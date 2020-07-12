Apartment List
/
CO
/
thornton
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

154 Apartments for rent in Thornton, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Thornton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
31 Units Available
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,313
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property is just minutes from downtown Denver. Residents are also just walking distance from many shopping options.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
32 Units Available
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
$1,255
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1093 sqft
Located in Thornton, Colorado. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Amenities include gym and pool. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
7 Units Available
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed apartments in North Denver with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver, and Thornton's Highpointe District. Beautiful grounds with clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Units have hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,366
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tenants can access the on-site pool/hot tub, movie theatre, and much more. Residents are an easy drive from grocery shopping at Kroger, Publix, and Walmart. Newly renovated apartment homes boast large floor plans and is set in a community offering many amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
29 Units Available
South Thornton
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$978
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
868 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, a swimming pool, and a dog park, among other amenities. Homes feature private patios and spacious closets. Close to Northstar Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
South Thornton
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sunset Peak Apartment Homes where the term “community” means everything. Lease today and discover the best of Thornton. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
858 sqft
Fireplaces and air conditioning in apartments. Maintenance and manager on site. Playground and pools available. Less than half a mile from the restaurants and stores in Mission Trace North Shopping Center. Minutes from I-25.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Quimby
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living with garden-style soaking tubs and an in-home full-sized washer and dryer. Hot tub open year round. Direct access to Lambertson Lakes Open Space.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
26 Units Available
North Washington
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,431
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
1275 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand new apartments located in the heart of Thornton. Surrounded by beautiful parks and hiking trails, with easy access to I-25 and downtown Denver. Spacious interiors and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
South Thornton
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
952 sqft
Enjoy the newly renovated units with chic black appliances and handsome wooden cabinets. W/D in unit and private patios to enjoy the views. Great location near Camenisch Park and Thornton Parkway.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
South Thornton
AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature gorgeous views of Denver and the Rocky Mountains. Large apartments and lofts with W/D in unit, cozy fireplace, dishwasher, and huge closets. Quiet, pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
5 Units Available
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment in Thornton with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver and Denver International Airport. Features walk-in closets, European-style fixtures and private washer and dryer. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and playground.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,243
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
900 sqft
Have you ever walked into an apartment that felt tailor-made for you? Now you can see what that feels like with Hadley Apartments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
42 Units Available
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$999
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
850 sqft
Open living areas. Dishwashers and air conditioning for comfortable convenience. On-site dog park. Across the street from Rotella Park.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Meadows at Town Center
10101 Washington St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments feature large windows with vertical blinds. The refurbished clubhouse has a billiards area and a party room. Near Lambertson Lakes Park and the Thornton Town Center.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
South Thornton
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
960 sqft
Near many nature trails along the Rocky Mountains in Thornton. Quaint 1-3 bedroom apartments feature wood flooring and walk in closets. Located near Downtown Boulder and Denver and a wide array of shopping and dining options. Residents particularly enjoy the onsite pool, playground, and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
$
28 Units Available
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,309
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1235 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, new stainless steel appliances, washer-dryers and real fireplaces. On-site 24-hour fitness center, spa, club room and large outdoor pool. Minutes from E-470 and near Denver International Airport.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
16 Units Available
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1205 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. Volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym available to tenants. Awesome location overlooking Hunter's Glen Lake.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated February 5 at 07:21pm
$
19 Units Available
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
813 sqft
Welcome to Village on Cypress! Our beautiful community features upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments in Thornton, CO. Our spacious apartment homes boast wood style flooring, large windows, and a private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
21 Units Available
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1228 sqft
Generous counter space and tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Nine foot ceilings and picture windows for airy living space. Theater room seats up to twelve. Minutes to I-25.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Quimby
3501 E 103rd Cir A32
3501 East 103rd Circle, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit A32 Available 08/15/20 Top Floor Condo Near N Line Lightrail - Property Id: 317083 Massive vaults and numerous over sized windows throughout this spacious corner unit penthouse offering amazing views! Kitchen shines with custom cabinets,

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2566 East 142nd Pl
2566 East 142nd Place, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2374 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom, 3 car ranch in desirable Fallbrook Farms neighborhood. High ceilings and hardwood floors welcome you as you enter the home. The open floor plan features a fireplace and vaulted ceiling in the family room.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9929 Appletree Pl
9929 West Appletree Place, Thornton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3370 sqft
9929 Appletree Pl Available 08/01/20 Fantastic home with massive space! - This very spacious house has a total of 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. It has a very pretty light-colored wood flooring consistent throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Thornton
9220 Ciancio Street
9220 Ciancio Street, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1100 sqft
9220 Ciancio Street Available 08/10/20 Remodeled Ranch in Quiet Neighborhood with Giant Garage! - Remodeled Ranch in Quiet Neighborhood with GIANT Garage! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main living floor with vintage gas fireplace.
City Guide for Thornton, CO

Why live in over-crowded Denver when there’s a swell ‘burb like Thornton just ten miles north? With 230 acres of open space, more than 40 public parks, easy commuting to Denver via I-25 and all of Colorado’s legendary resorts just mere hours away, Thornton is booming. There’s still plenty of screaming bargains to be had, however, making now the perfect time to start pounding the Thornton pavement on the quest for your dream rental.

Having trouble with Craigslist Thornton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Thornton, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Thornton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThornton 3 BedroomsThornton Accessible ApartmentsThornton Apartments under $1,000Thornton Apartments under $1,100
Thornton Apartments under $1,200Thornton Apartments under $1,400Thornton Apartments with BalconyThornton Apartments with GarageThornton Apartments with GymThornton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThornton Apartments with Move-in Specials
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with PoolThornton Apartments with Washer-DryerThornton Dog Friendly ApartmentsThornton Furnished ApartmentsThornton Pet Friendly PlacesThornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College