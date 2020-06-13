160 Apartments for rent in New Haven, CT

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
$
2 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,495
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
7 Units Available
Whitney Towers
2405 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
947 sqft
Nicely crafted homes filled with natural light. Enjoy a spacious living room. Secured entry. Close to Laurel View Country Club, Quinnipiac University, and Town Center Park. By shops and restaurants in the Centerville Neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill South
835 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,310
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with open-floor plans and oversized balconies. Community includes an organic garden, bocce court, and swing set. Close to Town Center Park. Easy access to Wilbur Cross Parkway.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
11 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,035
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartment homes located right on Lake Whitney. Homes feature updated decor and open layouts. Located on the bus line and near I-91. Steps from cafes and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
9 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,055
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1025 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,035
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1124 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with generous closet space and large bedrooms. Grow your own veggies in the on-site organic garden. On-site laundry available. Right near Hamden's "Miracle Mile," where you can shop, eat, and socialize.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
East Rock
35 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,559
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Downtown New Haven
26 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,868
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,989
1458 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Prospect Hill
16 Units Available
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,380
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1083 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,654
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,758
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,136
1077 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified

1 of 99

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Downtown New Haven
19 Units Available
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,239
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Dwight
21 Units Available
The Novella
1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,570
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1095 sqft
Brand new apartments with large windows and chef-inspired kitchens. Property offers tenants access to a fitness center, theater and sun terrace. Minutes from Yale University and all the fun of downtown New Haven.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown New Haven
14 Units Available
Cambridge Oxford
32 High St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,325
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
700 sqft
In the heart of New Haven, just steps from Yale's old campus, enjoy historic apartment homes with all modern conveniences. 24-hour gym and updated interiors with wood floors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Westville
9 Units Available
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,037
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
975 sqft
Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, high ceilings, and balconies in select units. Complex offers gym, media room, and game parlor. Walking distance to dining at Cilantro Mexican Grill and Dayton Street Apizza.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 29 at 09:22pm
$
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
254 College Street
254 College St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom units in the former Palace Theater a block from Yale University. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extremely walkable neighborhood, with transit options.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated May 29 at 09:24pm
$
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Residence Court
904 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,380
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
State-of-the-art gym, on-site laundry, hardwood floors, pet-friendly with an elevator. Steps from bustling Chapel Street and near Yale University, Yale Medical Center, and Elm City Market.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated May 29 at 09:14pm
$
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
Beautiful units located right by the New Haven Green. Units have high ceilings and large windows. Amenities include a private outside courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a bike storage room.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
3 Units Available
Eli Whitney
750 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,355
721 sqft
Walkable, beautiful, and comfortable, this beautiful development offers lots of unique features. Apartments include heat and hot water as well as hardwood floors, walk-in closets, an on-site fitness center, and a shuttle.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated May 29 at 09:20pm
Newhallville
Contact for Availability
214 State Street
214 State Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,640
1600 sqft
214 STATE STREET - STATE STREET LOFTS, Enjoy all that beautiful New Haven has to offer!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 29 at 09:19pm
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Strouse Adler
78 Olive St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
Recently renovated historic apartment in an extremely walkable neighborhood near Wooster Square. One- to three-bedroom units feature hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly, with easy access I-91, Connecticut Turnpike and public transit.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated May 29 at 09:15pm
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
38 Crown Street
38 Crown St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
These pet-friendly apartments are conveniently located right by the Union Street Dog Park. Restaurants, art galleries and museums are also located nearby. Apartments feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 29 at 09:13pm
Contact for Availability
Whitney Avenue
1217 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,010
1 Bedroom
$1,010
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in a pet-friendly building right down the street from Lake Whitney. Amenities include 24-hour maintenance, bike storage and on-site laundry. Section 8 accepted.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated May 20 at 05:46pm
Fair Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista A
321 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated May 20 at 02:18pm
Fair Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista C/D
339 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.

Median Rent in New Haven

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in New Haven is $1,093, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,334.
Studio
$958
1 Bed
$1,093
2 Beds
$1,334
3+ Beds
$1,704
City GuideNew Haven
Salutations! Rumor floating around the ivy-covered halls is you’re looking to score yourself a new … um ... haven in New Haven, Connecticut. Good news, smart guy (or gal): You couldn’t have come to a better place, because setting up people in the lodgings of their lives is what we do best. So study up on the following Qs and As, and you’ll be settled into the perfect New Haven pad in less time than it takes to solve an Einstein equation or recite the first three chapters of Beowulf in Old Eng...
Neighborhoods

You know how it seems America’s cities all got together at some point in the last several decades and agreed to sprawl into the suburbs? New Haven didn’t get the memo. The downtown area is not only the city’s hub for entertainment, employment, and shopping, but it’s also where you’ll find the most popular residential properties.

