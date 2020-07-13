All apartments in New Haven
The Fairways

80 Eastern St · (904) 299-1721
Location

80 Eastern St, New Haven, CT 06513
Fair Haven Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 675A · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 683B · Avail. Aug 8

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 086 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 671B · Avail. Aug 8

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Fairways.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
furnished
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
WELCOME TO THE FAIRWAYS. The Fairways offers gracious townhouse living at affordable prices and forget about those heating bills, at The Fairways your heat and hot water are included in the rent. Our newly remodeled two and three bedroom townhouse residences offer our residents a wonderful place to call home. Fairways offers designer living the affordable way. When touring our townhouses, be sure to notice the wall-to-wall carpeting in your living room.Our state of the art kitchens have been redesigned with beautiful oak cabinets, frost-free refrigerators, electric range stoves, dishwashers, and plenty of counter space.The second level is accented with fine hardwood floors, for that final elegant touch. The bathroom is completely remodeled with ceramic tile, oak vanity, and a wonderful light bar to finish it off.The lushly landscaped community offers ample on-site parking, private entrances with patio areas and modern laundry facilities right outside your door. The Fairways is convenie

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Surface lot. Off Street Parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Fairways have any available units?
The Fairways has 8 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does The Fairways have?
Some of The Fairways's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Fairways currently offering any rent specials?
The Fairways is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Fairways pet-friendly?
No, The Fairways is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does The Fairways offer parking?
Yes, The Fairways offers parking.
Does The Fairways have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Fairways does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Fairways have a pool?
No, The Fairways does not have a pool.
Does The Fairways have accessible units?
No, The Fairways does not have accessible units.
Does The Fairways have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Fairways has units with dishwashers.
