Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

115 Apartments for rent in Trumbull, CT

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,565
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
54 Blue Ridge Drive
54 Blue Ridge Drive, Trumbull, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3763 sqft
Lovely rental opportunity in this one of a kind home in the coveted Nichols section of Trumbull. One year, unfurnished rental.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brooks
7 Units Available
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,229
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,801
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
Last updated June 4 at 03:25pm
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
Arbor Park I
1 Nutmeg Dr., Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Arbor Park I apartments offers spacious two and three bedroom townhouse and flat style units in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. Enjoy easy access to shopping, schools, parks and highways.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Reservoir - Whiskey Hill
1 Unit Available
981 Sylvan Ave
981 Sylvan Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
7 Bedrooms
$3,500
Newly renovated, single family home, great commuter property, brand new 2nd floor, with 3 bedroom plus 1 extra room suitable for office or den and full bathroom, first floor contains 3 bedrooms, full bathroom, living room, dining room and kitchen

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North End
1 Unit Available
2994 Madison Avenue
2994 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
875 sqft
BRIGHT & TASTEFULLY updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in desirable North End complex 1.5 mile from Sacred Heart University.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North End
1 Unit Available
2955 Madison Avenue
2955 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
740 sqft
Settle right into this IMMACULATE and tastefully renovated 1 bedroom unit in North Bridgeport.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
182 Dupont Place
182 DuPont Pl, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
Completely renovated, gorgeous townhouse style apartment. New kitchen with white shaker cabinets, Carrera quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. New modern tiled bath. New paint and hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
132 Virginia Avenue
132 Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
948 sqft
This townhouse style rental is waiting for you. Featuring two bedroom, living room dinning area, remodel kitchen and bathroom. Hardwood floors, finish basement.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
151 Louisiana Avenue
151 Louisiana Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
Renovated unit with finished basement, newer kitchen cabinets,quartz countertops,stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in the basement, basement has new floors. Updated bathroom upstairs, all new windows.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North End
1 Unit Available
42 Elmsford Road
42 Elmsford Road, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1132 sqft
Easy living in this one level ranch with no steps. Fresh, clean, light, bright and ready to move right in. Extra large living room has great wall space for your wrap sofa, comfy chairs and the large screen TV. Master bedroom has double closets.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North End
1 Unit Available
56 Hallock
56 Hallock St, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Reduce for quick Rent!!!Prime north end Spacious 3 bedroom apartment in the North end. Fresly painted, Hardwood floors throughout, Eat-in-Kitchen, Private backyard, Laundry in the unit. Plenty of storage. References and credit check required.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North End
1 Unit Available
260 Edgemoor Road
260 Edgemoor Road, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1510 sqft
Just remodeled, nice North End Townhouse 2 bdrms 1 1/2 bath Partially finished basement, Resevred parking. In ground pool to enjoy summer days. This is a place to be. Call now it won't last. No pets and No smoking.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North End
1 Unit Available
20 Raleigh Road
20 Raleigh Road, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2610 sqft
Fantastic 5 bedroom 2 Bath home completely renovated in 2020 from top to bottom. New kitchen & baths, brand new hardwood floors, fireplace, sun porch, great yard on a quiet street only steps from Sacred Heart! Ideal for roommates!!

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North End
1 Unit Available
663 Frenchtown Road
663 Frenchtown Road, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1832 sqft
Recent Extensive Remodeling, This 9 room, 5 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
70 Crown Street
70 Crown Street, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
$800
132 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED ROOM FOR RENT. Located across from Beardsley park with views of Bunnell's Pond. ROOM available for rent in this beautiful Victorian home on desirable Crown St. Shared kitchen and bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North End
1 Unit Available
1825 Chopsey Hill Road
1825 Chopsey Hill Road, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
College Students Dream! 5 Bedrooms/ 2 Full Bathrooms/ less than 5 minutes to Sacred Heart University’s main campus! Walking Distance to Sacred Hearts Cambridge and Oakview campuses! Don’t miss your chance to rent this oversized Cape in Bridgeport

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North End
1 Unit Available
333 Vincellette Street
333 Vincellette Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1320 sqft
Spacious townhome for rent, located in the desirable Candlelight Square complex in the North End of Bridgeport! This unit was completely remodeled in 2019, and features 3 bedrooms and 1.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North End
1 Unit Available
59 Vanguard Street
59 Vanguard Street, Bridgeport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
1519 sqft
This strategically located home was renovated 3 years ago. Within 5 minutes walk of Stop & Shop, many restaurants and stores. Great for SHU students being a seven minute drive to campus or family.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North End
1 Unit Available
33 Trelane Drive
33 Trelane Drive, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1888 sqft
Totally updated Large Raised Ranch. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house. Dinning area leads to slides to large deck.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
North End
1 Unit Available
105 Beauvue Terrace
105 Beauvue Terrace, Bridgeport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2578 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED! North end location. Large cape style home offers updated amenities. Spacious living room leading to an entertaining room with featured field stone fireplace and sliders to access backyard and deck.

