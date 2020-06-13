60 Apartments for rent in Waterbury, CT

Apartment List
1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodtick Road
6 Units Available
RiversEdge
35 Sharon Rd, Waterbury, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1094 sqft
Gated community with landscaped grounds, a swimming pool, and heat and hot water included. Units have spacious closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and private patio/balcony. Located close to I-84, Route 8, and shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Fairlawn
3 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
440 Meriden Rd, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,110
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
974 sqft
At Lakeview Apartments, the emphasis is on you, the resident. Located just minutes away from all the cultural attractions of Danbury, Lakeview Apartments offers peaceful water views and a variety of floor plans.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated April 9 at 05:20pm
Mill Plain
3 Units Available
Southford Park Apartments
22 Coral Dr, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious one bedroom flats and two and three bedroom townhouses, Southford Park is a conveniently located property situated in a country setting, with close access to shopping, bus lines and highways.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pierpont Road
1 Unit Available
380 Hitchcock Road
380 Hitchcock Road, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1042 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom townhouse, 1 1/2 baths, newer carpets, hardwood, stainless steel appliances, cair, and garage. Deck overlooking woods, great views, convenient to I-84

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Farm
1 Unit Available
67 Diane Terrace
67 Diane Terrace, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1406 sqft
Beautiful unit totally refurbished hardwood floors, finished family room. Small complex on a dead end street. Stainless steel appliance. Credit and background check needed. Two months security. No pets and no smoking.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bunker Hill
1 Unit Available
379 Grandview Avenue
379 Grandview Avenue, Waterbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1580 sqft
Beautiful updated third floor apartment located in the Bunker Hill neighborhood with walking distance from park and library! All utilities included in this spacious 3 bedroom apartment which can be converted into 4 bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Waterville
1 Unit Available
200 Yale Street
200 Yale Street, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1039 sqft
Immaculate townhouse rental located in secluded area of Waterville Section in Waterbury. Duplex style with one car garage. 2bedroom with 1/12 bath unit well cared for and ready to move in. One month rent plus 1 month security required.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Woodtick Road
1 Unit Available
24 Newport Drive
24 Newport Drive, Waterbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1252 sqft
Remodeled Ranch with Garage, Central Air and Natural Gas Heat and hot water! Living Room and Dining Room with hardwood floors. Kitchen with New stainless steel appliances. 3 Adequate sized Bedrooms. Large full bath and also a half bath.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Town Plot
1 Unit Available
74 Royal Oak Drive
74 Royal Oak Dr, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Second Floor apartment on one level in desirable TOWN PLOT! Laundry facility in the basement. Back-ground and credit check will be done for each person 18 years of age and older by listing office only, at $30 per person. Non-Smokers-No pets.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Brooklyn
1 Unit Available
12 Hilltop Avenue
12 Hilltop Avenue, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1344 sqft
Well Maintained, spacious 2 bedroom 1st floor apartment. Large eat-in kitchen, Living room, full bath. Electricity, heat/hot water included. No pets, no smokers.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Town Plot
1 Unit Available
20 Bennett Avenue
20 Bennett Avenue, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$900
1291 sqft
Well Maintained 2nd Floor Apartment. Laundry Hookup on main Level. One Car Garage. No Pets allowed. All Credit Checks must be done By Listing Office.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Town Plot
1 Unit Available
925 Oronoke Road
925 Oronoke Road, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1022 sqft
Well maintained end unit town home for rent! Spacious 2 bed 1 1/2 baths with fully finished basement. 1 car garage attached with additional parking space. Great location, within walking distance to parks,highways, restaurants & shopping.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Town Plot
1 Unit Available
72 Royal Oak Drive
72 Royal Oak Drive, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
First Floor apartment on one level in desirable TOWN PLOT! Laundry facility in the basement. Back-ground and credit check will be done for each person 18 years of age and older by listing office only, at $30 per person. Non-Smokers-No pets.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Woodtick Road
1 Unit Available
286 Beth Lane
286 Beth Lane, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woods Edge Carter unit featuring 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car gar, gorgeous open kitchen is fully applianced w/SS & granite counters, LR, DR. Cair, propane HA heat. Care free living in Waterbury's only active adult community.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Bucks Hill
1 Unit Available
Fawn Terrace Condominium Association
124 Bucks Hill Road, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
716 sqft
This is a 714 sq foot condominium Unit built in 1987. Unit has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Laundry room attached to building. Parking available. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5692706)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bucks Hill
1 Unit Available
335 Perkins Avenue
335 Perkins Avenue, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$925
620 sqft
This cute very well maintained small condo complex and 1 bedroom unit is perfect for anyone looking for something small and easy to maintain. The owner will paint and clean carpets when current tenant moves out.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Boulevard
1 Unit Available
126 Fanning Street
126 Fanning St, Waterbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath available in Waterbury. 1/2 duplex. Gas included. 1st month and security due at signing. $30/per person over 18 years of age for background report.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
Parkview Apartments
270 Spring St, Naugatuck, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
980 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have fully equipped kitchens with granite counters. Private balcony or patio and vertical window blinds. Playground, dog park, pool and laundry rooms. Intercom access. Extra storage available. Close to Route 8 and I-84.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
685 Main St 2
685 Main Street, Oakville, CT
1 Bedroom
$550
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 1 BR Studio, first level, off-street parking - Property Id: 152234 Convenient 1 BR studio located on Main St in Oakville. Off-street parking. Call Tony at 203-525-4932 to set up an appointment.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
129 Midwood Avenue
129 Midwood Avenue, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Great location and easy access to Route 8 and 84. Main floor open layout with eat in, applianced kitchen open to LR w/slider overlooking private wooded backyard w/a deck full length of house. LL has FR, laundry room and 1/2 bath.
1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
26 Grove Street
26 Grove Street, Thomaston, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful 1 Bedroom Apartment Located Near the Center of Charming Thomaston. NO pets Allowed. Rental Offers Living room, Eat in kitchen and Full bath on 1st floor. Second floor offers 1 bedroom. Tenant responsible for ALL Utilities.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
211 Main St Unit 2
211 Main St, Terryville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
This charming townhouse style unit is located right on Route 6.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
96 Jericho Road
96 Jericho Road, Litchfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2484 sqft
Good sized home sitting on 3 acres of land. 4 bedrooms with hardwood floors, 2 full baths, 2 kitchens, 2 dining rooms nd 2 living rooms...

