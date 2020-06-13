271 Apartments for rent in Shelton, CT

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

Last updated June 13
Brooks
7 Units Available
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,229
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,801
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
1 of 5

7 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,470
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.

1 Unit Available
16 Rivendel Drive
16 Rivendell Drive, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious and bright condo in a prestigious complex - Property Id: 293490 Rare find in a prestigious complex! Find your happy place! Spacious, bright, and airy. Perfect for families or entertaining. Private, quiet location.

1 Unit Available
257 Kneen Street
257 Kneen Street, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Pristine 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhouse. Completely remodeled top to bottom: All new paint, gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is brand new; new appliances, granite and backsplash.

1 Unit Available
347 Green Rock
347 Green Rock, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2814 sqft
Magnificently maintained and updated unit on corner of Navajo Loop and Green Rock in sought-after Aspetuck Village. Lovely 2BD, 2.5BA townhouse with newly-installed laminate floors thru-out most of the Townhouse.

1 Unit Available
26 Oronoque Trail
26 Oronoque Trail, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1476 sqft
Just move into this well-maintained 3BR 1.5 Bath Hi-Ranch. New hardwood floors with bright oversized Eat-In-Kitchen. Sliders to deck right off the Kitchen. Ask about pets, No Smoking. Garage included. Tenant to remove snow and maintain lawn.

1 Unit Available
63 Jane Street
63 Jane Street, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1050 sqft
Nice second floor one bedroom with walk up attic for plenty of storage. Laundry in unit, on street parking.

1 Unit Available
38 Kneen Street
38 Kneen Street, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Nicely updated 3rd unit apartment with 2bedroom and one bathroom in the heart of Shelton. Close to Route 8 and near by towns such as Derby and Ansonia. It comes with a Washer and Dryer hook up. Call or text for a private showing. No pet allowed.

1 Unit Available
140 Kyles Way
140 Kyles Way, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2389 sqft
LUXURY LIVING AT CRESCENT VILLAGE CONDOMINIUMS. LARGEST OF THE UNITS. FULL 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHS, END UNIT THAT HAS FULL BEDROOM WITH BATH IN LOWER LEVEL W/PRIVATE WALK-OUT TO REAR OF UNIT. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM DINING ROOM WITH ACCESS TO BALCONY DECK.

1 Unit Available
145 Canal Street East - 1, Unit 407
145 Canal Street East, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Rent Includes Heat and Water! Beautiful Loft Style 3 bedroom, 2 Bath, Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer Dryer in unit, Granite counters. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Loft Style Unit, Top Floor, Exposed Beams. Hardwood floors throughout. Assigned parking.

1 Unit Available
6 Bridge Street - 205
6 Bridge St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1010 sqft
Beautiful loft style apartments, in prime river-view location, near shops, restaurants and highways. Units Include stainless steel Stove, refrigerator and Microwave. Washer & dryer are also included in each unit.

1 Unit Available
320 Howe Avenue
320 Howe Avenue, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,650
641 sqft
Cedar Village at Carroll's, Shelton's Newest and Most Attractive Architecturally Designed Apartment Complex is Under Construction Featuring Studio and 1 bedroom apartments Estimated to be available +/- Spring/Summer 2020, With Elevator Access to

1 Unit Available
346 Coram Avenue - 1
346 Coram Ave, Shelton, CT
Studio
$1,450
1450 sqft
Recently renovated commercial space in downtown Shelton directly across from post office parking lot. Open layout ideal for office or retail space. New efficient condensing furnace and all new LED lighting.
Results within 1 mile of Shelton

1 Unit Available
175 Minerva Street
175 Minerva Street, Derby, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
875 sqft
Beautiful well kept Victorian Home First Floor 3 Rooms, Eat in Kitchen with a Pantry, Stove, Refrigerator also Washer & Dryer included in basement with interior access.

1 Unit Available
54 Blue Ridge Drive
54 Blue Ridge Drive, Trumbull, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3763 sqft
Lovely rental opportunity in this one of a kind home in the coveted Nichols section of Trumbull. One year, unfurnished rental.

1 Unit Available
23 Washington Street
23 Washington Street, Derby, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1864 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial. Has a master bedroom suite with a claw foot tub, sunroom, and lovely garden area. Park like setting.
Results within 5 miles of Shelton
1 of 34

$
Post Road North
21 Units Available
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
1 of 10

Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
8 Units Available
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
932 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
1 of 9

Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,402
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
1 of 7

Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
7 Units Available
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
913 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
1 of 6

Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Crest
79 Noble Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1033 sqft
Spinnaker Crest is a charming two-bedroom community tucked in a neighborhood setting on the west end of Milford’s historical Town Green.
1 of 1

$
13 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,565
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
1 of 20

9 Units Available
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
Studio
$1,510
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1078 sqft
Located near Interstate 95 and the Stratford Center Historic District. Contemporary apartments have breakfast bars and plenty of counter space, plus walk-in closets and ice makers.
1 of 5

Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,798
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.

