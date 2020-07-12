139 Apartments for rent in South Thornton, Thornton, CO
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
29 Units Available
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$978
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
868 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, a swimming pool, and a dog park, among other amenities. Homes feature private patios and spacious closets. Close to Northstar Park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sunset Peak Apartment Homes where the term “community” means everything. Lease today and discover the best of Thornton. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
8 Units Available
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, playground, BBQ and internet access. Pet-friendly. E-payments available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
952 sqft
Enjoy the newly renovated units with chic black appliances and handsome wooden cabinets. W/D in unit and private patios to enjoy the views. Great location near Camenisch Park and Thornton Parkway.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature gorgeous views of Denver and the Rocky Mountains. Large apartments and lofts with W/D in unit, cozy fireplace, dishwasher, and huge closets. Quiet, pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
960 sqft
Near many nature trails along the Rocky Mountains in Thornton. Quaint 1-3 bedroom apartments feature wood flooring and walk in closets. Located near Downtown Boulder and Denver and a wide array of shopping and dining options. Residents particularly enjoy the onsite pool, playground, and BBQ area.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9220 Ciancio Street
9220 Ciancio Street, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1100 sqft
9220 Ciancio Street Available 08/10/20 Remodeled Ranch in Quiet Neighborhood with Giant Garage! - Remodeled Ranch in Quiet Neighborhood with GIANT Garage! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main living floor with vintage gas fireplace.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
8701 Huron Street
8701 Huron Street, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
520 sqft
*** CHOOSE A 12 OR 15 MONTH LEASE !! *** This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Star Point will welcome you with 560 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with a fridge, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.
1 of 23
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
8701 Santa Fe Drive
8701 Santa Fe Drive, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1340 sqft
2-Story Townhome With Patio - 3-bedroom townhome * Fenced patio * Community pool * All new paint, carpet, flooring and kitchen appliances * Very handy location * New patio door View our video tour at: https://view.paradym.
Results within 1 mile of South Thornton
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed apartments in North Denver with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver, and Thornton's Highpointe District. Beautiful grounds with clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Units have hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living with garden-style soaking tubs and an in-home full-sized washer and dryer. Hot tub open year round. Direct access to Lambertson Lakes Open Space.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
6 Units Available
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
895 sqft
Many community amenities like two pools, two dog parks, a clubhouse. Property sandwiched between three different parks: Bell Roth Park, Camenisch Park, and Sherrelwood Park. Near entertainment and shopping options like Water World and Leever Foods Inc. Units have recently renovated interiors.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,243
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
900 sqft
Have you ever walked into an apartment that felt tailor-made for you? Now you can see what that feels like with Hadley Apartments.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
42 Units Available
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$999
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
850 sqft
Open living areas. Dishwashers and air conditioning for comfortable convenience. On-site dog park. Across the street from Rotella Park.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Meadows at Town Center
10101 Washington St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments feature large windows with vertical blinds. The refurbished clubhouse has a billiards area and a party room. Near Lambertson Lakes Park and the Thornton Town Center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated February 5 at 07:21pm
$
19 Units Available
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
813 sqft
Welcome to Village on Cypress! Our beautiful community features upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments in Thornton, CO. Our spacious apartment homes boast wood style flooring, large windows, and a private patio or balcony.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3501 E 103rd Cir A32
3501 East 103rd Circle, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit A32 Available 08/15/20 Top Floor Condo Near N Line Lightrail - Property Id: 317083 Massive vaults and numerous over sized windows throughout this spacious corner unit penthouse offering amazing views! Kitchen shines with custom cabinets,
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9929 Appletree Pl
9929 West Appletree Place, Thornton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3370 sqft
9929 Appletree Pl Available 08/01/20 Fantastic home with massive space! - This very spacious house has a total of 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. It has a very pretty light-colored wood flooring consistent throughout.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8373 Monroe Circle
8373 Monroe Circle, Welby, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1296 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath is a must see! - This newly renovated 3 Bed, 2 bathroom mobile home in Riverdale Farms is Available! Brand new flooring and paint, private back yard, open living room, and more! This home comes with a driveway for off street
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8420 Dawson Dr
8420 Dawson Drive, Welby, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2328 sqft
8420 Dawson Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Brick Ranch Home in a Corner Lot! - This house is located in South Thornton. It has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a finished basement.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8853 Colorado Blvd Unit 204
8853 Colorado Boulevard, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
700 sqft
Updated 2BD, 1BA Thornton Condo with Washer/Dryer and Large Balcony - New flooring throughout. Wood burning fireplace in living room and storage unit off the balcony. Easy access to I-25. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
9886 Milwaukee Street
9886 Milwaukee Street, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1296 sqft
Newley renovated 3 bedroom home for rent! - Completely remodeled tri-level home! Spacious and updated throughout! New paint, flooring and appliances, this home wont last long. Three bedrooms, two bathroom house with attached two car garage.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8199 Welby Rd 3306
8199 Welby Rd, Welby, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1133 sqft
8199 Welby Rd 3306 Available 08/15/20 8199 Welby Rd #3306 - This beauty will have you ooh-ing and aah-ing all the way through.
Results within 5 miles of South Thornton
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
44 Units Available
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,349
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1328 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Metro Detroit. A short walk to N Line train lines. Spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Wood-style flooring, open floor plans and stunning amenities.
