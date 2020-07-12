/
prospect hill
155 Apartments for rent in Prospect Hill, New Haven, CT
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1083 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
118 Sheldon Ter Apt 1L
118 Sheldon Terrace, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
720 sqft
Amazing and freshly renovated 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment in a Prime Location: minuted from the Yale New Haven Campus available now! This charming and newly updated apartment is located in a quiet neighborhood on the end of a cul-de-sac just
114 Sheldon Ter Apt 2L
114 Sheldon Terrace, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
720 sqft
Amazing and freshly renovated 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment in a Prime Location: minuted from the Yale New Haven Campus available now! This charming and newly updated apartment is located in a quiet neighborhood on the end of a cul-de-sac just
38 Sheffield Ave
38 Sheffield Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Second floor two bedroom unit New flooring throughout Brand new kitchen and bathroom Large bedrooms. Extremely close to Yale Printing, Yale Divinity School and everything science park has to offer.
110 Sheldon Terrace
110 Sheldon Terrace, New Haven, CT
Studio
$850
450 sqft
Just rebuild entire apartment , large Studio , ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED , Comes with high speed internet included IN RENT , new kitchen cabinets with stainless steal appliances, hardwood floor , new bathroom.
550 Whitney Ave 4
550 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
475 sqft
Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 Spacious and Quiet East Rock Studio - Walk to Yale - Property Id: 282121 This apartment is a brand new remodel in the penthouse of a great building on quiet Whitney Ave close to all the great local markets and shops and
162 Huntington Street
162 Huntington Street, New Haven, CT
8 Bedrooms
$8,995
7436 sqft
Live with your friends like royalty in the heart of East Rock. Very rare and stunning mansion sits on one of the largest residential lots in New Haven with 1.06 acres of extensive ornamental gardens.
738 Whitney Avenue
738 Whitney Avenue, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
East Rock. Stunning one bedroom with two full bathrooms, dishwasher, and bonus room. Duplex- style apartment with spiral staircase leading to bedroom. HEAT, HOTWATER, AND PARKING INCLUDED. A light, airy unit that feels very large.
496 Whitney Avenue
496 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,800
940 sqft
RENTAL at the sought after Whitney Walk! 2 bed room or 1 bedroom with an office (since one room is smaller). TOP FLOOR, sunlight shines in from sky lights and windows all throughout.
544 Whitney Avenue
544 Whitney Avenue, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,395
4040 sqft
Very desirable section of New Haven. Close to restaurants, Yale, Downtown, and more. This large 2 bedroom apartment has large windows in the living that allow natural light to pour in.
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,985
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,085
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartment homes located right on Lake Whitney. Homes feature updated decor and open layouts. Located on the bus line and near I-91. Steps from cafes and restaurants.
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,507
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,837
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,694
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
The Novella
1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,560
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1095 sqft
Brand new apartments with large windows and chef-inspired kitchens. Property offers tenants access to a fitness center, theater and sun terrace. Minutes from Yale University and all the fun of downtown New Haven.
Whitney Avenue
1217 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,010
1 Bedroom
$1,010
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in a pet-friendly building right down the street from Lake Whitney. Amenities include 24-hour maintenance, bike storage and on-site laundry. Section 8 accepted.
38 Giles Street
38 Giles Street, New Haven County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2099 sqft
38 Giles Street Available 07/16/20 Available 8/1 Elegant 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath Single Family in Hamden $2695/mo - 38 Giles St Available 8/1 $2695 4-Bed 2.
1150 Chapel St Apt 2
1150 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,300
Studio apartment in amazing location: Downtown New Haven available now! This newly renovated and modern apartment features amazing hardwood floors throughout, gorgeous granite counters, beautiful cabinets, and brand new kitchen appliances! The unit
790 Orange St Apt 3
790 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
**EXCELLENT CREDIT SCORE REQUIRED!** 2 bedroom apartment available now in prime location: Downtown New Haven! This apartment features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, stove and fridge in the kitchen, and plenty of natural lighting! Also, there
1047 Whitney Avenue
1047 Whitney Ave, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
1047 Whitney Avenue Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Hamden New Haven Line - These beautiful two bedroom units are all remodeled and ready for move in. hardwood Floors, new kitchens, Central Air conditioning.
139 Bradley Street
139 Bradley Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
Great clean one bedroom located on first floor. Convenient to everything. Off street parking. well maintained building. Available now. NO PETS /NO SMOKING Policy. Coin-operated laundry and storage in the basement. Separate entrance.
20 Bassett St
20 Bassett St, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning 4 Bedroom & 2.5 bathroom duplex located on the 2nd and 3rd floor of a two family house. Living room with den could be use as a bedroom. Beautiful porch.
38 Trumbull Street 3
38 Trumbull Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1200 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 AMAZING and BIG NEW 2BR - Best Location for Yale - Property Id: 270296 Highly desirable and quaint East Rock community, just off of Orange Street.
249 Humphrey St Apt 1
249 Humphrey St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$950
Studio apartment in amazing location available now! This apartment features hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural lighting, closet space in the back, and tiled floors in the kitchen! Street parking is available and small pets are welcome with
336 Sherman Ave Apt 3
336 Sherman Ave, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
**EXCELLENT CREDIT REQUIRED!** Good Credit Required!! Freshly renovated spacious 3 bedroom apartment is located on the 3rd floor of a 3 family home in the New Haven Area.
