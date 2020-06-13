141 Apartments for rent in Stratford, CT

Living in Stratford

Stratford is a beautiful and quaint town. If you like the beach and the river, you'll be happy here theres not really any reason to want to leave that is, unless you desperately crave the excitement of a big city. Stratford does not have big city excitement for the night crawlers. While you can find shops and restaurants and entertainment here, it can definitely get boring. Luckily, its easy to get out of Stratford and get somewhere else exciting with all of the different transportation options in the area. Stratford is on the Metro North line, so its easy to hop a cheap train and get into New York City for a night in the Big Apple or to New Haven to visit the beautiful Yale University campus whenever you feel like you need to escape. There is also a bus service around the area if you want to get around in town. A lot of people here have their own cars, though. A car can help you get groceries and run errands, since the town really is a sprawling suburb and you cant really walk anywhere if your house isn't right in the town center. A lot of people here bike, toomostly to the beach. If you own a set of your own wheels, getting to the beach and home again is a great way to have a short vacation day on a whim.

If you move to Stratford and want to spend some time in your hometown, obviously the beach is a huge draw in the summer. There are three public beaches Short Beach, Long Beach, and Russian Beach. While the latter is more marshy, the first two offer traditional summer beach experiences like you'd see in any New England beach town. But theres more to do than go to the beach in Stratford. If you like history, you can drop by the Perry House, which was originally the home of Benjamin Beach in the mid-1600s, and is now a museum of local history. If you're into flying, Stratford is the home of the National Helicopter Museum, which displays old helicopters and educates about their development through the years. Also, if you like to play golf, Short Beach Golf Course is a stunning 9-hole golf course inspired by the best Scottish courses across the pond.