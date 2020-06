115 Apartments for rent in Trumbull, CT

Rental Homes in Trumbull

If you are a youngish whippersnapper hoping to make it big in Trumbull, try the apartment options in Trumbull. While most of the area contains single family homes (and ones that no young person could ever afford), several of the city's neighborhoods offer affordable rental options for year-long leases. Prices range from kind of expensive to really expensive.

Nichols Farms: Nichols is a small historic village within Trumbull. It's home to some of the oldest buildings in the area. You won't find any high-rise type apartments here, but there are some homes to rent. Be prepared to spend an arm and a leg for rent.

Long Hill: Long Hill is another village located within Trumbull -- and it is mostly residential. The area is home to mostly older houses -- although there are more apartment buildings than in Nichols Farms. Rent is more reasonable in these parts, so it's a great option for someone without a lot of coins in the piggy bank who still wants a quiet residential neighborhood.

Trumbull Center: Rents in Trumbull won’t break the bank, and many houses have plenty of green yard space and privacy.

Tashua: If you want a large, lavish home to enjoy in Trumbull, look to the north near the Tashua Gold Course. Rents are among the most expensive in the area, but man, can you ever live it up in your own personal "Richie Rich" mansion! We're talking 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, chandeliers, amazing furniture and an elevator. A bit expensive for the time being? Consider it your retirement motivation.