New Haven offers some other feasible options as well, including the Westville neighborhood and East Rock. Other neighborhoods worth checking out include Prospect Hill and East Shore in north-central New Haven.

Of course, not everybody wants to live in the throes of urbanity anyway, and good for them: In West River neighborhoods like the eclectic Dwight Street Historic District and east-central ‘hoods like Wooster Square, lucky leasers can find rentals for less than a grand.

What’s the most convenient way to bum around town?

Get yourself some wheels, of course! (Just realize that you’ll only need two of them, not four). Bikers rule downtown New Haven. Residents utilize the city’s super-convenient bike lanes to traverse the entire city. Meanwhile, because downtown residences, employers, and hotspots are located so close to each other, many New Haven residents (over 14 percent) are able to rely on nothing but the courtesy of their own two feet to get around, while an additional 11 percent ride the city bus. Bottom line: Unless you want to embark on a daytrip to Manhattan or Boston (both two hours away), there’s no need to even pull the gas guzzler out of the garage.

What can I expect from a New Haven haven?

If you appreciate an apartment loaded with old-school flair, you’re likely to fall in love with your new place in New Haven. Well-established homes (built between 1940 and 1969) and historic residences (built prior to 1940) account for 75 percent of residential buildings, and many of these estates throughout the city have been transformed into multi-unit apartments and townhouses.

Plenty of revitalized or brand-new rental properties are available as well downtown, including units in the 32-story 360 State Street complex, the city’s biggest residential building. As for what to expect out of a New Haven pad, seldom are two places are exactly alike.

Are apartments easy enough to come by?

The rejuvenation of the downtown area in the 2000s resulted in a massive influx of new apartments, lofts, and condominiums, turning New Haven into a renter-dominated city (roughly 70 percent of the city’s dwellings are occupied by leasers.) Fortunately, the Green (an inner-city park/recreation grounds that frequently hosts festivals and concerts) is surrounded by a ton of new, old, and revamped rentals as well, all of which put tenants within walking distance of downtown’s numerous eateries, bookstores, and nightlife venues.

Other than that, you’re all set, wise guy, so welcome to New Haven and best of luck in the search for your perfect pad!

June 2020 New Haven Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New Haven Rent Report. New Haven rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Haven rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

New Haven rent trends were flat over the past month

New Haven rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in New Haven stand at $1,094 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,335 for a two-bedroom. New Haven's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of New Haven, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    New Haven rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in New Haven has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. New Haven is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • New Haven's median two-bedroom rent of $1,335 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in New Haven.
    • While rents in New Haven remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Haven than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in New Haven.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released New Haven’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "New Haven renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartme...

    View full New Haven Renter Survey

    Here’s how New Haven ranks on:

    D
    Overall satisfaction
    D
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C+
    Affordability
    C+
    Quality of schools
    D
    Weather
    C+
    Commute time
    B
    Public transit
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released New Haven’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "New Haven renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories below average scores."

    Key Findings in New Haven include the following:

    • New Haven renters gave their city a D overall.
    • The highest-rated category for New Haven was public transit (B).
    • The areas of concern to New Haven renters are safety and low crime, state and local taxes, pet-friendliness, social life and recreational activities, which all received grades of F.
    • New Haven ranks low for renter satisfaction, as do other cities in the New York metro area like New York (C+), Newark (F), Jersey City (D) and Bridgeport (F).
    • New Haven did relatively poorly compared to cities nationwide, including Boston (A), Nashville (A-) and San Francisco (B+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in New Haven?
    In New Haven, the median rent is $958 for a studio, $1,093 for a 1-bedroom, $1,334 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,704 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in New Haven, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in New Haven?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in New Haven include Downtown New Haven, Fair Haven Heights, East Rock, Westville, and Newhallville.
    What is the job market like in New Haven?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, New Haven received a letter grade of D for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in New Haven?
    New Haven renters gave their city a letter grade of C+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how New Haven did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around New Haven?
    Some of the colleges located in the New Haven area include Albertus Magnus College, Yale University, Southern Connecticut State University, Capital Community College, and University of Hartford. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to New Haven?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New Haven from include Stamford, Hartford, Middletown, Milford city, and Norwalk.

