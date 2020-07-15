Apartment List
202 Apartments for rent in Ansonia, CT

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Library District
8 Clover Street
8 Clover St, Ansonia, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Immaculate and spacious second floor two bedroom apartment! Hardwood floors, open floor plan. Screened porch, plenty of closet space. Parking in street and no use of yard. Absolutely NO PETS.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
31 North Street
31 North St, Ansonia, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS, UPDATED FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT WITH 2/3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. 2 BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH ON 1ST FLOOR. LOWER LEVEL WITH ADDITIONAL FINISHED AREA INCLUDING FULL BATH WITH WASHER & DRYER. PRIVATE YARD FOR THE TENANT'S USE.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Library District
107 Tremont Street
107 Tremont St, Ansonia, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1030 sqft
Welcome to your new Ansonia home! This sun-drenched 3-bedroom apartment, just minutes away from route 8, is a commuter dream. It has been freshly painted and has newly finished hardwood floors as you can see from the pictures.
Results within 1 mile of Ansonia

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
The Barron Building
31 Anson Street, Derby, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
First floor one bedroom unit available, brand new walk in shower.
Results within 5 miles of Ansonia
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
6 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,545
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
145 Canal Street East - 1, Unit 407
145 Canal Street East, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Rent Includes Heat and Water! Beautiful Loft Style 3 bedroom, 2 Bath, Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer Dryer in unit, Granite counters. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Loft Style Unit, Top Floor, Exposed Beams. Hardwood floors throughout. Assigned parking.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
320 Howe Avenue
320 Howe Avenue, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,650
641 sqft
Cedar Village at Carroll's, Shelton's Newest and Most Attractive Architecturally Designed Apartment Complex is Under Construction Featuring Studio and 1 bedroom apartments Estimated to be available +/- Spring/Summer 2020, With Elevator Access to

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
5 Flax Mill Lane
5 Flax Mill Lane, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2962 sqft
This sprawling ranch home features tiled foyer, huge living room with river views, bright dining room with park like views. Kitchen with peninsula and dining area. Master suite has unique built-ins and private bath.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
6 Bridge Street - 205
6 Bridge St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1010 sqft
Beautiful loft style apartments, in prime river-view location, near shops, restaurants and highways. Units Include stainless steel Stove, refrigerator and Microwave. Washer & dryer are also included in each unit.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Westville
1205 Forest Road
1205 Forest Road, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
SUNNY AND BRIGHT WESTVILLE APARTMENT. 2 BEDROOMS WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, AND EAT-IN KITCHEN. LAUNDRY INCLUDED. KITCHEN WITH NEW TILE FLOOR AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE REST OF THE UNIT.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
40 Skokorat Street
40 Skokorat Street, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1491 sqft
Beautiful and spacious farmhouse colonial set on beautiful lot offers living room, dining room, kitchen, half bathroom on main level, master bedroom and 2nd bedroom, full bath and walk in closet on 2nd level and 2 additional rooms on 3rd level.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
346 Coram Avenue - 1
346 Coram Ave, Shelton, CT
Studio
$1,450
1450 sqft
Recently renovated commercial space in downtown Shelton directly across from post office parking lot. Open layout ideal for office or retail space. New efficient condensing furnace and all new LED lighting.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
37 Wright Street
37 Wright Street, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1384 sqft
Great one bedroom apartment. All one level. Beautiful yard. Private driveway. Brand new appliances. Washer dryer, refrigerator and stove. New arpets, countertops, appliances, bathroom. Freshly painted. Great neighborhood and quiet location.
Results within 10 miles of Ansonia
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
69 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,314
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,037
1298 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Brooks
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,317
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,806
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
22 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,985
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,139
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1458 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
14 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,475
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
8 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,015
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartment homes located right on Lake Whitney. Homes feature updated decor and open layouts. Located on the bus line and near I-91. Steps from cafes and restaurants.
Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
6 Units Available
Eli Whitney
750 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,355
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
975 sqft
Walkable, beautiful, and comfortable, this beautiful development offers lots of unique features. Apartments include heat and hot water as well as hardwood floors, walk-in closets, an on-site fitness center, and a shuttle.
Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
8 Units Available
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,025
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1124 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with generous closet space and large bedrooms. Grow your own veggies in the on-site organic garden. On-site laundry available. Right near Hamden's "Miracle Mile," where you can shop, eat, and socialize.
Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
8 Units Available
Chestnut Hill South
835 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,325
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with open-floor plans and oversized balconies. Community includes an organic garden, bocce court, and swing set. Close to Town Center Park. Easy access to Wilbur Cross Parkway.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
19 Units Available
Dwight
The Novella
1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,570
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1095 sqft
Brand new apartments with large windows and chef-inspired kitchens. Property offers tenants access to a fitness center, theater and sun terrace. Minutes from Yale University and all the fun of downtown New Haven.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,628
784 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,522
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,401
932 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Green
124 Washington St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,770
760 sqft
Nestled just off the historic Boston Post Road, Spinnaker Green is conveniently located next to shopping, restaurants and I-95. A stone-walled entrance welcomes you and lovely gardens add to the ambiance of this peaceful and charming property.
City GuideAnsonia
With initial settlers showing up around 1652, Ansonia definitely has a long and storied history. This history, which includes citizens in the 1880s circulating a petition to become a separate entity from nearby Derby, is what has made Ansonia the thriving city that it is today.

