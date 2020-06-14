Apartment List
/
CO
/
thornton
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

388 Apartments for rent in Thornton, CO with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Thornton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
6 Units Available
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,563
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment in Thornton with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver and Denver International Airport. Features walk-in closets, European-style fixtures and private washer and dryer. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and playground.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
7 Units Available
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,533
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed apartments in North Denver with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver, and Thornton's Highpointe District. Beautiful grounds with clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Units have hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
18 Units Available
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,294
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,892
1228 sqft
Generous counter space and tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Nine foot ceilings and picture windows for airy living space. Theater room seats up to twelve. Minutes to I-25.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Washington
33 Units Available
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,326
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1275 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand new apartments located in the heart of Thornton. Surrounded by beautiful parks and hiking trails, with easy access to I-25 and downtown Denver. Spacious interiors and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
South Thornton
25 Units Available
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,180
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
868 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, a swimming pool, and a dog park, among other amenities. Homes feature private patios and spacious closets. Close to Northstar Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
31 Units Available
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
$1,215
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1093 sqft
Located in Thornton, Colorado. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Amenities include gym and pool. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fireplaces and air conditioning in apartments. Maintenance and manager on site. Playground and pools available. Less than half a mile from the restaurants and stores in Mission Trace North Shopping Center. Minutes from I-25.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Thornton
9 Units Available
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
952 sqft
Enjoy the newly renovated units with chic black appliances and handsome wooden cabinets. W/D in unit and private patios to enjoy the views. Great location near Camenisch Park and Thornton Parkway.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,351
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1091 sqft
Property is just minutes from downtown Denver. Residents are also just walking distance from many shopping options.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Quimby
9 Units Available
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living with garden-style soaking tubs and an in-home full-sized washer and dryer. Hot tub open year round. Direct access to Lambertson Lakes Open Space.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
$
55 Units Available
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$999
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
850 sqft
Open living areas. Dishwashers and air conditioning for comfortable convenience. On-site dog park. Across the street from Rotella Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
$
16 Units Available
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1205 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. Volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym available to tenants. Awesome location overlooking Hunter's Glen Lake.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
$
31 Units Available
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1235 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, new stainless steel appliances, washer-dryers and real fireplaces. On-site 24-hour fitness center, spa, club room and large outdoor pool. Minutes from E-470 and near Denver International Airport.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
900 sqft
Have you ever walked into an apartment that felt tailor-made for you? Now you can see what that feels like with Hadley Apartments.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
$
27 Units Available
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York Street, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,419
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Hawthorne Hill Apartments. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Thornton, CO. Our recently renovated apartments feature modern amenities that help make a house a home.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated February 5 at 07:21pm
$
19 Units Available
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
813 sqft
Welcome to Village on Cypress! Our beautiful community features upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments in Thornton, CO. Our spacious apartment homes boast wood style flooring, large windows, and a private patio or balcony.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
12711 Colorado Blvd Unit H819
12711 Colorado Boulevard, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1297 sqft
GORGEOUS Updated Townhome in the fantastic "LODGE AT TERRALAGO" community ~ 2-story, 2-bed, 2-bath ~ Open, Light, Bright ~ Roomy with 1292 Sq Feet ~ NEW Flooring and Paint throughout ~ LARGE Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen ~ Gas FIREPLACE, 9'

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
11214 Albion St
11214 Albion Street, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1830 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom bi level home in Thornton with a large yard and 2 car garage. Newer appliances and unfinished basement for storage. Close to parks and in established Woodglenn neighborhood.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Quimby
1 Unit Available
837 E 98th Avenue
837 East 98th Avenue, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent! You will fall in love with this ground floor condo as soon as you walk in! Beautiful hardwood floors in the main living area and an open floor plan with plenty of space for all your furniture.

1 of 35

Last updated April 15 at 07:40am
1 Unit Available
13748 Steel Court
13748 Steele Court, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2100 sqft
* Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application * Hardwood floors * Stainless steel appliances * Gas stove * Finished basement with 3/4 bathroom (no tub, shower only) * 2 car
Results within 1 mile of Thornton
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northglenn
15 Units Available
Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,348
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1241 sqft
Stylish, cozy apartments with sleek hardwood flooring. Enjoy morning coffee at the cafe and a nighttime workout at the gym on site. Close to EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park. Near I-25.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northeast Westminster
20 Units Available
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,254
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1126 sqft
Every apartment home boasts large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, and large windows for natural light. Located in the highly rated Adams County School District. Convenient location; just minutes from The Orchards and I-25. Residents close to dog parks and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Northglenn
21 Units Available
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,403
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,343
1220 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Central Westminster
19 Units Available
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,801
1036 sqft
Within a three mile radius of Bowles House Museum, Elvis Cinemas Arvada, Ancient World Art LLC, and much more. Conveniently located near Highway 36, I-25, and other major roads. Units feature community amenities like a pool, fitness center, and on-site laundry facility.
City Guide for Thornton, CO

Why live in over-crowded Denver when there’s a swell ‘burb like Thornton just ten miles north? With 230 acres of open space, more than 40 public parks, easy commuting to Denver via I-25 and all of Colorado’s legendary resorts just mere hours away, Thornton is booming. There’s still plenty of screaming bargains to be had, however, making now the perfect time to start pounding the Thornton pavement on the quest for your dream rental.

Having trouble with Craigslist Thornton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Thornton, CO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Thornton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThornton 3 BedroomsThornton Accessible ApartmentsThornton Apartments under $1,000Thornton Apartments under $1,100
Thornton Apartments under $1,200Thornton Apartments under $1,400Thornton Apartments with BalconyThornton Apartments with GarageThornton Apartments with GymThornton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThornton Apartments with Move-in Specials
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with PoolThornton Apartments with Washer-DryerThornton Dog Friendly ApartmentsThornton Furnished ApartmentsThornton Pet Friendly PlacesThornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College