Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:03 PM

Avana Thornton Station

2525 E 104th Ave · (720) 506-2724
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Special --- Lease today and receive $300 off of your first month of rent.
Location

2525 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0436 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

Unit 0424 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

Unit 1713 · Avail. now

$1,367

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0411 · Avail. Oct 28

$1,616

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1171 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0637 · Avail. now

$1,935

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1358 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avana Thornton Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
microwave
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
24hr gym
playground
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
conference room
e-payments
game room
hot tub
shuffle board
volleyball court
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Please schedule yours today. Call today!


Avana Thornton Station is a pet-friendly community focused on providing extensive amenities and excellent customer service. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments in Thornton Colorado have open designs made with you in mind. Our homes include modern amenities like built-in computer desks, cozy fireplaces, high-speed Internet access, modern kitchens, and stunning vaulted ceilings. These floor plans include large closets with sparkling bathrooms and soaking tubs! Our community also offers an array of amenities including a modern clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool with a spacious sundeck and a steaming hot tub. Find the luxurious lifestyle you've been missing in our Thornton Colorado apartment for rent at Avana Thornton Station!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $150, 2 Beds: $250, 3 Beds: $350
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Restrictive breeds include Pit Bulls/Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher, Chow Chow, Presa Canarios, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf Hybrid or any mix of the above breeds.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $105/month.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avana Thornton Station have any available units?
Avana Thornton Station has 6 units available starting at $1,339 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does Avana Thornton Station have?
Some of Avana Thornton Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avana Thornton Station currently offering any rent specials?
Avana Thornton Station is offering the following rent specials: Special --- Lease today and receive $300 off of your first month of rent.
Is Avana Thornton Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Avana Thornton Station is pet friendly.
Does Avana Thornton Station offer parking?
Yes, Avana Thornton Station offers parking.
Does Avana Thornton Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avana Thornton Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avana Thornton Station have a pool?
Yes, Avana Thornton Station has a pool.
Does Avana Thornton Station have accessible units?
No, Avana Thornton Station does not have accessible units.
Does Avana Thornton Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avana Thornton Station has units with dishwashers.
