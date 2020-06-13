160 Apartments for rent in New Haven, CT📍
You know how it seems America’s cities all got together at some point in the last several decades and agreed to sprawl into the suburbs? New Haven didn’t get the memo. The downtown area is not only the city’s hub for entertainment, employment, and shopping, but it’s also where you’ll find the most popular residential properties.
New Haven offers some other feasible options as well, including the Westville neighborhood and East Rock. Other neighborhoods worth checking out include Prospect Hill and East Shore in north-central New Haven.
Of course, not everybody wants to live in the throes of urbanity anyway, and good for them: In West River neighborhoods like the eclectic Dwight Street Historic District and east-central ‘hoods like Wooster Square, lucky leasers can find rentals for less than a grand.
Get yourself some wheels, of course! (Just realize that you’ll only need two of them, not four). Bikers rule downtown New Haven. Residents utilize the city’s super-convenient bike lanes to traverse the entire city. Meanwhile, because downtown residences, employers, and hotspots are located so close to each other, many New Haven residents (over 14 percent) are able to rely on nothing but the courtesy of their own two feet to get around, while an additional 11 percent ride the city bus. Bottom line: Unless you want to embark on a daytrip to Manhattan or Boston (both two hours away), there’s no need to even pull the gas guzzler out of the garage.
If you appreciate an apartment loaded with old-school flair, you’re likely to fall in love with your new place in New Haven. Well-established homes (built between 1940 and 1969) and historic residences (built prior to 1940) account for 75 percent of residential buildings, and many of these estates throughout the city have been transformed into multi-unit apartments and townhouses.
Plenty of revitalized or brand-new rental properties are available as well downtown, including units in the 32-story 360 State Street complex, the city’s biggest residential building. As for what to expect out of a New Haven pad, seldom are two places are exactly alike.
The rejuvenation of the downtown area in the 2000s resulted in a massive influx of new apartments, lofts, and condominiums, turning New Haven into a renter-dominated city (roughly 70 percent of the city’s dwellings are occupied by leasers.) Fortunately, the Green (an inner-city park/recreation grounds that frequently hosts festivals and concerts) is surrounded by a ton of new, old, and revamped rentals as well, all of which put tenants within walking distance of downtown’s numerous eateries, bookstores, and nightlife venues.
Other than that, you’re all set, wise guy, so welcome to New Haven and best of luck in the search for your perfect pad!
June 2020 New Haven Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 New Haven Rent Report. New Haven rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Haven rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
New Haven rent trends were flat over the past month
New Haven rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in New Haven stand at $1,094 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,335 for a two-bedroom. New Haven's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Connecticut
Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of New Haven, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
- Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).
New Haven rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
Rent growth in New Haven has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. New Haven is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- New Haven's median two-bedroom rent of $1,335 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in New Haven.
- While rents in New Haven remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Haven than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in New Haven.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released New Haven’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"New Haven renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartme...
Here’s how New Haven ranks on:
Apartment List has released New Haven’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"New Haven renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories below average scores."
Key Findings in New Haven include the following:
- New Haven renters gave their city a D overall.
- The highest-rated category for New Haven was public transit (B).
- The areas of concern to New Haven renters are safety and low crime, state and local taxes, pet-friendliness, social life and recreational activities, which all received grades of F.
- New Haven ranks low for renter satisfaction, as do other cities in the New York metro area like New York (C+), Newark (F), Jersey City (D) and Bridgeport (F).
- New Haven did relatively poorly compared to cities nationwide, including Boston (A), Nashville (A-) and San Francisco (B+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.