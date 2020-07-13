Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated furnished bathtub oven Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments internet access

WELCOME TO THE FAIRWAYS. The Fairways offers gracious townhouse living at affordable prices and forget about those heating bills, at The Fairways your heat and hot water are included in the rent. Our newly remodeled two and three bedroom townhouse residences offer our residents a wonderful place to call home. Fairways offers designer living the affordable way. When touring our townhouses, be sure to notice the wall-to-wall carpeting in your living room.Our state of the art kitchens have been redesigned with beautiful oak cabinets, frost-free refrigerators, electric range stoves, dishwashers, and plenty of counter space.The second level is accented with fine hardwood floors, for that final elegant touch. The bathroom is completely remodeled with ceramic tile, oak vanity, and a wonderful light bar to finish it off.The lushly landscaped community offers ample on-site parking, private entrances with patio areas and modern laundry facilities right outside your door. The Fairways is convenie