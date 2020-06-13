/
Middletown
109 Apartments for rent in Middletown, CT
2 Units Available
Windshire Terrace
72 Forest Glen Cir, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1040 sqft
Windshire Terrace offers 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
12 Units Available
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,233
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Northwood Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
11 Units Available
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1452 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
18 Units Available
Middletown Brooke
100 Town Brooke, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,230
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1012 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry and big walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour gym, pool, dog park and BBQ/Grill area. Located close to RT9 and I-91.
8 Units Available
Knoll Crest
207 George St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,445
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
These apartments come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Located on George Street, units offer vaulted ceilings, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, private balconies and panoramic views.
20 Units Available
Sagamore Hills
1151 Washington St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Centrally located apartments with great floor plans in Middletown, Connecticut, with access to highways, restaurants and shopping. Nicely landscaped property with trees, green lawns and a pool.
4 Units Available
Rose Gardens
100 Rose Circle, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rose Gardens offers spacious one bedroom flats, two and three bedroom townhomes conveniently located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood near shopping, restaurants, schools and highways.
3 Units Available
Newfield Towers
220 Newfield St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Newfield Towers is a 50 year old and older community offering spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood within close proximity to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
3 Units Available
Newfield/Stoneycrest Towers
352 Newfield St, Middletown, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stoneycrest Towers is a senior community offering spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood within close proximity to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
3 Units Available
Meadoway Gardens
10-70 Rose Circle, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious one, two or three bedroom flats as well as 2 bedroom townhomes, Meadoway Gardens is conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, schools and the highway.
3 Units Available
Woodbury Apartments
818 Bartholomew Road, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodbury Apartments offers spacious one bedroom flats and two and three bedroom townhomes situated in a country setting.
9 Units Available
Willowcrest Apartments
63 Stoneycrest Drive, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location and pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
23 Ferry StMiddletown
23 Ferry Street, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Ferry St Apartments - Property Id: 300263 Beautiful completely renovated apartments over looking the water and right next to Harbor Park! Minute's walk from all of the best bars and restaurants in town! Two Bedroom One Bathroom
1 Unit Available
582 Main Street
582 Main St, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedroom, 2nd Floor, Main St. Middletown - Property Id: 101628 2nd Floor - 3 Bedroom, Kitchen, Bath, and Livingroom. Electric is the only utility you pay. Parking lot in back, first come - first serve. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 Unit Available
2 Russett Lane
2 Russett Ln, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
Remodeled One Bedroom & Loft Apartments AVAILABLE NOW! - You don't want to miss these sunny one bedroom and loft apartments. Units feature separate dining area with a/c wall unit. Freshly painted with new carpeting throughout.
1 Unit Available
455 East St
455 East Street, Middletown, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
****Rent to own our STUNNING home complete with high ceilings, original hardware, 6 fireplaces, 4 bedrooms, an in-ground GUNITE salt water heated pool w/jetted hot tub. 3 bay detached garage. Large barn positioned deep in the rear of the property.
1 Unit Available
298 Carriage Crossing
298 Carriage Crossing Lane, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
760 sqft
Carriage Crossing Condo Available For Rent Soon - Clean, bright, spacious loft condo available for rent at Carriage Crossing. Quick and easy access to major highways, bus stop, bike path/walking trails, restaurants and shopping.
1 Unit Available
135 Burgundy Hill Lane
135 Burgundy Hill Lane, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$875
575 sqft
One Bedroom Condo Available for Rent - Clean, bright, spacious one bedroom condo available for rent in Peppermill Village. Move-in condition, available immediately.
1 Unit Available
784 Long Hill Road
784 Long Hill Road, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1360 sqft
Wesleyan Hills townhouse! - This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse is located in the Ridgely II section of Wesleyan Hills. Almost everything was remodeled just over 4 years ago including carpets, paint, stainless appliances, counters, baths, etc.
1 Unit Available
10 Omo Street
10 Omo Street, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1130 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom house on dead-end road with new flooring throughout, updated bathrooms, fresh paint, and more! There is significant closet and storage space and an awesome floor plan allowing you to make it your own.
1 Unit Available
360 Main Street
360 Main Street, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 1 bath flat on top floor of three story walk up building on main street. Rent includes all utilities including electric. Tenants must make own arrangements for parking. There is no parking at the building.
1 Unit Available
1 Blue Orchard Drive
1 Blue Orchard Drive, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1485 sqft
Beautiful, split-level home now available for rent in the desirable Wesleyan Hills neighborhood. This seven room home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a finished basement, nice level yard, fully applianced,with the laundry room on the lower level.
1 Unit Available
791 Long Hill Road
791 Long Hill Road, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1449 sqft
This beautiful end unit furnished 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse awaits you! The first floor features an open floor plan as the kitchen opens up to the dining and living room. Also, there is an office or bonus room with french doors.
1 Unit Available
766 Long Hill Road
766 Long Hill Road, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1360 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 1.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Middletown, the median rent is $830 for a studio, $1,027 for a 1-bedroom, $1,286 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,621 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Middletown, check out our monthly Middletown Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Middletown area include Wesleyan University, Middlesex Community College, Albertus Magnus College, Capital Community College, and University of Hartford. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Middletown from include New Haven, Hartford, Milford city, Meriden, and Danbury.
