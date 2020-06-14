84 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Haven, CT

Apartment List
$
2 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,775
775 sqft
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
7 Units Available
Whitney Towers
2405 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
667 sqft
Nicely crafted homes filled with natural light. Enjoy a spacious living room. Secured entry. Close to Laurel View Country Club, Quinnipiac University, and Town Center Park. By shops and restaurants in the Centerville Neighborhood.
Prospect Hill
15 Units Available
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,520
699 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
Downtown New Haven
26 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,099
764 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,758
635 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill South
835 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,310
615 sqft
Cozy homes with open-floor plans and oversized balconies. Community includes an organic garden, bocce court, and swing set. Close to Town Center Park. Easy access to Wilbur Cross Parkway.
11 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,245
589 sqft
Stylish apartment homes located right on Lake Whitney. Homes feature updated decor and open layouts. Located on the bus line and near I-91. Steps from cafes and restaurants.
East Rock
35 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,997
824 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Downtown New Haven
19 Units Available
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,637
639 sqft
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
9 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
460 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.
$
Downtown New Haven
14 Units Available
Cambridge Oxford
32 High St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,700
530 sqft
In the heart of New Haven, just steps from Yale's old campus, enjoy historic apartment homes with all modern conveniences. 24-hour gym and updated interiors with wood floors.
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,195
650 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with generous closet space and large bedrooms. Grow your own veggies in the on-site organic garden. On-site laundry available. Right near Hamden's "Miracle Mile," where you can shop, eat, and socialize.
$
Dwight
21 Units Available
The Novella
1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,925
732 sqft
Brand new apartments with large windows and chef-inspired kitchens. Property offers tenants access to a fitness center, theater and sun terrace. Minutes from Yale University and all the fun of downtown New Haven.
$
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
254 College Street
254 College St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom units in the former Palace Theater a block from Yale University. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extremely walkable neighborhood, with transit options.
$
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Residence Court
904 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,380
State-of-the-art gym, on-site laundry, hardwood floors, pet-friendly with an elevator. Steps from bustling Chapel Street and near Yale University, Yale Medical Center, and Elm City Market.
$
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Beautiful units located right by the New Haven Green. Units have high ceilings and large windows. Amenities include a private outside courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a bike storage room.
3 Units Available
Eli Whitney
750 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,355
721 sqft
Walkable, beautiful, and comfortable, this beautiful development offers lots of unique features. Apartments include heat and hot water as well as hardwood floors, walk-in closets, an on-site fitness center, and a shuttle.
Newhallville
Contact for Availability
214 State Street
214 State Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,640
1600 sqft
214 STATE STREET - STATE STREET LOFTS, Enjoy all that beautiful New Haven has to offer!
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Strouse Adler
78 Olive St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Recently renovated historic apartment in an extremely walkable neighborhood near Wooster Square. One- to three-bedroom units feature hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly, with easy access I-91, Connecticut Turnpike and public transit.
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
38 Crown Street
38 Crown St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
These pet-friendly apartments are conveniently located right by the Union Street Dog Park. Restaurants, art galleries and museums are also located nearby. Apartments feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Contact for Availability
Whitney Avenue
1217 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,010
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in a pet-friendly building right down the street from Lake Whitney. Amenities include 24-hour maintenance, bike storage and on-site laundry. Section 8 accepted.
Fair Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista A
321 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$827
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.
Fair Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista C/D
339 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$827
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.

Beaver Hills
1 Unit Available
1497 Ella T Grasso Blvd
1497 Ella T Grasso Blvd, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
**VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE** CHARMING 1BR APT BEAVER HILLS! MINUTES TO SCSU/YALE & DOWNTOWN! **3RD FLOOR** **HEAT/HOT WATER INCLUDED!** Features: *Hardwood Floors *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Tiled Bathroom *New Appliances **Income 2.

New Haven rent trends were flat over the past month

New Haven rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in New Haven stand at $1,094 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,335 for a two-bedroom. New Haven's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of New Haven, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    New Haven rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in New Haven has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. New Haven is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • New Haven's median two-bedroom rent of $1,335 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in New Haven.
    • While rents in New Haven remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Haven than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in New Haven.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

