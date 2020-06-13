Apartment List
/
CO
/
thornton
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:48 AM

113 Accessible Apartments for rent in Thornton, CO

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
$
16 Units Available
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1205 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. Volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym available to tenants. Awesome location overlooking Hunter's Glen Lake.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,351
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1091 sqft
Property is just minutes from downtown Denver. Residents are also just walking distance from many shopping options.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
$
32 Units Available
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1235 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, new stainless steel appliances, washer-dryers and real fireplaces. On-site 24-hour fitness center, spa, club room and large outdoor pool. Minutes from E-470 and near Denver International Airport.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Thornton
7 Units Available
AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature gorgeous views of Denver and the Rocky Mountains. Large apartments and lofts with W/D in unit, cozy fireplace, dishwasher, and huge closets. Quiet, pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
$
27 Units Available
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York Street, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,419
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Hawthorne Hill Apartments. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Thornton, CO. Our recently renovated apartments feature modern amenities that help make a house a home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Thornton
8 Units Available
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
952 sqft
Enjoy the newly renovated units with chic black appliances and handsome wooden cabinets. W/D in unit and private patios to enjoy the views. Great location near Camenisch Park and Thornton Parkway.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Quimby
1 Unit Available
3601 E 103rd Cir
3601 East 103rd Circle, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1221 sqft
Next to New Light Rail! A Refreshingly New Exclusive Downtown Condo Life Style in Thornton with 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths. The master bedroom offers a five piece bath, walk-in closet and private balcony that is shared with a living room access.
Results within 1 mile of Thornton
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Federal Heights
9 Units Available
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,129
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
895 sqft
Many community amenities like two pools, two dog parks, a clubhouse. Property sandwiched between three different parks: Bell Roth Park, Camenisch Park, and Sherrelwood Park. Near entertainment and shopping options like Water World and Leever Foods Inc. Units have recently renovated interiors.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Westminster
32 Units Available
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,389
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1240 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Westminster
20 Units Available
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1126 sqft
Every apartment home boasts large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, and large windows for natural light. Located in the highly rated Adams County School District. Convenient location; just minutes from The Orchards and I-25. Residents close to dog parks and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Northglenn
2 Units Available
Riviera Apartments
950 W 103rd Pl, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riviera Apartments in Northglenn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northglenn
24 Units Available
Heritage at Stone Mountain
11625 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1045 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, private balconies and walk-in closets. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy a coffee bar and putting green on site. Near E. B. Rains Junior Memorial Park. Easy access to I-25.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Northglenn
8 Units Available
Echo Ridge at North Hills
11450 Melody Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,304
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
958 sqft
Close by are many attractions such as the Charles Winbrun Park and the Madcap Theater comedy club. On-site, residents attend many social functions like raffles and food drives within a small, friendly community.
Results within 5 miles of Thornton
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Westminster
34 Units Available
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,358
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,484
1657 sqft
Unique floor plans for apartments that maximize space. Central courtyard and expansive resort-style pool with sun deck. Property also has movie room for relaxing. Just minutes away from I-25 and Sheridan Crossing Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Belle Creek
8 Units Available
Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110, Commerce City, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,554
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
782 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Belle Creek Trail and Town Square Park. Apartments have modern kitchens with all major appliances. An attractive community that include a playground, a community garden and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
19 Units Available
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,274
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
11 Units Available
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,542
1433 sqft
In line with a luxurious and carefree lifestyle, Harvest Station Apartments meets the mark in Broomfield, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southeast Westminster
3 Units Available
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated near Lake Arbor. Pet-friendly community of two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Each townhome features stylish black appliances, carpeted bedrooms and a full-size basement. On-site swimming pool, dog park, playground and residents' lounge.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central Westminster
66 Units Available
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with balconies and private patios, hardwood style flooring and high-end appliances. Community has swimming pool with lap area and spa, bike storage, and maintenance room.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Westminster
7 Units Available
Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,499
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with spacious interiors, well-equipped kitchens, air conditioning, and large closets. In Westminster, within easy commute of Downtown Denver and near Hyland Christian School. Pool, spa, and gym for residents.
Results within 10 miles of Thornton
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Five Points
134 Units Available
Radiant
2100 Welton Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,459
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1211 sqft
Now Leasing! Move-in Today! Located Downtown on the Welton Corridor, Radiant will set a new standard of apartment living, with its thoughtful design, abundant amenity offering and an elevated level of service.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
Downtown Denver
22 Units Available
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,435
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1150 sqft
Enjoy high-rise living within stylish homes. Ample on-site amenities, including a resort style pool and cabanas with fire pits. Enjoy a rooftop deck with city and mountain views. Right in the heart of happening Uptown.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Cherry Creek
22 Units Available
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,486
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1430 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
$
Glendale
31 Units Available
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,660
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,565
1869 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.

June 2020 Thornton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Thornton Rent Report. Thornton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Thornton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Thornton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Thornton Rent Report. Thornton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Thornton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Thornton rents declined significantly over the past month

Thornton rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Thornton stand at $1,515 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,917 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Thornton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Thornton, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Thornton

    Rent growth in Thornton has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Thornton is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Thornton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,917 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Thornton.
    • While rents in Thornton remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Thornton than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Thornton is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThornton 3 BedroomsThornton Accessible ApartmentsThornton Apartments under $1,000Thornton Apartments under $1,100
    Thornton Apartments under $1,200Thornton Apartments under $1,400Thornton Apartments with BalconyThornton Apartments with GarageThornton Apartments with GymThornton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThornton Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with PoolThornton Apartments with Washer-DryerThornton Dog Friendly ApartmentsThornton Furnished ApartmentsThornton Pet Friendly PlacesThornton Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
    Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
    Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    South Thornton
    Quimby

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
    Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
    Arapahoe Community College