202 Apartments for rent in Ansonia, CT📍
Home to everyone from George Washington's Chief of Staff David Humphreys, to Olympic gold medalist John Cooke, Ansonia has continuously lived up to the historical pretext that is expected from an area that's been inhabited by European settlers for over 350 years. It's history, though, is nowhere near all that 'The Copper City' is known for; and those looking to call it home are in for a treat.
Ansonia is an awesome place to stay, and this is likely why more than 3,000 people pack into every square mile of the city just to call it home. This doesn't mean that it's crowded, though; population density is a weird thing to understand. There's numbers and figures and carrying the one... we hate calculus. Either way, with a violent crime rate much lower than Connecticut's in general, and one that's insanely lower than America's, you're probably going to want to get to Ansonia quick. Everyone loves feeling safe at night, and you can fall to sleep relaxed even after watching a "Scream" marathon.
When to start looking
It wouldn't hurt to start looking at least four months in advance. In reality, Ansonia is a popular place for people to live; and while there are places to go around, it may take you some time to find one that you love in a neighborhood that you like. Come on people... this is true in any city. Keep in mind, though, that more than one out of every three residents in the city are renters. This means that you're likely to have plenty of competition when looking at the best places. So if you're ready to rent an apartment in Ansonia, get off your tush and get looking!
When to make the move
When looking at a place like Ansonia, there really is no 'wrong' time to move there. You're not going to take that for an answer, though, are you? Fine. Well there's no real need to consider a rainy season to avoid. Every month, except for February, has an average rainfall right around four inches. If you're really looking for a reason to pick a specific time of the year, try to make it during the summer. Average low temperatures can drop down to 17 degrees during the winter, and you don't want to lose a toe while transporting your belongings. Oh, and the Harvest Festival is in October, and the entire population of the city being in the middle of Main Street could slow your progress after you find an apartment.
What to bring along
There's always the typical things to bring along; you know the drill by now. Bring plenty of money for rental applications, and don't get upset when they tell you that it's non-refundable. Also, make sure that you bring along proof of income. Regardless of whether you're looking at a mansion or studio apartments for rent, your landlord would probably like to know that you can pay your bills. You might be able to dodge an additional pet fee since the majority of homes in the city were built pre-1960, but don't bet on it. Oh, and people might want to keep that crime rate down too, so bring along that background check. Unless you're Charles Manson. Leave it at home if so, and get back to your cell.
There are plenty of cities that really don't have names for their neighborhoods. They'll say 'North' or 'Westside' or random names to represent certain areas. This isn't the case in Ansonia, and do you know why? Because the place is freaking awesome, and it has been for 350 years! Sorry... we got excited there. You should just check out the different neighborhoods; they've all got some pretty cool things going on.
Windy Hill: Okay, if you're a "The Walking Dead" fan, you might want to dodge this place. You will literally be living next to Saint Mary's Cemetery and Pine Grove Cemetery. Of course, the hospitals -- one for humans and one for pets -- are a great perk.
Derby Hill: This is where you want to be for history (that kind of rhymed). David Humphreys' historical house is here, and the area actually serves as Ansonia's historical district. Have fun learning, and we mean that in the non-nerdiest way possible.
Silver Hill: Okay, there's a cemetery here too. It's getting kind of creepy. Don't fret too much, though; Osborndale State Park is nearby as well. And since Pickett's Pond and Osborndale Pond are both there, and zombies can't swim, you should be good to go!
Downtown: Come on people; you know downtown is the place to be. You can get all of your shopping done here, and heck, you could even do this in one stop at Target. Or you could stop by the YMCA. Heck, even enjoy a book at Ansonia's Public Library.
Hilltop: Yes, we know that when you're looking for a condo for rent, or any rental property for that matter, you hear the word 'hill' a lot in this city. There's a good chance you might end up living here, though; it's actually been the largest residential area in the city since WWII.
When you find those all bills paid apartments that you've always been looking for, or whatever rental you happen to find, you can rest assured that there's plenty going on around Ansonia. So pack yourself a Capri-Sun, grab a bag of crackers, and head out to enjoy some of the greatest things a city has to offer.
History without the Museums
Sure, there are nearby museums, but you don't need them! From General Humphreys House on Elm Street to the Ansonia Opera House on Main Street, there's history littered all over this place. Even the Post Office is historical!
Nature Lovers Rejoice
Sure, there are parks around, but you never really know what kind of parks. Heck, it could just be a playground. The Ansonia Nature and Recreation Center, though, has got you covered will all of the animals and greenery you could possibly stomach.
A Little Magic to Top it Off
Ansonia literally has its own magician. Seriously... that's no joke. The Shows of Daniel GreenWolf have been going on for 15 years, and have actually made up thousands of individual shows. Sure, there's plenty of nightlife in the city as well, but you never really enjoy life as much as you did when you believed in magic. That's our sentimental moment for the year. Done.