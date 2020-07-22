Meadows at Town Center

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: WAIVED APP FEE [$50 value]
Deposit: 1b: $200; 2B: $250; 3B: $300 based on approved credit
Move-in Fees: WAIVED ADMIN FEE [$200 value]
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, call for details.
Parking Details: Plenty of parking.
Storage Details: Storage units for $25/month