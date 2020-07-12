/
newhallville
154 Apartments for rent in Newhallville, New Haven, CT
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated May 29 at 09:20pm
Contact for Availability
214 State Street
214 State Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,640
1600 sqft
214 STATE STREET - STATE STREET LOFTS, Enjoy all that beautiful New Haven has to offer!
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20 Bassett St
20 Bassett St, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning 4 Bedroom & 2.5 bathroom duplex located on the 2nd and 3rd floor of a two family house. Living room with den could be use as a bedroom. Beautiful porch.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
244 Division St
244 Division Street, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Huge 4BR Single Family in quiet nook of New Haven! **ONGOING RENOVATIONS!** *Fresh Floors *1.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
280 Shelton Avenue
280 Shelton Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom colonial, separate living room and dining room, eat in kitchen with new laminate flooring, newer kitchen and stove 2 years old, hardwood floors, Brand New windows, washer dryer hook up inside the unit, off street parking.
1 of 10
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
97 Shepard St Fl 1
97 Shepard St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$995
Beautiful Newly Renovated large 2 bedroom located on the 1st floor of a multi family house.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
21 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,985
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
15 Units Available
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1083 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
Eli Whitney
750 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,355
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
975 sqft
Walkable, beautiful, and comfortable, this beautiful development offers lots of unique features. Apartments include heat and hot water as well as hardwood floors, walk-in closets, an on-site fitness center, and a shuttle.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Cambridge Oxford
32 High St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,450
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
700 sqft
In the heart of New Haven, just steps from Yale's old campus, enjoy historic apartment homes with all modern conveniences. 24-hour gym and updated interiors with wood floors.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
17 Units Available
The Novella
1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,560
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1095 sqft
Brand new apartments with large windows and chef-inspired kitchens. Property offers tenants access to a fitness center, theater and sun terrace. Minutes from Yale University and all the fun of downtown New Haven.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
118 Sheldon Ter Apt 1L
118 Sheldon Terrace, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
720 sqft
Amazing and freshly renovated 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment in a Prime Location: minuted from the Yale New Haven Campus available now! This charming and newly updated apartment is located in a quiet neighborhood on the end of a cul-de-sac just
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
114 Sheldon Ter Apt 2L
114 Sheldon Terrace, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
720 sqft
Amazing and freshly renovated 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment in a Prime Location: minuted from the Yale New Haven Campus available now! This charming and newly updated apartment is located in a quiet neighborhood on the end of a cul-de-sac just
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1456 Ella T Grasso Blvd Apt 1
1456 Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Stunning and newly remodeled 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom multi-family house with a beautiful living room & dining room located on the 1st Floor in an amazing location is available now! This apartment is freshly painted and newly renovated and is perfect
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
38 Giles Street
38 Giles Street, New Haven County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2099 sqft
38 Giles Street Available 07/16/20 Available 8/1 Elegant 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath Single Family in Hamden $2695/mo - 38 Giles St Available 8/1 $2695 4-Bed 2.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1150 Chapel St Apt 2
1150 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,300
Studio apartment in amazing location: Downtown New Haven available now! This newly renovated and modern apartment features amazing hardwood floors throughout, gorgeous granite counters, beautiful cabinets, and brand new kitchen appliances! The unit
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1047 Whitney Avenue
1047 Whitney Ave, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
1047 Whitney Avenue Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Hamden New Haven Line - These beautiful two bedroom units are all remodeled and ready for move in. hardwood Floors, new kitchens, Central Air conditioning.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
38 Sheffield Ave
38 Sheffield Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Second floor two bedroom unit New flooring throughout Brand new kitchen and bathroom Large bedrooms. Extremely close to Yale Printing, Yale Divinity School and everything science park has to offer.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
110 Sheldon Terrace
110 Sheldon Terrace, New Haven, CT
Studio
$850
450 sqft
Just rebuild entire apartment , large Studio , ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED , Comes with high speed internet included IN RENT , new kitchen cabinets with stainless steal appliances, hardwood floor , new bathroom.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
261 Winthrop Ave
261 Winthrop Avenue, New Haven, CT
7 Bedrooms
$2,700
2700 sqft
Spacious 7-Bed/1.5 Bath Single Family Home Available 7/1 $2700/mo - 261 Winthrop Ave Available 7/1 $2700/mo 7-Bed 1.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
309 Norton Street
309 Norton Street, New Haven, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful Modern 5 Bed 3 Bath - Beautifully renovated 5 Bed 3 Bathroom Single Family house just 5 minutes to Downtown New Haven.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
550 Whitney Ave 4
550 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 Spacious and Quiet East Rock Studio - Walk to Yale - Property Id: 282121 This apartment is a brand new remodel in the penthouse of a great building on quiet Whitney Ave close to all the great local markets and shops and
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
38 Trumbull Street 3
38 Trumbull Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1200 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 AMAZING and BIG NEW 2BR - Best Location for Yale - Property Id: 270296 Highly desirable and quaint East Rock community, just off of Orange Street.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
382 Crown Street 4
382 Crown St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
550 sqft
Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 Downtown 1BR Steps from Yale - Hardwood Floors - Property Id: 270317 Great 1BR unit in 5-unit building just steps from Yale and close to downtown and all the great restaurants and nightlife on Crown Street (but far enough
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1497 Ella T Grasso Blvd
1497 Ella T Grasso Blvd, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE** CHARMING 1BR APT BEAVER HILLS! MINUTES TO SCSU/YALE & DOWNTOWN! **3RD FLOOR** **HEAT/HOT WATER INCLUDED!** Features: *Hardwood Floors *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Tiled Bathroom *New Appliances **Income 2.
