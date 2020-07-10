Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

122 Apartments for rent in Thornton, CO with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
7 Units Available
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,362
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed apartments in North Denver with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver, and Thornton's Highpointe District. Beautiful grounds with clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Units have hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
32 Units Available
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,334
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property is just minutes from downtown Denver. Residents are also just walking distance from many shopping options.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
6 Units Available
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment in Thornton with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver and Denver International Airport. Features walk-in closets, European-style fixtures and private washer and dryer. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and playground.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
South Thornton
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1166 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Peak Apartment Homes where the term “community” means everything. Lease today and discover the best of Thornton. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
34 Units Available
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
$1,285
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1093 sqft
Located in Thornton, Colorado. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Amenities include gym and pool. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1228 sqft
Generous counter space and tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Nine foot ceilings and picture windows for airy living space. Theater room seats up to twelve. Minutes to I-25.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
858 sqft
Fireplaces and air conditioning in apartments. Maintenance and manager on site. Playground and pools available. Less than half a mile from the restaurants and stores in Mission Trace North Shopping Center. Minutes from I-25.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
South Thornton
AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature gorgeous views of Denver and the Rocky Mountains. Large apartments and lofts with W/D in unit, cozy fireplace, dishwasher, and huge closets. Quiet, pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
$
6 Units Available
Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,293
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,021
1358 sqft
Tenants can access the on-site pool/hot tub, movie theatre, and much more. Residents are an easy drive from grocery shopping at Kroger, Publix, and Walmart. Newly renovated apartment homes boast large floor plans and is set in a community offering many amenities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
14 Units Available
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,243
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
900 sqft
Have you ever walked into an apartment that felt tailor-made for you? Now you can see what that feels like with Hadley Apartments.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
26 Units Available
North Washington
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
1275 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand new apartments located in the heart of Thornton. Surrounded by beautiful parks and hiking trails, with easy access to I-25 and downtown Denver. Spacious interiors and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
9 Units Available
South Thornton
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, playground, BBQ and internet access. Pet-friendly. E-payments available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
South Thornton
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,326
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
952 sqft
Enjoy the newly renovated units with chic black appliances and handsome wooden cabinets. W/D in unit and private patios to enjoy the views. Great location near Camenisch Park and Thornton Parkway.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Quimby
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,309
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living with garden-style soaking tubs and an in-home full-sized washer and dryer. Hot tub open year round. Direct access to Lambertson Lakes Open Space.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
2 Units Available
Meadows at Town Center
10101 Washington St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments feature large windows with vertical blinds. The refurbished clubhouse has a billiards area and a party room. Near Lambertson Lakes Park and the Thornton Town Center.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
2 Units Available
South Thornton
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
960 sqft
Near many nature trails along the Rocky Mountains in Thornton. Quaint 1-3 bedroom apartments feature wood flooring and walk in closets. Located near Downtown Boulder and Denver and a wide array of shopping and dining options. Residents particularly enjoy the onsite pool, playground, and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
$
28 Units Available
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,309
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1235 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, new stainless steel appliances, washer-dryers and real fireplaces. On-site 24-hour fitness center, spa, club room and large outdoor pool. Minutes from E-470 and near Denver International Airport.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1205 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. Volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym available to tenants. Awesome location overlooking Hunter's Glen Lake.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated February 5 at 07:21pm
$
19 Units Available
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
813 sqft
Welcome to Village on Cypress! Our beautiful community features upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments in Thornton, CO. Our spacious apartment homes boast wood style flooring, large windows, and a private patio or balcony.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
South Thornton
9220 Ciancio Street
9220 Ciancio Street, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1100 sqft
9220 Ciancio Street Available 08/10/20 Remodeled Ranch in Quiet Neighborhood with Giant Garage! - Remodeled Ranch in Quiet Neighborhood with GIANT Garage! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main living floor with vintage gas fireplace.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2566 East 142nd Pl
2566 East 142nd Place, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2374 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom, 3 car ranch in desirable Fallbrook Farms neighborhood. High ceilings and hardwood floors welcome you as you enter the home. The open floor plan features a fireplace and vaulted ceiling in the family room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
South Thornton
8701 Huron Street
8701 Huron Street, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
520 sqft
*** CHOOSE A 12 OR 15 MONTH LEASE !! *** This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Star Point will welcome you with 560 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with a fridge, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.

1 of 25

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
12711 Colorado Blvd Unit H819
12711 Colorado Boulevard, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1297 sqft
GORGEOUS Updated Townhome in the fantastic "LODGE AT TERRALAGO" community ~ 2-story, 2-bed, 2-bath ~ Open, Light, Bright ~ Roomy with 1292 Sq Feet ~ NEW Flooring and Paint throughout ~ LARGE Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen ~ Gas FIREPLACE, 9'

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
13365 Oneida Street
13365 Oneida Street, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Thornton will welcome you with 600 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, microwave, stove, garbage disposal, granite countertops,

July 2020 Thornton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Thornton Rent Report. Thornton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Thornton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Thornton rents held steady over the past month

Thornton rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Thornton stand at $1,515 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,917 for a two-bedroom. Thornton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Thornton over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Thornton

    As rents have fallen moderately in Thornton, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Thornton is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Thornton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,917 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Thornton fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Thornton than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Thornton is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