Last updated February 17 at 05:16pm
North End
1 Unit Available
3144 Old Town Rd.
3144 Old Town Road, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
$3,300
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3144 Old Town Rd. in Bridgeport. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated December 19 at 08:22pm
North End
1 Unit Available
50 Greenhouse Road
50 Greenhouse Road, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1297 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN NORTH END CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM WITH SLIDERS TO THE DECK. TWO LARGE BEDROOMS WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE. MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
9 Units Available
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
Studio
$1,510
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1078 sqft
Located near Interstate 95 and the Stratford Center Historic District. Contemporary apartments have breakfast bars and plenty of counter space, plus walk-in closets and ice makers.

Median Rent in Trumbull

Last updated Apr. 2016
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Trumbull is $3,149, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,976.
Studio
$2,575
1 Bed
$3,149
2 Beds
$3,976
3+ Beds
$5,027
City GuideTrumbull
"Village dreams and childhood scenes are things that I remember yet. Land of dreams and moonlit streams, how close to heaven can you get? Nights full of stars, hearts full of joy. Paradise for a girl and a boy. I guess it suits me to a T - Connecticut is the place for me to be." (-Michael Feinstein, "Connecticut")

Trumbull, Connecticut is home to more than 36,000 residents and repeatedly appears in national survey listings as one of the greatest places in the country to live. Hate to travel? Move to Trumbull and you'll never have to leave again! This is one of America's older towns, founded in 1797 and named after the Connecticut Governor Jonathan Trumbull, who was the only colonial governor to offer his support to the American Revolution against England. The motto of the town is "Pride in our past, faith in our future."

Rental Homes in Trumbull

If you are a youngish whippersnapper hoping to make it big in Trumbull, try the apartment options in Trumbull. While most of the area contains single family homes (and ones that no young person could ever afford), several of the city's neighborhoods offer affordable rental options for year-long leases. Prices range from kind of expensive to really expensive.

Nichols Farms: Nichols is a small historic village within Trumbull. It's home to some of the oldest buildings in the area. You won't find any high-rise type apartments here, but there are some homes to rent. Be prepared to spend an arm and a leg for rent.

Long Hill: Long Hill is another village located within Trumbull -- and it is mostly residential. The area is home to mostly older houses -- although there are more apartment buildings than in Nichols Farms. Rent is more reasonable in these parts, so it's a great option for someone without a lot of coins in the piggy bank who still wants a quiet residential neighborhood.

Trumbull Center: Rents in Trumbull won’t break the bank, and many houses have plenty of green yard space and privacy.

Tashua: If you want a large, lavish home to enjoy in Trumbull, look to the north near the Tashua Gold Course. Rents are among the most expensive in the area, but man, can you ever live it up in your own personal "Richie Rich" mansion! We're talking 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, chandeliers, amazing furniture and an elevator. A bit expensive for the time being? Consider it your retirement motivation.

Living in Trumbull

Trumbull is an economic boom-town. As far as corporations are concerned, money is made here. Whether you have a business now or are interested in starting one once you have found the perfect Trumbull rental home, you will be among some of the masters when it comes to turning an idea into solid profit. There are a whole lot of Fortune 500 companies that are based right here in Trumbull and can perhaps offer a glimpse of the magic that turns a business plan into a multimillion dollar endeavor. Care to find out? Place your business headquarters here alongside the company headquarters of Nasdaq, Unilever, Sikorsky, Marriott Hotel, Oxford Health, Pilot Pen and Cadbury-Schwepps. Cha-ching!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Trumbull?
In Trumbull, the median rent is $2,575 for a studio, $3,149 for a 1-bedroom, $3,976 for a 2-bedroom, and $5,027 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Trumbull, check out our monthly Trumbull Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Trumbull?
Some of the colleges located in the Trumbull area include Albertus Magnus College, University of New Haven, Norwalk Community College, Wesleyan University, and Yale University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Trumbull?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Trumbull from include New Haven, Stamford, Middletown, Milford city, and Norwalk.

