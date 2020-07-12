/
fair haven heights
144 Apartments for rent in Fair Haven Heights, New Haven, CT
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
The Fairways
80 Eastern St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1050 sqft
Townhouses feature wall-to-wall carpeting, state-of-the-art kitchens, hardwood floors and laundry facilities. Located close to I-91 and I-95 as well as downtown New Haven. Community is landscaped with private entrances.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 23 at 05:21pm
6 Units Available
Bella Vista C/D
339 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$723
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
$916
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Haven Heights
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
510 Main Apartments
510 Main St, East Haven, CT
Studio
$985
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
475 sqft
510 Main redefines Connecticut living, with a clubhouse that contains free Wi-Fi and a coffee bar. Residents enjoy wall-to-wall carpeting and walk-in closet space, and extra storage is available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
90 Gerrish Ave, East Haven, CT
Studio
$895
400 sqft
All-studio apartment complex Autumn Ridge offers efficiency combined with modern upgrades like new cabinetry, fully-equipped kitchens and private patios and balconies. The complex accepts small dogs.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
64 Chamberlain St
64 Chamberlain Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This amazing 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom townhouse is available now! This apartment features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the unit, tiled floors in the kitchen, is freshly painted.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
22 Chamberlain St Apt 22
22 Chamberlain Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
**EXCELLENT CREDIT REQUIRED!** 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment minutes away from a Prime Location: Downtown New Haven is available now! This newly renovated apartment located in an amazing area features gorgeous hardwood floors, beautiful ceramic
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Haven St
105 Haven Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Newly Renovated Single Family House 3br 2 bath Contact: Levi Mm 646 923 1524 **Virtual Tours Available** - Newly Renovated - Hardwood Floors - Tiled Kitchen - 2 Bath (Tub and shower) - Fenced Yard - Laundry Connections Requirements: Minimum
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
320 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 5F
320 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Lovely 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment located in a charming complex available now! This apartment includes beautiful hardwood floors, kitchen with ceramic tiles, and off-street parking. Section 8 vouchers welcome for 2 or 1 bed.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
163 Wolcott Street
163 Wolcott Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1470 sqft
Three LG bedrooms apartment, One bathroom one living room and the kitchen, total 1470 FT and off street parking More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/new-haven-ct?lid=12930200 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5434972)
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
52 Woolsey St
52 Woolsey Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
This beautiful 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment in Fair Haven is available now! This apartment features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the unit, an amazing tiled entryway, and an outdoor space with a stunning porch perfect for entertaining
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1385 Quinnipiac Ave Fl 1
1385 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Coming for August two family house Duplex Style.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
60 Donna Dr
60 Donna Drive, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE** Spacious 1br Condo Fair Haven Heights! *Large closets *O/S Parking *Close to Shopping and Downtown *Requirements: *2 Month Security Deposit *Minimum Income 2.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
74 Saltonstall Ave
74 Saltonstall Avenue, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
For rent 1 BR 700 SF brand new renovated parking. 2 month security. No section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5792592)
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
499 Ferry Street
499 Ferry Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
3 or 4-bed second floor with w/d in unit, balcony - Giant apartment on Ferry Street with 3 full bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, balcony! Washer and Dryer in unit! A very rare find in New Haven Lots of space big kitchen recently
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
110 Fulton St
110 Fulton St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Spacious 2BR 1.5x Bath condo in beautiful Fair Haven Heights! *Clean & Bright *New Hardwood Floors *Redone Kitchen *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Laundry Room on Premises *Parking *Requirements: *2 Month Security Deposit *Minimum Income 2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Chamberlain St
6 Chamberlain Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Newly Renovated 2-Bed Townhouse w/ Garage AVAILABLE NOW! - 6 Chamberlain Available Now! $1,450/mo 2-Bed 1-Bath - Townhouse style unit - Newly Renovated throughout - Freshly Painted - Beautiful Hardwood Floors - Updated kitchen cabinets,
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
628 Ferry Street 2
628 Ferry Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
AMAKON LLC - Property Id: 315342 This three bedroom rental is available for immediate occupancy. Second floor unit with three generous bedrooms and a living room.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Haven Heights
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
The Soundview at Savin Rock
1 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,565
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1314 sqft
Luxury community with fitness center, outdoor pool and barbecue/lounge area. Units have oversized closets, in-unit washer/dryer and wall-to-wall carpeting. Great location close to I-95, Yale University and Metro-North public transit.
Verified
1 of 99
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
17 Units Available
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,345
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,521
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
15 Units Available
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1083 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
14 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,475
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
10 Units Available
Whitney Towers
2405 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,325
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
930 sqft
Nicely crafted homes filled with natural light. Enjoy a spacious living room. Secured entry. Close to Laurel View Country Club, Quinnipiac University, and Town Center Park. By shops and restaurants in the Centerville Neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
Eli Whitney
750 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,355
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
975 sqft
Walkable, beautiful, and comfortable, this beautiful development offers lots of unique features. Apartments include heat and hot water as well as hardwood floors, walk-in closets, an on-site fitness center, and a shuttle.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,085
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartment homes located right on Lake Whitney. Homes feature updated decor and open layouts. Located on the bus line and near I-91. Steps from cafes and restaurants.
