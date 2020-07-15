Amenities

Avana Thornton Station is a pet-friendly community focused on providing extensive amenities and excellent customer service. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments in Thornton Colorado have open designs made with you in mind. Our homes include modern amenities like built-in computer desks, cozy fireplaces, high-speed Internet access, modern kitchens, and stunning vaulted ceilings. These floor plans include large closets with sparkling bathrooms and soaking tubs! Our community also offers an array of amenities including a modern clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool with a spacious sundeck and a steaming hot tub. Find the luxurious lifestyle you've been missing in our Thornton Colorado apartment for rent at Avana Thornton Station!