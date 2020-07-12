/
/
/
westville
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM
144 Apartments for rent in Westville, New Haven, CT
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,037
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
975 sqft
Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, high ceilings, and balconies in select units. Complex offers gym, media room, and game parlor. Walking distance to dining at Cilantro Mexican Grill and Dayton Street Apizza.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
920 Whalley Ave
920 Whalley Avenue, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new renovation -2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms -5 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms In beautiful Westville, walking distance to everything Extremely close to SCSU, Amity and Downtown New Haven.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
213 Alden Ave Apt 2D
213 Alden Ave, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
*HEAT IS INCLUDED* *GOOD CREDIT IS REQUIRED** Spacious 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment available now! This beautiful apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a multifamily home.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1205 Forest Road
1205 Forest Road, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
SUNNY AND BRIGHT WESTVILLE APARTMENT. 2 BEDROOMS WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, AND EAT-IN KITCHEN. LAUNDRY INCLUDED. KITCHEN WITH NEW TILE FLOOR AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE REST OF THE UNIT.
1 of 9
Last updated June 1 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
70 Fountain St Apt 4
70 Fountain Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1875 sqft
Luxury townhouse condo in the heart of Westville! This very well maintained townhouse is walking distance to local cafes and shops and just a quick drive to Downtown New Haven and Yale! Features: - Spacious three bedrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1887 Chapel Street
1887 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2300 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom colonial in West Ville section of New Haven directly across from Yale Bowl. Old Charm with new updates.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
324 Alden Ave
324 Alden Avenue, New Haven, CT
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
324 Alden Ave Available 08/01/20 Fabulous Single-Family House in Westville 5-Bed/2.5-Bath $2800/mo Available 8/1 - 324 Alden Ave Available 8/1 $2800/mo 5 Bedrooms 2.
Results within 1 mile of Westville
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
35 Norton St
35 Norton St, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2352 sqft
4 or 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom - Recently renovated - Property Id: 312148 Very large and spacious, newly renovated 2nd and 3rd floor combined unit in a 2 family house. Can be used as an in-law type setup and can also be used as a 5 bedroom.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1456 Ella T Grasso Blvd Apt 1
1456 Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Stunning and newly remodeled 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom multi-family house with a beautiful living room & dining room located on the 1st Floor in an amazing location is available now! This apartment is freshly painted and newly renovated and is perfect
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
261 Winthrop Ave
261 Winthrop Avenue, New Haven, CT
7 Bedrooms
$2,700
2700 sqft
Spacious 7-Bed/1.5 Bath Single Family Home Available 7/1 $2700/mo - 261 Winthrop Ave Available 7/1 $2700/mo 7-Bed 1.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
309 Norton Street
309 Norton Street, New Haven, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful Modern 5 Bed 3 Bath - Beautifully renovated 5 Bed 3 Bathroom Single Family house just 5 minutes to Downtown New Haven.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
53 Rock Creek Rd
53 Rock Creek Road, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment located in West Rock is available now! This apartment is part of a duplex, on the right side of the house, and features 2 levels of living, spacious bedrooms with brand new flooring, and an amazing and large
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1497 Ella T Grasso Blvd
1497 Ella T Grasso Blvd, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE** CHARMING 1BR APT BEAVER HILLS! MINUTES TO SCSU/YALE & DOWNTOWN! **3RD FLOOR** **HEAT/HOT WATER INCLUDED!** Features: *Hardwood Floors *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Tiled Bathroom *New Appliances **Income 2.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
246 Colony Rd
246 Colony Road, New Haven, CT
5 Bedrooms
$5,495
Stunning 5 bedroom 2.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
243 Ellsworth Avenue
243 Ellsworth Avenue, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1840 sqft
Lovely Victorian with completely gated garage and yard. Large kitchen opens to back yard. Hard wood floors throughout. Finished attic could be used as study/studio...etc. Living room, dining room, stained glass. Beautiful original detail. Pets ok.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
457 Whalley Avenue
457 Whalley Avenue, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
62052 sqft
Large 1 bedroom unit nestled in a quiet, secure, well maintained building on the busline, just minutes from downtown and major highways! Laundry and off street parking are provided
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
330 Blake Street
330 Blake Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
15346 sqft
Close to SCSU!! This extra large unit features 2 king-sized bedrooms, 1 twin-sized bedroom, an over-sized living room, central air, high-efficiency heat pumps, coin-op laundry and off street parking!
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Spring Glen
25 Springside Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Amazing brand new full gut renovation Two & three bedroom units Everything is brand new. Hardwood flooring throughout New Kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
56 Norton St
56 Norton Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 & 3br apts New Haven! H/HW INCLUDED! *Tons of Natural Light *Hardwood floors *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Close to Shopping and Downtown *Minutes From Yale/SCSU **Heat and Hot Water Included** Requirements: 2 Month Security
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
16 Vine Street
16 Vine Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Come see this recently updated second floor unit, featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bath.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
112 Greenwood Street
112 Greenwood Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1680 sqft
BEAUTIFUL over-sized townhouse style unit, completely updated, featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bath! The main level offers 9 ft ceilings and hardwood flooring and fresh paint through-out! The living-room is a perfect place to entertain and gather with
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
242 Crescent St
242 Crescent Street, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
***ONGOING RENOVATION!!!*** Charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home Beaver Hills!!! Walking distance to SCSU campus!!! *Driveway *Yard *New Hardwood Floors *Basement *W/D Hookup *Ample Closet Storage *New Kitchen **NO
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
790 Elm St
790 Elm Street, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful newly renovated 4br 2 Bath duplex apt in quaint neighborhood! Minutes away from groceries, shopping, gas stations & local schools! **2nd & 3rd floor** Features: *Driveway *1.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
593 whalley ave. 1st floor
593 Whalley Avenue, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1306 sqft
1st floor 3 Bedrooms 2 full baths - Property Id: 217561 Newly renovated spacious three bedroom apartment and two full baths. Updated appliances. All new vanity, mirror, vanity light and toilet. Ample kitchen cabinet space.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CT
Wethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTBranford Center, CTNaugatuck, CTWallingford Center, CTTrumbull, CTBridgeport, CT