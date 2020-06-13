60 Apartments for rent in Waterbury, CT📍
Unlike other mid-sized cities whose neighborhoods essentially have the same ambiance, many of Waterbury’s ‘hoods have drastically different “looks and feels.” There's the Town Plot, North End, and Brooklyn areas. Also, there's the Washington Hill neighborhood.
Waterbury is, for lack of a better term, an “old” city. The streets are ripe with historic buildings, houses, theaters, and museums and you’d be hard-pressed to find any of those character-deficient cookie cutter neighborhoods that define other Eastern Seaboard cities. Only about 2 percent of housing units were built post-1995, so hopefully you’re a sucker for an apartment loaded with old school charm rather than ultramodern elegance.
You won’t mistake Waterbury for Miami Beach by any means, but “Brass City” does offer a host of nightlife venues. The downtown area boasts an historic live theater and numerous shops, eateries, bars, and clubs, so it’s not like you’ll have nothing to but sit around your apartment all night wishing you’d found a place in NYC instead.
Apartments are ridiculously easy to come by in Waterbury, in large part because renters account for such a large percentage of residents (48 percent). Numerous factories, warehouses, and other former commercial buildings have been transformed into lofts or apartments in recent years, so you’ll find no shortage of available apartments in Waterbury. Waiting lists are rare and move-in specials pop up frequently, giving renters the luxury of scouring the market for the best deals before signing a lease. A typical 1-2BR unit goes for only $700 to $800, and some property managers even include utilities in the price of rent.
Because apartments are so readily available (nearly ten percent of residential buildings are vacant), scoring an apartment in Waterbury is easy as pie. Just bring along proof of income (two to three recent paycheck stubs), banking information, and a list of previous residences. Some properties, especially the modern luxury units and multi-BR, 1800-plus square foot lofts and apartments near downtown or in East End, require tenants pass a background/credit check as well.
A common mistake renters make is blowing off their move-in checklist and assuming their new digs are in tip-top shape, only to find out later that something is terribly wrong. Before you move in a single item of furniture, give your new place an in-depth inspection, making sure everything from the pipes, sinks, showers, and toilets to the appliances, locks, windows, and fans are functional and/or blemish-free. If something isn’t up to par, mark it on your checklist, take a picture of it, and alert management immediately. Generally, landlords are most keen to resolve an issue before a tenant has officially taken up residence.
And now for the fun part: scoring you a primo apartment in Waterbury! Happy hunting and best of luck!
June 2020 Waterbury Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Waterbury Rent Report. Waterbury rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Waterbury rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Waterbury rent trends were flat over the past month
Waterbury rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Waterbury stand at $930 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,135 for a two-bedroom. Waterbury's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Connecticut
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Waterbury, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
- Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).
Waterbury rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Waterbury, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Waterbury is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Waterbury's median two-bedroom rent of $1,135 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Waterbury.
- While Waterbury's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Waterbury than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Waterbury.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.