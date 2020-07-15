202 Apartments for rent in Ansonia, CT

Moving to Ansonia

Ansonia is an awesome place to stay, and this is likely why more than 3,000 people pack into every square mile of the city just to call it home. This doesn't mean that it's crowded, though; population density is a weird thing to understand. There's numbers and figures and carrying the one... we hate calculus. Either way, with a violent crime rate much lower than Connecticut's in general, and one that's insanely lower than America's, you're probably going to want to get to Ansonia quick. Everyone loves feeling safe at night, and you can fall to sleep relaxed even after watching a "Scream" marathon.

When to start looking

It wouldn't hurt to start looking at least four months in advance. In reality, Ansonia is a popular place for people to live; and while there are places to go around, it may take you some time to find one that you love in a neighborhood that you like. Come on people... this is true in any city. Keep in mind, though, that more than one out of every three residents in the city are renters. This means that you're likely to have plenty of competition when looking at the best places. So if you're ready to rent an apartment in Ansonia, get off your tush and get looking!

When to make the move

When looking at a place like Ansonia, there really is no 'wrong' time to move there. You're not going to take that for an answer, though, are you? Fine. Well there's no real need to consider a rainy season to avoid. Every month, except for February, has an average rainfall right around four inches. If you're really looking for a reason to pick a specific time of the year, try to make it during the summer. Average low temperatures can drop down to 17 degrees during the winter, and you don't want to lose a toe while transporting your belongings. Oh, and the Harvest Festival is in October, and the entire population of the city being in the middle of Main Street could slow your progress after you find an apartment.

What to bring along

There's always the typical things to bring along; you know the drill by now. Bring plenty of money for rental applications, and don't get upset when they tell you that it's non-refundable. Also, make sure that you bring along proof of income. Regardless of whether you're looking at a mansion or studio apartments for rent, your landlord would probably like to know that you can pay your bills. You might be able to dodge an additional pet fee since the majority of homes in the city were built pre-1960, but don't bet on it. Oh, and people might want to keep that crime rate down too, so bring along that background check. Unless you're Charles Manson. Leave it at home if so, and get back to your cell.