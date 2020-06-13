141 Apartments for rent in Stratford, CT

Apartment List
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
9 Units Available
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
Studio
$1,510
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1078 sqft
Located near Interstate 95 and the Stratford Center Historic District. Contemporary apartments have breakfast bars and plenty of counter space, plus walk-in closets and ice makers.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
2 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lordship
1 Unit Available
Short Beach Condominiums
155 Short Beach Road, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
646 sqft
Summer Beach is Calling! 1 Bedroom, 1 bath, apartment offering a galley kitchen with newer appliances, and spacious living/dining room that opens to your balcony overlooking, 3 Par Golf Course and Short Beach.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24 Jackson Ave
24 Jackson Avenue, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
House for Rent - Property Id: 290830 Tenant pay all utilities including water, must have good credit, and proper level of income to qualify. Nice Place, Granite Counter tops, Finish lower Basement, 3 Bedroom, Backyard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
200 Orange St
200 Orange Street, Stratford, CT
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
5 Bedroom House for Rent - Property Id: 299967 5 Bedroom House New Carpet Freshly painted Completely Remodeled near Highway and Train Stations Tenant Pays for all Utilities and Lawn Care Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
45 Glenfield Avenue
45 Glenfield Avenue, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1267 sqft
Move right in to this 3 Bedroom Cape in Paradise Green. This home has been well maintained, cared for and updated, very clean. Just move in and call it home. Walk to Wooster Park for fishing & sports fields.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
685 Success Avenue
685 Success Avenue, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
841 sqft
SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! BRAND NEW, COMPLETELY RENOVATED WITH PRIVATE OUTDOOR BALCONY OFF THE LIVING ROOM!! UNIT IS ON THE 2nd FLOOR OF A 30-UNIT COMPLEX (ELEVATOR ACCESSIBLE).

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
80 Clements Drive
80 Clements Drive, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2488 sqft
Move-in-Ready! This lovingly cared for home sits on a quiet street with sidewalks. The home offers plenty of sunlight throughout, hardwood flooring, central air, an open floor plan that can accommodate almost any size furniture.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1925 Barnum Avenue
1925 Barnum Avenue, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1209 sqft
Unique opportunity to live in an exquisitely remodeled 3BR 2BA home that has everything you need all in a convenient location. MUST SEE! Spacious living / dining room with plenty of windows to allow natural light to lighten the room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
204 Wakelee Avenue
204 Wakelee Avenue, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Lovely main level of a two family home that has been recently remodeled. Spacious back yard, off street parking with plenty of room for vehicles from both apartments. Storage in basement and laundry off kitchen.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12 Miranda Lane
12 Miranda Lane, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1482 sqft
Great townhouse located near train, shopping major highways and restaurants with forest view. Home offers garage, finished lower level, deck, dining room, and carpet in bedrooms, hardwood floors,central air and gas heat. Awesome Complex.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lordship
1 Unit Available
1 3rd Avenue
1 3rd Avenue, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1644 sqft
Beautiful Lordship Beach community . Fully furnished all utilities included rent monthly or weekly $200 a day or $6000 a month .Walk-in distance to restaurants and public beaches .

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
12 Parkway Drive
12 Parkway Dr, Stratford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED 3/4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom large DUPLEX apartment in desirable Paradise Green neighborhood, steps from shops and restaurants! Beautiful wide staircase takes you to the second floor, complete with stained wood floors, private

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
335 Ferry Boulevard
335 Ferry Boulevard, Stratford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,970
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lofts at 335 offers 71 individual units, consisting of 12 studio apartments, 45 one-bedroom apartments and 14 two-bedroom options.

1 of 32

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1039 Essex Place
1039 Essex Pl, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1485 sqft
Amazing New Construction! No expense spared. Unbelievably beautiful. You. Will. Fall. In. Love! Open layout, hardwood floors, premium kitchen (with designer cabinets, cortez countertops, stainless steel appliances, and motion activated faucet!).

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4 Patterson Avenue
4 Patterson Avenue, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1216 sqft
Two bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom unit with small deck off kitchen. Newer appliances and finished area in basement for lots of storage. One assigned parking spot and visitor parking in the back.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
53 Noble Street - 2
53 Noble Street, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
2ND FLOOR 2 bedrooms / 1 bath / kitchen & Huge living room and dinning room Gas furnace Pushed Heat Air Central Air Insulated windows NEW kitchen cabinets NEW Appliances WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT OFF STREET PARKING GAS HEAT Small Pets possible
Median Rent in Stratford

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Stratford is $1,209, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,526.
Studio
$988
1 Bed
$1,209
2 Beds
$1,526
3+ Beds
$1,930
City GuideStratford
Katharine Hepburn, James Earl Jones, Paul Newman and Jessica Tandy have graced the stage of Stratfords Shakespeare Festival Theater.

