Apartment List
/
CT
/
new haven
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:32 AM

25 Studio Apartments for rent in New Haven, CT

Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
87 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,618
489 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
14 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,475
611 sqft
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
16 Units Available
Dwight
The Novella
1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,570
583 sqft
Brand new apartments with large windows and chef-inspired kitchens. Property offers tenants access to a fitness center, theater and sun terrace. Minutes from Yale University and all the fun of downtown New Haven.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
31 Units Available
East Rock
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,530
554 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 99

Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
17 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,345
475 sqft
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
Cambridge Oxford
32 High St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,450
300 sqft
In the heart of New Haven, just steps from Yale's old campus, enjoy historic apartment homes with all modern conveniences. 24-hour gym and updated interiors with wood floors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
8 Units Available
Westville
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,037
385 sqft
Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, high ceilings, and balconies in select units. Complex offers gym, media room, and game parlor. Walking distance to dining at Cilantro Mexican Grill and Dayton Street Apizza.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 23 at 05:21 PM
6 Units Available
Fair Haven Heights
Bella Vista C/D
339 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$723
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
21 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,985
584 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 29 at 09:13 PM
Contact for Availability
Whitney Avenue
1217 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,010
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in a pet-friendly building right down the street from Lake Whitney. Amenities include 24-hour maintenance, bike storage and on-site laundry. Section 8 accepted.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
7 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,015
368 sqft
Stylish apartment homes located right on Lake Whitney. Homes feature updated decor and open layouts. Located on the bus line and near I-91. Steps from cafes and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
7 Units Available
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,025
450 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with generous closet space and large bedrooms. Grow your own veggies in the on-site organic garden. On-site laundry available. Right near Hamden's "Miracle Mile," where you can shop, eat, and socialize.

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Rock
249 Humphrey St Apt 1
249 Humphrey St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$950
Studio apartment in amazing location available now! This apartment features hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural lighting, closet space in the back, and tiled floors in the kitchen! Street parking is available and small pets are welcome with

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Haven
124 Court Street
124 Court Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,100
346 sqft
Live downtown New Haven and walk everywhere - steps to the State Street train station, restaurants, museums, Yale University, Gateway Community College, shops and more! This studio is in the highly desirable Center Court Condominiums that has 14

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Prospect Hill
110 Sheldon Terrace
110 Sheldon Terrace, New Haven, CT
Studio
$950
450 sqft
Just rebuild entire apartment , large Studio , ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED , Comes with high speed internet included IN RENT , new kitchen cabinets with stainless steal appliances, hardwood floor , new bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of New Haven
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
8 Units Available
510 Main Apartments
510 Main St, East Haven, CT
Studio
$985
425 sqft
510 Main redefines Connecticut living, with a clubhouse that contains free Wi-Fi and a coffee bar. Residents enjoy wall-to-wall carpeting and walk-in closet space, and extra storage is available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
2 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
90 Gerrish Ave, East Haven, CT
Studio
$895
400 sqft
All-studio apartment complex Autumn Ridge offers efficiency combined with modern upgrades like new cabinetry, fully-equipped kitchens and private patios and balconies. The complex accepts small dogs.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
5 Prospect Court
5 Prospect Court, New Haven County, CT
Studio
$1,200
775 sqft
Stunning oversized light and airy studio with French doors leading to the exquisite outdoor fireplace and backyard. Two blocks from East Rock, Albertus Magnus, East Rock Park, and minutes to downtown New Haven. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED except cable.
Results within 5 miles of New Haven

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
232 Main Street
232 Main St, East Haven, CT
Studio
$2,350
2052 sqft
Shopping Strip
Results within 10 miles of New Haven
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,430
651 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,628
784 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,174
538 sqft
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,333
681 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
346 Coram Avenue - 1
346 Coram Ave, Shelton, CT
Studio
$1,450
1450 sqft
Recently renovated commercial space in downtown Shelton directly across from post office parking lot. Open layout ideal for office or retail space. New efficient condensing furnace and all new LED lighting.

July 2020 New Haven Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 New Haven Rent Report. New Haven rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Haven rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 New Haven Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 New Haven Rent Report. New Haven rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Haven rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

New Haven rents declined over the past month

New Haven rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in New Haven stand at $1,092 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,333 for a two-bedroom. New Haven's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of New Haven over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Connecticut for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,935; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Stamford and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,935 and $1,033, are the two other major cities in the state besides New Haven to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4% and -0.1%).
    • New Britain, Danbury, and Norwalk have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.2%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    New Haven rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in New Haven, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. New Haven is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • New Haven's median two-bedroom rent of $1,333 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in New Haven fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Haven than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in New Haven.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    New Haven 1 BedroomsNew Haven 2 BedroomsNew Haven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew Haven 3 BedroomsNew Haven Accessible ApartmentsNew Haven Apartments with Balcony
    New Haven Apartments with GarageNew Haven Apartments with GymNew Haven Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew Haven Apartments with ParkingNew Haven Apartments with PoolNew Haven Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    New Haven Cheap PlacesNew Haven Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Haven Furnished ApartmentsNew Haven Luxury PlacesNew Haven Pet Friendly PlacesNew Haven Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Stamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CT
    Waterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CT
    Coram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CT

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown New HavenFair Haven HeightsEast Rock
    WestvilleNewhallville
    DwightProspect Hill

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Albertus Magnus CollegeYale University
    Southern Connecticut State UniversityCapital Community College
    University of Hartford