Median Rent in Shelton

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Shelton is $1,115, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,408.
Studio
$911
1 Bed
$1,115
2 Beds
$1,408
3+ Beds
$1,780
City GuideShelton
Shelton, Connecticut: Home to the original wiffle ball manufacturer: Wiffle Ball, Inc.

Want to leave the Big Apple for some easy suburban living? Located only 68 miles from Manhattan and 10 miles from New Haven, Shelton, Connecticut, has been luring the unsuspecting city dweller with a unique blend of up-and-coming developments and colonial charm. Also, unlike most of the surrounding towns, Shelton is still relatively affordable, even if you don't have a Manhattan salary. So take a chance and become one of this town's nearly 40,000 residents.

Shelton Moving FAQs

Ready to move to Shelton? Not so fast! Here are a few questions to consider before you plan your next move:

How long is the average apartment search?

With a vacancy rate of approximately 5 percent, you'll need approximately six to eight weeks to finish your campaign to infiltrate Shelton. Have a dog, a parrot or other potential renting red-flag? Then plan on adding another couple of weeks to that time frame.Keep in mind that you'll also be competing with wily Yalies, Manhattan commuters, and other unsavory characters, so once you've found your new place, sign that lease.

What's a reasonable rental budget?

More than you'd think. Shelton isn't New York City expensive, but it's still in Connecticut. Shelton is one of the least expensive areas in Fairfield County, so relatively affordable options are available if you look in the right neighborhoods. Conversely, if you're a high roller, there's plenty of multimillion-dollar real estate around.

What makes a successful rental application?

Don't plan on looking at apartments until you have proof of income or a very generous co-signer/benefactor. Glowing references from a previous landlord will push your application to the top of the pile. You should also have a credit report that indicates that you can budget with the best of them.

Picking a Neighborhood in Shelton

Here is a rundown on some of the neighborhoods in Shelton:

Booth Hill Road: You have champagne and caviar tastes as well as the budget to match if this neighborhood strikes your fancy. Just know that most homes are owner occupied, which means you'll have to grease some palms just to look at rental houses in this area.

Bridgeport Avenue: If you love outdoor adventures, you'll never leave the neighborhood. Your biggest decision may be choosing between the Trap Falls Reservior or the Shelton Land Trust.

Downtown: A 2005 plan to spruce up downtown Shelton has yielded significant dividends. Look for the hipster apartment of your dreams in a converted factory or examine the newly built rental condos in the area.

Huntington Center: If old buildings are your raison d'etre, Huntington Center is your neighborhood soulmate. In the Huntington Historic District, there are 46 historic buildings, and some date back to the 18th century. Although the oldest houses are not rental homes, you can still enjoy the historical ambiance as you walk by.

Pine Rock Park: You'll find mostly small ranches on equally small lots in this community named after a forgotten amusement park. However, if you want to create your very own Wonder Years, this neighborhood is a great place to search for reasonably-priced suburban rental properties.

White Hills: Named for its high elevation and dogwood blossoms, White Hills still preserves rural living in suburban Sheldon. While it's become more crowded, you can still see fields of strawberries nestled between the standard Greek revival housing.

Living in Shelton

Shelton's location is its largest asset, but that doesn't mean it's devoid of other lures. Pubs, fancy restaurants, and boutique shops all serve the area residents.

Enjoying the Outdoors

With 15 percent of Shelton set aside for green spaces, there are plenty of trails for biking and hiking. Even your precious four-legged companion is welcome, provided you keep him on a leash and bring a bag to store any 'gifts' that he might leave. If you're more of a seafarer, the Shelton waterfront supports boating and fishing.

Getting Out of Town

Can't stand the picturesque vistas of small-town Connecticut for another second? Shelton is prized for its close proximity to New Haven and Manhattan, so there's no need to get stir crazy. Commuter rail in nearby Stratford will get you to the Big Apple in 90 minutes, and New Haven is a quick 30 minute drive.

Preparing for Hurricanes

Property along the Housatonic River may be less appealing when you consider the damage that Hurricane Sandy did to the shoreline. Luckily, the tough New Englanders of Shelton have plans in place for any flood, power outage, or wind storm.

If you're tired of the hassles of city living, Shelton could be the getaway you'll never want to leave. Spend a long weekend in this town, and you'll be searching the rental classifieds until you sign your lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Shelton?
In Shelton, the median rent is $911 for a studio, $1,115 for a 1-bedroom, $1,408 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,780 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Shelton, check out our monthly Shelton Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Shelton?
Some of the colleges located in the Shelton area include Albertus Magnus College, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, University of New Haven, and Norwalk Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Shelton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Shelton from include New Haven, Stamford, Hartford, Middletown, and Milford city.

