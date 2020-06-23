All apartments in Thornton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15034 Columbine St

15034 Columbine Street · No Longer Available
Location

15034 Columbine Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful two story 3 beds 2.5 baths plus loft 3404 sq ft (2303 finished plus 1,001 unfinished basement) 2 oversize car garages in beautiful Heaven @ York St! Family room with gas log fireplace, an open kitchen with breakfast nook, formal dining room, living room and main level laundry room with washer and dryer included. Vaulted Master bed with 5 pieces master bath, dual sinks & a large soaking tub! Pool access, Basketball court, play ground, close I 25, Orchard Mall, Outlet Mall, convenience stores, & many more!! MMJ is NOT Allowed in the home. ONLY two (2) dogs up to 40 pounds will be considered. NO Cat. Minimum 1 year lease. AVAILABLE NOW!! For more info or showing, please call Andy @ (303) 263 4496

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15034 Columbine St have any available units?
15034 Columbine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 15034 Columbine St have?
Some of 15034 Columbine St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15034 Columbine St currently offering any rent specials?
15034 Columbine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15034 Columbine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15034 Columbine St is pet friendly.
Does 15034 Columbine St offer parking?
Yes, 15034 Columbine St does offer parking.
Does 15034 Columbine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15034 Columbine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15034 Columbine St have a pool?
Yes, 15034 Columbine St has a pool.
Does 15034 Columbine St have accessible units?
No, 15034 Columbine St does not have accessible units.
Does 15034 Columbine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15034 Columbine St has units with dishwashers.
