Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:38 PM

98 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Haven, CT

Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,379
1364 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated May 29 at 09:14pm
$
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
Beautiful units located right by the New Haven Green. Units have high ceilings and large windows. Amenities include a private outside courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a bike storage room.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
East Rock
33 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,119
1364 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown New Haven
15 Units Available
Cambridge Oxford
32 High St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
975 sqft
In the heart of New Haven, just steps from Yale's old campus, enjoy historic apartment homes with all modern conveniences. 24-hour gym and updated interiors with wood floors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Westville
9 Units Available
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
2400 sqft
Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, high ceilings, and balconies in select units. Complex offers gym, media room, and game parlor. Walking distance to dining at Cilantro Mexican Grill and Dayton Street Apizza.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1300 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with generous closet space and large bedrooms. Grow your own veggies in the on-site organic garden. On-site laundry available. Right near Hamden's "Miracle Mile," where you can shop, eat, and socialize.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 29 at 09:19pm
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Strouse Adler
78 Olive St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
Recently renovated historic apartment in an extremely walkable neighborhood near Wooster Square. One- to three-bedroom units feature hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet-friendly, with easy access I-91, Connecticut Turnpike and public transit.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Rock
1 Unit Available
167 Linden St
167 Linden Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 bedroom and 1.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beaver Hills
1 Unit Available
246 Colony Rd
246 Colony Road, New Haven, CT
Stunning 5 bedroom 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West River
1 Unit Available
121 Auburn St
121 Auburn Street, New Haven, CT
Newly Renovated Single Family House 4br 1.5 bath Contact: Levi Mm 646 923 1524 **Virtual Tours Available** - Newly Renovated - Hardwood Floors - Tiled Kitchen - 1.5 Bath - Fenced Yard - Deck Requirements: Minimum Monthly Income Must = 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Newhallville
1 Unit Available
49 Shelton Ave
49 Shelton Ave, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor available now! Located in the heart of New Haven, this newly renovated apartment features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Quinnipiac Meadows
1 Unit Available
1385 Quinnipiac Ave Fl 1
1385 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 07/10/20 Coming available soon large 3 Bedroom Apartment with your own private garage Call 203-467-7068 (RLNE5828372)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
322 Winthrop Ave 2
322 Winthrop Ave, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
322 Winthrop Ave #2 - Property Id: 292228 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292228 Property Id 292228 (RLNE5826878)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Newhallville
1 Unit Available
20 Bassett St
20 Bassett St, New Haven, CT
4 Bedroom & 2.5 bathroom duplex located on the 2nd and 3rd floor of a two family house. The house features kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms, washer and dryer hookup in the unit, off street parking, and large backyard.

1 of 65

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Rock
1 Unit Available
1298 State St
1298 State St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Brand New Fully Renovated Apartments - Property Id: 216374 New Haven Apartments: Brand New, spacious, and well lit 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments with hardwood flooring, central air heating, and cooling, and in-building shared laundry.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hill
1 Unit Available
73 S Water St
73 South Water Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Stunning newly renovated 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom single family house located steps away from the water and with great views of the harbor and local boats available now! The house features a brand new kitchen with ceramic tiles, brand new bathroom and

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wooster Square - Mill River
1 Unit Available
157 Olive Street 1
157 Olive St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1700 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Huge 3BR Wooster Square with In-Unit Washer/Dryer - Property Id: 274643 This large 3 BR unit on the western edge of Wooster Square is newly refurbished! Convenient to Wooster restaurants, downtown, and Yale campus.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wooster Square - Mill River
1 Unit Available
157 Olive Street 3
157 Olive Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2200 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Huge, Luxury 3BR/3BA Wooster Sq Apt - Walk to Yale - Property Id: 274652 The apartment is approximately 800 square feet larger than most comparable luxury units, and nearly 50% less expensive.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dwight
1 Unit Available
382 Crown St 2
382 Crown Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
500 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3BR Downtown/Yale - GIANT backyard and porch - Property Id: 270331 Remodeled 3 BR/1BA Steps from Yale Campus & Downtown - Excellent Value Location: 382 Crown St.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wooster Square - Mill River
1 Unit Available
48 Lyon Street 2
48 Lyon Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2100 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 48 Lyon Street - Property Id: 270218 This is a brand new renovation for a 4BR unit in a house that just got a $100k makeover - brand new siding and mechanicals.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Rock
1 Unit Available
946 State Street 3L
946 State St, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
Unit 3L Available 08/01/20 Remodeled East Rock 3BR Super Close to Yale SOM - Property Id: 270343 3BR unit (sometimes used as 2BR with big office!) in highly desirable East Rock.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Rock
2 Units Available
Spring Glen
25 Springside Avenue, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Amazing brand new full gut renovation Two & three bedroom units Everything is brand new. Hardwood flooring throughout New Kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westville
3 Units Available
920 Whalley Ave
920 Whalley Avenue, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Brand new renovation -1 bedroom with one bathroom -2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms -3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms -5 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms In beautiful Westville, walking distance to everything Extremely close to SCSU, Amity and

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dwight
1 Unit Available
378 Crown Street
378 Crown Street, New Haven, CT
House for Rent, Steps to Yale - Four bedroom house close to Yale, great for shares! - 4 bed - 2 bath - Hardwood floors - Private decks - Washer/Dryer - Great Entertaining Space! Close to Yale Hospital, Yale Schools of Art, Architecture and Drama.

June 2020 New Haven Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New Haven Rent Report. New Haven rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Haven rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 New Haven Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New Haven Rent Report. New Haven rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Haven rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

New Haven rent trends were flat over the past month

New Haven rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in New Haven stand at $1,094 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,335 for a two-bedroom. New Haven's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of New Haven, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    New Haven rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in New Haven has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. New Haven is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • New Haven's median two-bedroom rent of $1,335 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in New Haven.
    • While rents in New Haven remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Haven than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in New Haven.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