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
111 Wooster Street
111 Wooster Street, Naugatuck, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1201 sqft
Two bedroom condo with additional living space in basement now available in quiet, secluded & sought after condo complex in Naugatuck.

Median Rent in Waterbury

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Waterbury is $930, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,135.
Studio
$814
1 Bed
$930
2 Beds
$1,135
3+ Beds
$1,449
City GuideWaterbury
Hello, one and all, and welcome to the one-stop hub for your Waterbury, Connecticut apartment hunting needs! Located on the banks of the Naugatuck River in New Haven County, Waterbury is conveniently located to a number of booming metropolises and offers some of Connecticut’s most affordable lodgings. But before you pack your things and move to “Brass City,” there are a few things you should know...
Know your neighborhood.

Unlike other mid-sized cities whose neighborhoods essentially have the same ambiance, many of Waterbury’s ‘hoods have drastically different “looks and feels.” There's the Town Plot, North End, and Brooklyn areas. Also, there's the Washington Hill neighborhood.

No school like the old school.

Waterbury is, for lack of a better term, an “old” city. The streets are ripe with historic buildings, houses, theaters, and museums and you’d be hard-pressed to find any of those character-deficient cookie cutter neighborhoods that define other Eastern Seaboard cities. Only about 2 percent of housing units were built post-1995, so hopefully you’re a sucker for an apartment loaded with old school charm rather than ultramodern elegance.

A hoot

You won’t mistake Waterbury for Miami Beach by any means, but “Brass City” does offer a host of nightlife venues. The downtown area boasts an historic live theater and numerous shops, eateries, bars, and clubs, so it’s not like you’ll have nothing to but sit around your apartment all night wishing you’d found a place in NYC instead.

A bounty of abodes.

Apartments are ridiculously easy to come by in Waterbury, in large part because renters account for such a large percentage of residents (48 percent). Numerous factories, warehouses, and other former commercial buildings have been transformed into lofts or apartments in recent years, so you’ll find no shortage of available apartments in Waterbury. Waiting lists are rare and move-in specials pop up frequently, giving renters the luxury of scouring the market for the best deals before signing a lease. A typical 1-2BR unit goes for only $700 to $800, and some property managers even include utilities in the price of rent.

The basics.

Because apartments are so readily available (nearly ten percent of residential buildings are vacant), scoring an apartment in Waterbury is easy as pie. Just bring along proof of income (two to three recent paycheck stubs), banking information, and a list of previous residences. Some properties, especially the modern luxury units and multi-BR, 1800-plus square foot lofts and apartments near downtown or in East End, require tenants pass a background/credit check as well.

Playing it safe.

A common mistake renters make is blowing off their move-in checklist and assuming their new digs are in tip-top shape, only to find out later that something is terribly wrong. Before you move in a single item of furniture, give your new place an in-depth inspection, making sure everything from the pipes, sinks, showers, and toilets to the appliances, locks, windows, and fans are functional and/or blemish-free. If something isn’t up to par, mark it on your checklist, take a picture of it, and alert management immediately. Generally, landlords are most keen to resolve an issue before a tenant has officially taken up residence.

And now for the fun part: scoring you a primo apartment in Waterbury! Happy hunting and best of luck!

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Waterbury Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Waterbury Rent Report. Waterbury rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Waterbury rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Waterbury rent trends were flat over the past month

Waterbury rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Waterbury stand at $930 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,135 for a two-bedroom. Waterbury's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Waterbury, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Waterbury rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Waterbury, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Waterbury is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Waterbury's median two-bedroom rent of $1,135 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Waterbury.
    • While Waterbury's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Waterbury than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Waterbury.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Waterbury?
    In Waterbury, the median rent is $814 for a studio, $930 for a 1-bedroom, $1,135 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,449 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Waterbury, check out our monthly Waterbury Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Waterbury?
    Some of the colleges located in the Waterbury area include Albertus Magnus College, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, University of New Haven, and Norwalk Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Waterbury?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Waterbury from include New Haven, Stamford, Hartford, Middletown, and Milford city.

