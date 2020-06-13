Apartment List
/
CT
/
new haven
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:57 AM

120 Apartments for rent in New Haven, CT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Downtown New Haven
26 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,868
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,989
1458 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,654
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,758
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,136
1077 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
East Rock
33 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,559
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
2 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,495
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,035
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1124 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with generous closet space and large bedrooms. Grow your own veggies in the on-site organic garden. On-site laundry available. Right near Hamden's "Miracle Mile," where you can shop, eat, and socialize.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Westville
9 Units Available
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,037
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
975 sqft
Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, high ceilings, and balconies in select units. Complex offers gym, media room, and game parlor. Walking distance to dining at Cilantro Mexican Grill and Dayton Street Apizza.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill South
835 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,310
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with open-floor plans and oversized balconies. Community includes an organic garden, bocce court, and swing set. Close to Town Center Park. Easy access to Wilbur Cross Parkway.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated May 29 at 09:24pm
$
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Residence Court
904 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,380
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
State-of-the-art gym, on-site laundry, hardwood floors, pet-friendly with an elevator. Steps from bustling Chapel Street and near Yale University, Yale Medical Center, and Elm City Market.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated May 29 at 09:14pm
$
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
Beautiful units located right by the New Haven Green. Units have high ceilings and large windows. Amenities include a private outside courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a bike storage room.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated May 20 at 05:46pm
Fair Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista A
321 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated May 20 at 02:18pm
Fair Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista C/D
339 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hill
1 Unit Available
16 Hallock Ave
16 Hallock Avenue, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! Charming 1br City Point Neighborhood a Block Away From the Water!!! 1st Floor & Private Entrance to Unit!!! Features: *O/S Parking *Newly Tiled Floors *New Cabinets & Counters *Stunning Stand Up Shower *Ample Closet

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beaver Hills
1 Unit Available
246 Colony Rd
246 Colony Road, New Haven, CT
5 Bedrooms
$5,495
Stunning 5 bedroom 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West River
1 Unit Available
121 Auburn St
121 Auburn Street, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Newly Renovated Single Family House 4br 1.5 bath Contact: Levi Mm 646 923 1524 **Virtual Tours Available** - Newly Renovated - Hardwood Floors - Tiled Kitchen - 1.5 Bath - Fenced Yard - Deck Requirements: Minimum Monthly Income Must = 2.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Newhallville
1 Unit Available
18 Cave St
18 Cave Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Cozy 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom single family house with stone exterior!! The house features hardwood floors throughout, ceramic tiles in the kitchen, and window that bring in the natural light.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dwight
1 Unit Available
382 Crown St 2
382 Crown Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
500 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3BR Downtown/Yale - GIANT backyard and porch - Property Id: 270331 Remodeled 3 BR/1BA Steps from Yale Campus & Downtown - Excellent Value Location: 382 Crown St.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wooster Square - Mill River
1 Unit Available
48 Lyon Street 2
48 Lyon Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2100 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 48 Lyon Street - Property Id: 270218 This is a brand new renovation for a 4BR unit in a house that just got a $100k makeover - brand new siding and mechanicals.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Rock
1 Unit Available
946 State Street 3L
946 State St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
Unit 3L Available 08/01/20 Remodeled East Rock 3BR Super Close to Yale SOM - Property Id: 270343 3BR unit (sometimes used as 2BR with big office!) in highly desirable East Rock.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dwight
1 Unit Available
382 Crown Street 4
382 Crown St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,125
550 sqft
Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 Downtown 1BR Steps from Yale - Hardwood Floors - Property Id: 270317 Great 1BR unit in 5-unit building just steps from Yale and close to downtown and all the great restaurants and nightlife on Crown Street (but far enough

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown New Haven
1 Unit Available
146 Bradley Street 3
146 Bradley Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 2BR East Rock Penthouse - Walk to Yale - Property Id: 270337 2BR unit in highly desirable and quaint East Rock community, conveniently located between Orange and State Street. Hardwood floors throughout the unit.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Annex
1 Unit Available
179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R
179 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Newly renovated 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment located on the 1st floor of the building available now! This apartment is freshly painted and features hardwood floors throughout the unit, big porch right off the living room, and the kitchen

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Quinnipiac Meadows
1 Unit Available
118 Weybosset St
118 Weybosset Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!!! GUT RENOVATED 1BR APTS F/H HEIGHTS/ FOXON AREA!!! Features: * New Tiling Throughout *Plenty Of Sunlight *Granite Countertops *Stainless Steel Appliances *His/Her Closets *Porch *Laundry on Premises *Parking Lot **Income

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Quinnipiac Meadows
1 Unit Available
1423 Quinnipiac Avenue Unit 513
1423 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1018 sqft
Beautiful Spacious 2-Bed Apt - Available Now! - This is a gorgeous 2-Bed/1-bath apartment at 1423 Quinnipiac Ave with a deck! Close to major highways, bus stop and shopping stores. Features: - Approx.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dwight
1 Unit Available
378 Crown Street
378 Crown Street, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
House for Rent, Steps to Yale - Four bedroom house close to Yale, great for shares! - 4 bed - 2 bath - Hardwood floors - Private decks - Washer/Dryer - Great Entertaining Space! Close to Yale Hospital, Yale Schools of Art, Architecture and Drama.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in New Haven, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for New Haven renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

New Haven 1 BedroomsNew Haven 2 BedroomsNew Haven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew Haven 3 BedroomsNew Haven Accessible ApartmentsNew Haven Apartments with BalconyNew Haven Apartments with Garage
New Haven Apartments with GymNew Haven Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew Haven Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNew Haven Apartments with ParkingNew Haven Apartments with PoolNew Haven Apartments with Washer-Dryer
New Haven Cheap PlacesNew Haven Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Haven Furnished ApartmentsNew Haven Luxury PlacesNew Haven Pet Friendly PlacesNew Haven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CT
Waterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown New HavenFair Haven HeightsEast Rock
WestvilleNewhallville
DwightProspect Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State UniversityCapital Community College
University of Hartford