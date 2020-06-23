15034 Columbine St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful two story 3 beds 2.5 baths plus loft 3404 sq ft (2303 finished plus 1,001 unfinished basement) 2 oversize car garages in beautiful Heaven @ York St! Family room with gas log fireplace, an open kitchen with breakfast nook, formal dining room, living room and main level laundry room with washer and dryer included. Vaulted Master bed with 5 pieces master bath, dual sinks & a large soaking tub! Pool access, Basketball court, play ground, close I 25, Orchard Mall, Outlet Mall, convenience stores, & many more!! MMJ is NOT Allowed in the home. ONLY two (2) dogs up to 40 pounds will be considered. NO Cat. Minimum 1 year lease. AVAILABLE NOW!! For more info or showing, please call Andy @ (303) 263 4496