Located on the Long Island Sound, Housatonic River, and a stop on the Metro-North train line, Stratford is an old-fashioned new England town originally settled by Puritan immigrants in the mid 1700s. Religious freedom was the name of the game when the Puritans settled. Today, ancestors of the original settlers of the area still live there, and feel strong historical ties to their hometown. The town is a beach town, though it feels more like a picturesque suburb than somewhere you go to vacation and get a tan. Its home to five islands in the Housatonic river, as well as 3 "public" beaches, which you can go to for free as a resident or pay a fee per summer as a lowly non-resident. It doesn't only have water, though; Stratford also has swampland and treesparticularly in a place called Roosevelt Forest, which was set aside as a public park in the 1930s. Stratford is a place with tons of public transportation and its easy to get into and out of, and it also has fantastic schools, great stores and restaurants, and a really high quality of life. If you've got extra dough laying around, its definitely a place that lots of people are happy to call home.

Moving to Stratford

If you decide to move to Stratford, youre going to want to decide what kind of residence for which youre looking. Finding rentals here is not easy, mostly because the area is made up of nearly 80% owned homes and 20% rented. Homes are only 5 percent vacant in Stratford, so its not going to be so easy to just blow into the city and miraculously find the perfect place. If you do want to find a rental in Stratford, plan to commit a good amount of time and energy looking--it will be exhausting, you have been warned. You might want to find a real estate broker to help you find the place that is the right size and in your budget.

Once you do start your apartment hunt in Stratford, be sure to compile all the necessary documents youll need to submit a completed application. Coming to your search with everything prepared helps ensure that you can apply for something you want right away and that you dont miss out on your dream home because someone else was ready to apply more quickly than you were. What youll need to look for an apartment is a copy of your IDs, tax returns, bank statements, proof of employment, former landlord references and anything else that your broker or potential landlord might specify. Check and make sure that you see what the prerequisites are for your specific state or area. Unless you stumble upon hidden treasure, be sure to save up a good amount of money before you move. Movers are expensive, and youll want to pay someone who knows what theyre doing to get all your belongings to the right place in good shape. On top of the cost of moving your stuff, youll want to be sure you have the funds to secure your place right away. Upfront, youll probably need to give your landlord at least two months rent, sometimes in addition to a security deposit. Also, if you use a broker to help you find that coveted dream home in Stratford, youll also have to pay them a fee, which usually costs about a months rent or 15 percent of your homes annual rent.

Neighborhoods

To be honest, nearly every neighborhood in Stratford is on the most wanted list. At least more so than most places in the U.S. But there is a little variation in the houses and people in each area of the town. Read below to find out more about each of Stratfords specific neighborhoods.

Putney:Putney is by far one of the safest neighborhoods in Stratford and all of Connecticut. Homes there are expensive, and its nearly all houses. This isnt the place youll want to come as a young person looking for an apartment. $$$$

Lordship:Lordship is the southern most area of Stratford, and its located on the water. The beach front property in this area makes it desirable for all kinds of people. It also makes it really expensive. So, you can definitely find apartment rentals here, just not ones that you can afford if you don't make a lot of money. $$$$$

Town Center:Its called town center even though its more in the southern part of the town. But this is the historic commercial and business district in Stratford, and it sits on the beautiful Housatonic River. It has a good mix of houses and apartments, and nearly all the homes there are old and historic. Its a walkable area, too, so you don't need a car to get to everywhere you'd want to go. $$

Oronoque:Oronoque is the northernmost part of Stratford. It has a mix of really expensive and affordable housing, and people here both live with their families and as young singles. Its not right on the water so its a little bit more affordable than some of the nice areas in Stratford, but its still really nice. $$$

Living in Stratford

Stratford is a beautiful and quaint town. If you like the beach and the river, you'll be happy here theres not really any reason to want to leave that is, unless you desperately crave the excitement of a big city. Stratford does not have big city excitement for the night crawlers. While you can find shops and restaurants and entertainment here, it can definitely get boring. Luckily, its easy to get out of Stratford and get somewhere else exciting with all of the different transportation options in the area. Stratford is on the Metro North line, so its easy to hop a cheap train and get into New York City for a night in the Big Apple or to New Haven to visit the beautiful Yale University campus whenever you feel like you need to escape. There is also a bus service around the area if you want to get around in town. A lot of people here have their own cars, though. A car can help you get groceries and run errands, since the town really is a sprawling suburb and you cant really walk anywhere if your house isn't right in the town center. A lot of people here bike, toomostly to the beach. If you own a set of your own wheels, getting to the beach and home again is a great way to have a short vacation day on a whim.

If you move to Stratford and want to spend some time in your hometown, obviously the beach is a huge draw in the summer. There are three public beaches Short Beach, Long Beach, and Russian Beach. While the latter is more marshy, the first two offer traditional summer beach experiences like you'd see in any New England beach town. But theres more to do than go to the beach in Stratford. If you like history, you can drop by the Perry House, which was originally the home of Benjamin Beach in the mid-1600s, and is now a museum of local history. If you're into flying, Stratford is the home of the National Helicopter Museum, which displays old helicopters and educates about their development through the years. Also, if you like to play golf, Short Beach Golf Course is a stunning 9-hole golf course inspired by the best Scottish courses across the pond.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Stratford?
In Stratford, the median rent is $988 for a studio, $1,209 for a 1-bedroom, $1,526 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,930 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Stratford, check out our monthly Stratford Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Stratford?
Some of the colleges located in the Stratford area include Albertus Magnus College, University of New Haven, Norwalk Community College, Wesleyan University, and Yale University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Stratford?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Stratford from include New Haven, Stamford, Middletown, Milford city, and Norwalk.

