Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
113 Apartments for rent in Quimby, Thornton, CO
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living with garden-style soaking tubs and an in-home full-sized washer and dryer. Hot tub open year round. Direct access to Lambertson Lakes Open Space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3501 E 103rd Cir A32
3501 East 103rd Circle, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit A32 Available 08/15/20 Top Floor Condo Near N Line Lightrail - Property Id: 317083 Massive vaults and numerous over sized windows throughout this spacious corner unit penthouse offering amazing views! Kitchen shines with custom cabinets,
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
9886 Milwaukee Street
9886 Milwaukee Street, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1296 sqft
Newley renovated 3 bedroom home for rent! - Completely remodeled tri-level home! Spacious and updated throughout! New paint, flooring and appliances, this home wont last long. Three bedrooms, two bathroom house with attached two car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1220 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed apartments in North Denver with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver, and Thornton's Highpointe District. Beautiful grounds with clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Units have hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
3 Units Available
Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,366
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tenants can access the on-site pool/hot tub, movie theatre, and much more. Residents are an easy drive from grocery shopping at Kroger, Publix, and Walmart. Newly renovated apartment homes boast large floor plans and is set in a community offering many amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sunset Peak Apartment Homes where the term “community” means everything. Lease today and discover the best of Thornton. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
8 Units Available
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, playground, BBQ and internet access. Pet-friendly. E-payments available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature gorgeous views of Denver and the Rocky Mountains. Large apartments and lofts with W/D in unit, cozy fireplace, dishwasher, and huge closets. Quiet, pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
5 Units Available
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment in Thornton with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver and Denver International Airport. Features walk-in closets, European-style fixtures and private washer and dryer. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and playground.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,243
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
900 sqft
Have you ever walked into an apartment that felt tailor-made for you? Now you can see what that feels like with Hadley Apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Meadows at Town Center
10101 Washington St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments feature large windows with vertical blinds. The refurbished clubhouse has a billiards area and a party room. Near Lambertson Lakes Park and the Thornton Town Center.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
960 sqft
Near many nature trails along the Rocky Mountains in Thornton. Quaint 1-3 bedroom apartments feature wood flooring and walk in closets. Located near Downtown Boulder and Denver and a wide array of shopping and dining options. Residents particularly enjoy the onsite pool, playground, and BBQ area.
Last updated February 5 at 07:21pm
19 Units Available
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
813 sqft
Welcome to Village on Cypress! Our beautiful community features upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments in Thornton, CO. Our spacious apartment homes boast wood style flooring, large windows, and a private patio or balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9220 Ciancio Street
9220 Ciancio Street, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1100 sqft
9220 Ciancio Street Available 08/10/20 Remodeled Ranch in Quiet Neighborhood with Giant Garage! - Remodeled Ranch in Quiet Neighborhood with GIANT Garage! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main living floor with vintage gas fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8853 Colorado Blvd Unit 204
8853 Colorado Boulevard, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
700 sqft
Updated 2BD, 1BA Thornton Condo with Washer/Dryer and Large Balcony - New flooring throughout. Wood burning fireplace in living room and storage unit off the balcony. Easy access to I-25. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1403 East 110th Place
1403 East 110th Place, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2005 sqft
3+2 bed, 2 bath brick ranch home in Northglenn - great value and location! Enter to you living room with hardwood flooring & updated eat in kitchen with tile flooring all stainless kitchen appliances, 3 full bedrooms and 1 bathroom on main level,
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4914 E 101st Court
4914 East 101st Court, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1420 sqft
4914 E 101st Court Available 07/01/20 Bright 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Nearby Parks and Trails, Quiet Neighborhood - Quiet neighborhood and street. No through traffic. Across from Park. Ample closets including front hall closet for coats, hats, and boots.
Last updated July 12 at 07:35pm
1 Unit Available
590 East 111th Plaza
590 E 111th Pl, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
Cozy home located in the heart of Northglenn! Ranch style home includes living room with large window and lots of natural light, 2 good sized bedrooms and full bath. Kitchen has stove range, dishwasher, fridge and eat-in dining area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
44 Units Available
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,349
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1328 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Metro Detroit. A short walk to N Line train lines. Spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Wood-style flooring, open floor plans and stunning amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
30 Units Available
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,408
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,343
1240 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,215
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,065
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
750 sqft
Experience Avanti living and make us your choice for the best of apartment living in Northglenn. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment. Virtual and self-tour options are also available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
928 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom homes are waiting in Westminster, Colorado. Easy access to I-25 takes you to vibrant downtown Denver. W/D hookups, balcony, and stainless appliances in modern kitchens.
