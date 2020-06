141 Apartments for rent in Stratford, CT

Moving to Stratford

If you decide to move to Stratford, youre going to want to decide what kind of residence for which youre looking. Finding rentals here is not easy, mostly because the area is made up of nearly 80% owned homes and 20% rented. Homes are only 5 percent vacant in Stratford, so its not going to be so easy to just blow into the city and miraculously find the perfect place. If you do want to find a rental in Stratford, plan to commit a good amount of time and energy looking--it will be exhausting, you have been warned. You might want to find a real estate broker to help you find the place that is the right size and in your budget.

Once you do start your apartment hunt in Stratford, be sure to compile all the necessary documents youll need to submit a completed application. Coming to your search with everything prepared helps ensure that you can apply for something you want right away and that you dont miss out on your dream home because someone else was ready to apply more quickly than you were. What youll need to look for an apartment is a copy of your IDs, tax returns, bank statements, proof of employment, former landlord references and anything else that your broker or potential landlord might specify. Check and make sure that you see what the prerequisites are for your specific state or area. Unless you stumble upon hidden treasure, be sure to save up a good amount of money before you move. Movers are expensive, and youll want to pay someone who knows what theyre doing to get all your belongings to the right place in good shape. On top of the cost of moving your stuff, youll want to be sure you have the funds to secure your place right away. Upfront, youll probably need to give your landlord at least two months rent, sometimes in addition to a security deposit. Also, if you use a broker to help you find that coveted dream home in Stratford, youll also have to pay them a fee, which usually costs about a months rent or 15 percent of your homes annual rent.