115 Apartments for rent in Trumbull, CT📍
1 of 1
1 of 40
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 9
1 of 8
1 of 31
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 40
1 of 38
1 of 13
1 of 17
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 8
1 of 1
1 of 17
1 of 20
Trumbull, Connecticut is home to more than 36,000 residents and repeatedly appears in national survey listings as one of the greatest places in the country to live. Hate to travel? Move to Trumbull and you'll never have to leave again! This is one of America's older towns, founded in 1797 and named after the Connecticut Governor Jonathan Trumbull, who was the only colonial governor to offer his support to the American Revolution against England. The motto of the town is "Pride in our past, faith in our future."
If you are a youngish whippersnapper hoping to make it big in Trumbull, try the apartment options in Trumbull. While most of the area contains single family homes (and ones that no young person could ever afford), several of the city's neighborhoods offer affordable rental options for year-long leases. Prices range from kind of expensive to really expensive.
Nichols Farms: Nichols is a small historic village within Trumbull. It's home to some of the oldest buildings in the area. You won't find any high-rise type apartments here, but there are some homes to rent. Be prepared to spend an arm and a leg for rent.
Long Hill: Long Hill is another village located within Trumbull -- and it is mostly residential. The area is home to mostly older houses -- although there are more apartment buildings than in Nichols Farms. Rent is more reasonable in these parts, so it's a great option for someone without a lot of coins in the piggy bank who still wants a quiet residential neighborhood.
Trumbull Center: Rents in Trumbull won’t break the bank, and many houses have plenty of green yard space and privacy.
Tashua: If you want a large, lavish home to enjoy in Trumbull, look to the north near the Tashua Gold Course. Rents are among the most expensive in the area, but man, can you ever live it up in your own personal "Richie Rich" mansion! We're talking 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, chandeliers, amazing furniture and an elevator. A bit expensive for the time being? Consider it your retirement motivation.
Trumbull is an economic boom-town. As far as corporations are concerned, money is made here. Whether you have a business now or are interested in starting one once you have found the perfect Trumbull rental home, you will be among some of the masters when it comes to turning an idea into solid profit. There are a whole lot of Fortune 500 companies that are based right here in Trumbull and can perhaps offer a glimpse of the magic that turns a business plan into a multimillion dollar endeavor. Care to find out? Place your business headquarters here alongside the company headquarters of Nasdaq, Unilever, Sikorsky, Marriott Hotel, Oxford Health, Pilot Pen and Cadbury-Schwepps. Cha-ching!