Home to everyone from George Washington's Chief of Staff David Humphreys, to Olympic gold medalist John Cooke, Ansonia has continuously lived up to the historical pretext that is expected from an area that's been inhabited by European settlers for over 350 years. It's history, though, is nowhere near all that 'The Copper City' is known for; and those looking to call it home are in for a treat.

Moving to Ansonia

Ansonia is an awesome place to stay, and this is likely why more than 3,000 people pack into every square mile of the city just to call it home. This doesn't mean that it's crowded, though; population density is a weird thing to understand. There's numbers and figures and carrying the one... we hate calculus. Either way, with a violent crime rate much lower than Connecticut's in general, and one that's insanely lower than America's, you're probably going to want to get to Ansonia quick. Everyone loves feeling safe at night, and you can fall to sleep relaxed even after watching a "Scream" marathon.

When to start looking

It wouldn't hurt to start looking at least four months in advance. In reality, Ansonia is a popular place for people to live; and while there are places to go around, it may take you some time to find one that you love in a neighborhood that you like. Come on people... this is true in any city. Keep in mind, though, that more than one out of every three residents in the city are renters. This means that you're likely to have plenty of competition when looking at the best places. So if you're ready to rent an apartment in Ansonia, get off your tush and get looking!

When to make the move

When looking at a place like Ansonia, there really is no 'wrong' time to move there. You're not going to take that for an answer, though, are you? Fine. Well there's no real need to consider a rainy season to avoid. Every month, except for February, has an average rainfall right around four inches. If you're really looking for a reason to pick a specific time of the year, try to make it during the summer. Average low temperatures can drop down to 17 degrees during the winter, and you don't want to lose a toe while transporting your belongings. Oh, and the Harvest Festival is in October, and the entire population of the city being in the middle of Main Street could slow your progress after you find an apartment.

What to bring along

There's always the typical things to bring along; you know the drill by now. Bring plenty of money for rental applications, and don't get upset when they tell you that it's non-refundable. Also, make sure that you bring along proof of income. Regardless of whether you're looking at a mansion or studio apartments for rent, your landlord would probably like to know that you can pay your bills. You might be able to dodge an additional pet fee since the majority of homes in the city were built pre-1960, but don't bet on it. Oh, and people might want to keep that crime rate down too, so bring along that background check. Unless you're Charles Manson. Leave it at home if so, and get back to your cell.

Ansonia Neighborhoods

There are plenty of cities that really don't have names for their neighborhoods. They'll say 'North' or 'Westside' or random names to represent certain areas. This isn't the case in Ansonia, and do you know why? Because the place is freaking awesome, and it has been for 350 years! Sorry... we got excited there. You should just check out the different neighborhoods; they've all got some pretty cool things going on.

Windy Hill: Okay, if you're a "The Walking Dead" fan, you might want to dodge this place. You will literally be living next to Saint Mary's Cemetery and Pine Grove Cemetery. Of course, the hospitals -- one for humans and one for pets -- are a great perk.

Derby Hill: This is where you want to be for history (that kind of rhymed). David Humphreys' historical house is here, and the area actually serves as Ansonia's historical district. Have fun learning, and we mean that in the non-nerdiest way possible.

Silver Hill: Okay, there's a cemetery here too. It's getting kind of creepy. Don't fret too much, though; Osborndale State Park is nearby as well. And since Pickett's Pond and Osborndale Pond are both there, and zombies can't swim, you should be good to go!

Downtown: Come on people; you know downtown is the place to be. You can get all of your shopping done here, and heck, you could even do this in one stop at Target. Or you could stop by the YMCA. Heck, even enjoy a book at Ansonia's Public Library.

Hilltop: Yes, we know that when you're looking for a condo for rent, or any rental property for that matter, you hear the word 'hill' a lot in this city. There's a good chance you might end up living here, though; it's actually been the largest residential area in the city since WWII.

Living in Ansonia

When you find those all bills paid apartments that you've always been looking for, or whatever rental you happen to find, you can rest assured that there's plenty going on around Ansonia. So pack yourself a Capri-Sun, grab a bag of crackers, and head out to enjoy some of the greatest things a city has to offer.

History without the Museums

Sure, there are nearby museums, but you don't need them! From General Humphreys House on Elm Street to the Ansonia Opera House on Main Street, there's history littered all over this place. Even the Post Office is historical!

Nature Lovers Rejoice

Sure, there are parks around, but you never really know what kind of parks. Heck, it could just be a playground. The Ansonia Nature and Recreation Center, though, has got you covered will all of the animals and greenery you could possibly stomach.

A Little Magic to Top it Off

Ansonia literally has its own magician. Seriously... that's no joke. The Shows of Daniel GreenWolf have been going on for 15 years, and have actually made up thousands of individual shows. Sure, there's plenty of nightlife in the city as well, but you never really enjoy life as much as you did when you believed in magic. That's our sentimental moment for the year. Done.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Ansonia?
Apartment Rentals in Ansonia start at $1,100/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Ansonia?
Some of the colleges located in the Ansonia area include Albertus Magnus College, University of Bridgeport, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, and University of New Haven. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Ansonia?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ansonia from include New Haven, Stamford, Hartford, Middletown, and Milford city.

