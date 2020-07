Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard 24hr gym parking bike storage elevator accepts section 8 conference room game room internet access media room pool table

**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED. VISIT OUR WESBITE OR CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Craft Your Life. New Haven apartments created with history, character and passion. At the intersection of past and present, a genuine craft is evident in every element of Winchester Lofts. From the century-old brick walls to exposed timber ceilings, it's the feeling of authenticity you get when you step into your apartment. The artistry of the past is embraced in the immaculately restored building and is ideally suited for modern New Haven living.