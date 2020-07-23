/
/
broomfield county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:46 AM
198 Apartments for rent in Broomfield County, CO📍
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
$
13 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,577
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,968
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1462 sqft
Luxury apartments with quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, double vanity, central A/C. Community has 24-hour gym, theater room, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and business centers. Pet-friendly with dog spa. Rocky Mountain views.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
9 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,387
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,383
1433 sqft
In line with a luxurious and carefree lifestyle, Harvest Station Apartments meets the mark in Broomfield, Colorado.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
19 Units Available
Interlocken
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1152 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with massive sundeck. Spacious fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights. Minutes to US-36 and Open Spaces
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,418
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,177
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
46 Units Available
Midcities
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1217 sqft
Spacious homes with soaring ceilings and large windows. Kitchens with breakfast bars, black-on-black appliances. Resort-style saltwater pool and adjacent fireplace. FIve minutes to Flatiron Crossing and US-36.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
29 Units Available
Interlocken
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,409
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1232 sqft
Designer track and pendant lighting, quartz countertops, and wood plank flooring. Abundant storage space, including walk-in closets for each bedroom. Indoor and outdoor fireside lounges. Less than a mile to US-36.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
45 Units Available
Interlocken
Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard, Broomfield, CO
Studio
$1,295
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1221 sqft
Fusion 355 is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the desirable city of Broomfield, CO.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
5 Units Available
Willow Run
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relaxing community features include an outdoor fire pit and luxury clubhouse. Apartment includes modern cabinetry and walk-in closets in every unit. Located off of East Midway Boulevard near Big Dry Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
16 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,494
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing mountain, city, and lake views in select homes. Property is conveniently located less than an hour from Eldora Ski Resort. Situated between Boulder and Denver and next to major highways. Units feature ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, and access to luxurious community pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
17 Units Available
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,502
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge and Carolyn Holmberg Preserve. Near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. Community amenities coffee bar, NEST technology, internet cafe, pool, bike storage and dog park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
14 Units Available
Broomfield Heights
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
977 sqft
Emerald Park is moments away, and Downtown Denver is a short drive away. Amenities include pool, courtyard, media room and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
28 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,409
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1000 sqft
Open floor plans flooded with natural light. Quartz countertops and walk-in closets. Dog park and pet wash station. Bike wash and bike rentals available. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs and shaded cabanas. Minutes from US-36.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
87 Units Available
Midcities
Cortland at Coalton
501 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,732
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,367
2121 sqft
Located minutes away from Downtown Boulder and Denver, our community connects you to everyday options for shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
18 Units Available
Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1148 sqft
Located minutes away from both Downtown Denver and Downtown Boulder, Cortland Flatirons offers a world of opportunity - in the heart of Broomfield, CO.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
$
45 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,486
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1285 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 12:21 AM
23 Units Available
Interlocken
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,461
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1116 sqft
Massive windows stretch floor to ceiling. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck. Rooftop grill area and outdoor lounge with plush seating. Multi-story fitness center open 24 hours. LEED Gold Certified.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1208 sqft
Centrally located between Denver and Boulder. This nonsmoking community offers great amenities such as a year-round pool/hot tub, outdoor game area, bocce, and basketball courts.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Mckay Landing
14000 Winding River Court
14000 Winding River Court, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1854 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1879322. This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Greenway Park
144 Willow Place South
144 Willow Place South, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1991 sqft
Come see how much this nearly 2,000 square foot home has to offer. You will love its spacious layout, convenient and quiet location, and its yard. As you walk in, you’ll see the living room with a vaulted ceiling.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkway Circle
13478 Via Varra
13478 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1637 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse - Property Id: 67480 Avail 9/1 - Updated Grandview Model townhouse near highway 36, Northwest Parkway and Flatirons Mall.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Broadlands
4370 Nelson Drive
4370 Nelson Drive, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
2000 sqft
Available 08/09/20 Beautiful Home on Broadlands Golf Course - Property Id: 319682 Available 08/09/2020 is this Broadlands house with 3BR/3BA/2000SF that backs to the Broadlands Golf Course with partial mountain views.
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkway Circle
13410 Via Varra
13410 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1462 sqft
13410 Via Varra Available 09/01/20 Bright 2bd/2.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9993 Carbon Road
9993 Carbon Road, Broomfield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2300 sqft
GORGEOUS UPDATED HOME ON 80 ACRES!! - This stunning, very private property is located in Broomfield and sits on roughly 80 acres that are bordered on the north and south by open space!! There are two homes that sit on the land, the main home and an
