
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,743
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
$
20 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,985
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Cambridge Oxford
32 High St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,450
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
700 sqft
In the heart of New Haven, just steps from Yale's old campus, enjoy historic apartment homes with all modern conveniences. 24-hour gym and updated interiors with wood floors.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated May 29 at 09:22pm
Contact for Availability
254 College Street
254 College St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom units in the former Palace Theater a block from Yale University. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extremely walkable neighborhood, with transit options.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated May 29 at 09:24pm
Contact for Availability
Residence Court
904 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,380
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
State-of-the-art gym, on-site laundry, hardwood floors, pet-friendly with an elevator. Steps from bustling Chapel Street and near Yale University, Yale Medical Center, and Elm City Market.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated May 29 at 09:14pm
Contact for Availability
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
Beautiful units located right by the New Haven Green. Units have high ceilings and large windows. Amenities include a private outside courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a bike storage room.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CT
Wethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTBranford Center, CTWallingford Center, CTNaugatuck, CTGuilford Center, CTTrumbull, CT