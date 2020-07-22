All apartments in Thornton
Meadows at Town Center
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:27 PM

Meadows at Town Center

Open Now until 5pm
10101 Washington St · (864) 707-9909
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10101 Washington St, Thornton, CO 80229

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10101 Washington St, · Avail. now

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10101 Washington St, · Avail. now

$1,419

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 948 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meadows at Town Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
game room
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
playground
pool table
As our name states, our charming community is perfectly situated within walking distance of a multitude of local shops, restaurants, and public parks for your entertainment pleasure. Whether you are commuting to Denver or heading to the Rocky Mountains for adventures, our close proximity to Interstate 25 and Highway 44 make easy work of the drive.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: WAIVED APP FEE [$50 value]
Deposit: 1b: $200; 2B: $250; 3B: $300 based on approved credit
Move-in Fees: WAIVED ADMIN FEE [$200 value]
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, call for details.
Parking Details: Plenty of parking.
Storage Details: Storage units for $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meadows at Town Center have any available units?
Meadows at Town Center has 2 units available starting at $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does Meadows at Town Center have?
Some of Meadows at Town Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meadows at Town Center currently offering any rent specials?
Meadows at Town Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meadows at Town Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Meadows at Town Center is pet friendly.
Does Meadows at Town Center offer parking?
Yes, Meadows at Town Center offers parking.
Does Meadows at Town Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Meadows at Town Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Meadows at Town Center have a pool?
Yes, Meadows at Town Center has a pool.
Does Meadows at Town Center have accessible units?
No, Meadows at Town Center does not have accessible units.
Does Meadows at Town Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meadows at Town Center has units with dishwashers.
