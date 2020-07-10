131 Luxury Apartments for rent in New Haven, CT

July 2020 New Haven Rent Report Welcome to the July 2020 New Haven Rent Report. New Haven rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Haven rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

New Haven rents declined over the past month New Haven rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in New Haven stand at $1,092 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,333 for a two-bedroom. New Haven's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

Rents rising across cities in Connecticut While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of New Haven over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Connecticut for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state. Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,935; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Stamford and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,935 and $1,033, are the two other major cities in the state besides New Haven to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4% and -0.1%).

New Britain, Danbury, and Norwalk have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.2%, and 0.8%, respectively).

New Haven rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide As rents have fallen slightly in New Haven, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. New Haven is also more affordable than most large cities across the country. New Haven's median two-bedroom rent of $1,333 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

While rents in New Haven fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.

Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Haven than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in New Haven.

For more information check out our national report.

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

