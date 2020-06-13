271 Apartments for rent in Shelton, CT

Shelton Moving FAQs

Ready to move to Shelton? Not so fast! Here are a few questions to consider before you plan your next move:

How long is the average apartment search?

With a vacancy rate of approximately 5 percent, you'll need approximately six to eight weeks to finish your campaign to infiltrate Shelton. Have a dog, a parrot or other potential renting red-flag? Then plan on adding another couple of weeks to that time frame.Keep in mind that you'll also be competing with wily Yalies, Manhattan commuters, and other unsavory characters, so once you've found your new place, sign that lease.

What's a reasonable rental budget?

More than you'd think. Shelton isn't New York City expensive, but it's still in Connecticut. Shelton is one of the least expensive areas in Fairfield County, so relatively affordable options are available if you look in the right neighborhoods. Conversely, if you're a high roller, there's plenty of multimillion-dollar real estate around.

What makes a successful rental application?

Don't plan on looking at apartments until you have proof of income or a very generous co-signer/benefactor. Glowing references from a previous landlord will push your application to the top of the pile. You should also have a credit report that indicates that you can budget with the best of them.