107 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Thornton, CO

20 Units Available
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1228 sqft
Generous counter space and tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Nine foot ceilings and picture windows for airy living space. Theater room seats up to twelve. Minutes to I-25.
South Thornton
3 Units Available
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
960 sqft
Near many nature trails along the Rocky Mountains in Thornton. Quaint 1-3 bedroom apartments feature wood flooring and walk in closets. Located near Downtown Boulder and Denver and a wide array of shopping and dining options. Residents particularly enjoy the onsite pool, playground, and BBQ area.
$
28 Units Available
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1286 sqft
Located in Thornton, Colorado. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Amenities include gym and pool. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
South Thornton
10 Units Available
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1166 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Peak Apartment Homes where the term “community” means everything. Lease today and discover the best of Thornton. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment.
North Washington
33 Units Available
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1275 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand new apartments located in the heart of Thornton. Surrounded by beautiful parks and hiking trails, with easy access to I-25 and downtown Denver. Spacious interiors and modern finishes.
22 Units Available
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1091 sqft
Property is just minutes from downtown Denver. Residents are also just walking distance from many shopping options.
$
34 Units Available
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1235 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, new stainless steel appliances, washer-dryers and real fireplaces. On-site 24-hour fitness center, spa, club room and large outdoor pool. Minutes from E-470 and near Denver International Airport.
$
16 Units Available
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1205 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. Volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym available to tenants. Awesome location overlooking Hunter's Glen Lake.

1 Unit Available
12779 Jasmine Ct
12779 Jasmine Court, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1448 sqft
12779 Jasmine Ct Available 07/06/20 Townhome in Sage Creek, 3 bedroom! - Three bedrooms located upstairs along with full bath and washer & dryer.

1 Unit Available
10831 Albion Place
10831 Albion Place, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1344 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Thornton Home - This two story home with 3 bedrooms with 2 baths is located in Thornton. Features 2 living areas, garage and a fenced back yard. Includes washer and dryer hookups. 1344 square feet.

1 Unit Available
1224 E. 130th Avenue #D
1224 East 130th Avenue, Thornton, CO
1224 E.

1 Unit Available
2401 E 127th Ave
2401 East 127th Avenue, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1885 sqft
Beautiful Eastlake Shores (house will be professionally clean and carpet shampoo prior to move in) low maintenance 2 story style bright (natural light) home in quiet neighborhood, within a block of a park, lake, and walking trails.

1 Unit Available
14798 Gaylord St
14798 Gaylord Street, Thornton, CO
This traditional 5 bed 3.5 bath, two story is located on one of the largest corner lots in the highly sought after Quail Valley neighborhood. Home has gorgeous quartz counter tops and high quality Kitchenaid appliances in the kitchen.

1 Unit Available
747 West 96th Avenue
747 West 96th Avenue, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
864 sqft
Located in heart of Thornton, this 3 bed 1 bath is ready for immediate move in. With a recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom, this unit is clean, affordable, and the perfect fit for everyone.

1 Unit Available
12301 Holly Street
12301 Holly Street, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1350 sqft
Charming and private single-family ranch home on 5 acres that’s great for a small family or couple! This 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom home is in a convenient, safe neighborhood in Thornton that is close to shopping, restaurants and schools.

1 Unit Available
4914 E 101st Court
4914 East 101st Court, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1420 sqft
4914 E 101st Court Available 07/01/20 Bright 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Nearby Parks and Trails, Quiet Neighborhood - Quiet neighborhood and street. No through traffic. Across from Park. Ample closets including front hall closet for coats, hats, and boots.

1 Unit Available
13748 Steel Court
13748 Steele Court, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2100 sqft
* Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application * Hardwood floors * Stainless steel appliances * Gas stove * Finished basement with 3/4 bathroom (no tub, shower only) * 2 car

South Thornton
1 Unit Available
8701 Santa Fe Drive
8701 Santa Fe Drive, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1340 sqft
2-Story Townhome With Patio - 3-bedroom townhome * Fenced patio * Community pool * All new paint, carpet, flooring and kitchen appliances * Very handy location * New patio door View our video tour at: https://view.paradym.

Quimby
1 Unit Available
9886 Milwaukee Street
9886 Milwaukee Street, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1296 sqft
Newley renovated 3 bedroom home for rent! - Completely remodeled tri-level home! Spacious and updated throughout! New paint, flooring and appliances, this home wont last long. Three bedrooms, two bathroom house with attached two car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Thornton
Federal Heights
9 Units Available
Legacy Heights Apartments
2700 W 103rd Ave, Federal Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,908
1110 sqft
Cozy units with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Enjoy on-site conveniences like a business center, garage, and media room. Located right off I-25. Near Legacy Ridge Golf Course and Northglenn Marketplace.
$
16 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1247 sqft
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
$
Northglenn
21 Units Available
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1220 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
Northeast Westminster
18 Units Available
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1408 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
Central Westminster
18 Units Available
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,801
1036 sqft
Within a three mile radius of Bowles House Museum, Elvis Cinemas Arvada, Ancient World Art LLC, and much more. Conveniently located near Highway 36, I-25, and other major roads. Units feature community amenities like a pool, fitness center, and on-site laundry facility.

June 2020 Thornton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Thornton Rent Report. Thornton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Thornton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Thornton rents declined significantly over the past month

Thornton rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Thornton stand at $1,515 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,917 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Thornton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Thornton, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Thornton

    Rent growth in Thornton has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Thornton is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Thornton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,917 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Thornton.
    • While rents in Thornton remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Thornton than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Thornton is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

