160 Apartments for rent in New Haven, CT

Neighborhoods

You know how it seems America’s cities all got together at some point in the last several decades and agreed to sprawl into the suburbs? New Haven didn’t get the memo. The downtown area is not only the city’s hub for entertainment, employment, and shopping, but it’s also where you’ll find the most popular residential properties.

New Haven offers some other feasible options as well, including the Westville neighborhood and East Rock. Other neighborhoods worth checking out include Prospect Hill and East Shore in north-central New Haven.

Of course, not everybody wants to live in the throes of urbanity anyway, and good for them: In West River neighborhoods like the eclectic Dwight Street Historic District and east-central ‘hoods like Wooster Square, lucky leasers can find rentals for less than a grand.